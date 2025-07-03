Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessWith Pace
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
With Pace
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

With Pace

Payson McElveen
Health & WellnessSociety & Culture
With Pace
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 339
  • Oregon Trail stage 5 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm, with Dylan Stucki and Nichole Baker
    Payson and Sarah made it back to Bend. They may be a bit more haggard than they were at the beginning of the race, but that hasn’t dampened their enthusiasm. They sit down to talk about how the final stage played out, including all the tactics that went into the series overall standings. Then, they bring in Sarah’s husband Dylan to talk about his week, which involved a lot of mountain biking and car maintenance. Lastly, Nichole hops on the mic to talk about winning the women’s open category, learning about road tactics the hard way, and the fueling faux pas that left her extra dehydrated. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    46:17
  • Oregon Trail stage 4 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm
    Payson and Sarah had two very different experiences on day four of the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder. They recap their respective miseries and triumphs on this second-to-last day, discuss how things are shaping up in the overall standings, and talk about the literal run-in with wildlife that left the racers shaken. They also talk about Dylan’s victory at the hot dog eating contest, the greatest gift Sarah ever received (an ice skating costume), liquified shower curtains, and, just in case you thought this wasn’t an educational program, they offer their top tips on recovering during stage races. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    39:00
  • Oregon Trail stage 3 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm, with Skyler Taylor
    Stage 3 saw the riders heading out for an enduro day that turned out to be very heavy on the climbing. Skyler Taylor, who won the men’s stage, joins Payson and Sarah to talk about how he managed to reel in Cam Jones who has so far dominated the race with his power and descending skills. He also talks about deciding to leave his full-time job to focus on gravel this year, which he quickly followed through on by winning a wild card spot in the Grand Prix. Plus, Sarah talks about why time has never been her strong suit.Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    29:05
  • Oregon Trail stage 2 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm, with Cécile Lejeune
    After the punishing 94.7 miles of stage two, Payson and Sarah sit down with Cécile Lejeune, who is currently duking it out for first place in the overall despite having raced fewer than 10 gravel races in her entire career. They recap the day, which included multiple crashes, plenty of interpersonal drama, and a few good samaritans. They also talk about Sarah’s issue with Cécile’s snack choices, the multiple jobs Cécile holds down when she’s not racing, and whether running (her first sport) features as much social intrigue as gravel. Plus, Cécile and Sarah teach Payson a lesson in humility. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    47:16
  • Oregon Trail stage 1 co-hosted by Sarah Sturm
    As the dust settles on stage one of the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, Payson and Sarah sit down to talk about the punishing 80 miles from Bend to Gilchrist. They discuss how things played out in the men’s and women’s fields, how Sarah’s new haircut might have taken her out of contention, Evel Knievel’s leap across the Snake River, and her husband Dylan’s run-in with a skunk that has followed them to the race. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    29:54

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About With Pace

Professional mountain biker Payson McElveen sits down with some of the biggest names in sports and adventure to get an inside look at what sets them apart. With no script, the casual conversations are as diverse as the guests, with topics ranging from harrowing tales of survival, to debates on current events, to everyday tips and tricks and everything in between. As Payson travels the world for his two-wheeled day job, listen in as he rubs shoulders with and learns from some of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs, academics, and others as they chase and inspire greatness.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessSociety & CultureSports

Listen to With Pace, The School of Greatness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/10/2025 - 11:05:45 AM