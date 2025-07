Oregon Trail stage 5 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm, with Dylan Stucki and Nichole Baker

Payson and Sarah made it back to Bend. They may be a bit more haggard than they were at the beginning of the race, but that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm. They sit down to talk about how the final stage played out, including all the tactics that went into the series overall standings. Then, they bring in Sarah’s husband Dylan to talk about his week, which involved a lot of mountain biking and car maintenance. Lastly, Nichole hops on the mic to talk about winning the women’s open category, learning about road tactics the hard way, and the fueling faux pas that left her extra dehydrated. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]