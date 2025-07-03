After the punishing 94.7 miles of stage two, Payson and Sarah sit down with Cécile Lejeune, who is currently duking it out for first place in the overall despite having raced fewer than 10 gravel races in her entire career. They recap the day, which included multiple crashes, plenty of interpersonal drama, and a few good samaritans. They also talk about Sarah’s issue with Cécile’s snack choices, the multiple jobs Cécile holds down when she’s not racing, and whether running (her first sport) features as much social intrigue as gravel. Plus, Cécile and Sarah teach Payson a lesson in humility. Today’s episode is presented by SILCA. Use code: withpaceoregontrail to get 15% off. Instagram: @withpacepodcastYouTube: Payson McElveen Email: [email protected]