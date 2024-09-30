308: Transforming Pain into Growth and Resilience with Arlina Allen
In this episode of the Addicted Mind Podcast, listeners are introduced to Arlina Allen, host of the One Day at a Time podcast, who shares her profound journey from addiction to recovery. At a pivotal moment during a Giants game in Oakland, Arlina recognized the unyielding grip of addiction and the cycle of shame it perpetuates. Drawing from her new book, "The 12-Step Guide for Skeptics: Clearing Up Common Misconceptions of a Path to Sobriety," Arlina offers insights into the intricate process of recovery. Through personal anecdotes, she explores the influence of childhood experiences on addictive behaviors and emphasizes the importance of addressing root causes to break free from harmful patterns.
The episode delves into the concept of the cybernetic loop in behavioral psychology, highlighting how negative experiences reinforce damaging beliefs. Arlina's journey is enriched by her exploration of self-discovery and spirituality, offering a refreshing perspective on recovery.
In this episode, you will hear:
Arlina Allen's journey from addiction to recovery, highlighting personal experiences and family dynamics.
Insights from Arlina's book, "The 12-Step Guide for Skeptics," addressing misconceptions about sobriety.
The role of childhood trauma and family influences in shaping addictive behaviors.
Exploration of the cybernetic loop in behavioral psychology and its impact on reinforcing negative beliefs.
Internal Family Systems (IFS) theory and navigating internal resistance in healing.
Supporting Resources:
NovusMindfulLife.com
https://odaatchat.com/
https://www.soberlifeschool.com/
--------
52:34
TAM+ Episode 44: Unlocking Your Inner Optimist: How Your Attention Shapes Your Reality
Ever wonder why two people can experience the exact same event but walk away with completely different emotions?
In this fascinating episode of The Addicted Mind Podcast Plus, hosts Duane and Eric Osterlind dive into the science of optimism and reveal how our attention shapes our reality. They explain that optimism isn't about ignoring negative experiences or forcing positivity – it's about training our brain to process both positive and negative information in a balanced way.
Through practical examples and evidence-based strategies, they show listeners how to break free from negative thought spirals and develop genuine optimistic thinking. Whether you're dealing with anxiety, depression, or just want to build more resilience, this episode offers simple yet powerful tools to help you unlock your inner optimist and transform how you experience life's challenges.
Download: Unlocking Your Inner Optimist Worksheet
Click Here to Join the TAM + Community. Get the support you need.
Our Deep Dive is now in the community, where we discuss this episode in depth.
Key Topics
The difference between toxic positivity and genuine optimism
How attention bias affects our experience of events
The science behind optimistic versus pessimistic thinking
Three evidence-based strategies for developing optimism
The role of physical movement in changing perspective
How optimism builds resilience and creativity
Practical daily exercises for training your brain
Timestamps
[00:01:27] The power of perspective: Same event, different experiences
[00:03:42] The science behind attention and optimism
[00:05:19] Why this isn't toxic positivity
[00:09:30] Introduction to practical strategies
[00:09:54] The two-chair technique explained
[00:11:28] The daily spotlight exercise
[00:13:02] The reframe challenge technique
Supporting Resources:
If you live in California and are looking for counseling or therapy please check out Novus Mindful Life Counseling and Recovery Center
NovusMindfulLife.com
We want to hear from you. Leave us a message or ask us a question: https://www.speakpipe.com/addictedmind
--------
18:49
307: The Art of Recovery and Finding Purpose Beyond Addiction With Judy Grisel
Renowned behavioral neuroscientist Judy Grisel joins us for an eye-opening conversation on addiction and recovery. Judy shares her compelling journey from grappling with substance abuse as a young teenager to becoming a leading expert in addiction neuroscience. Her book, "Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction," seamlessly intertwines her personal experiences with scientific insights, offering a nuanced understanding of how addictive personalities can harbor hidden potential.
We examine the shortcomings of punitive measures in addressing substance abuse, advocating instead for the power of positive incentives in recovery. Through vivid stories, we illustrate how individuals transform their addictive tendencies into remarkable achievements and societal contributions. By focusing on the enrichment that comes with sober living, we emphasize the importance of novelty and excitement as vital components in breaking free from addiction's grip and building meaningful lives.
In this episode, you will hear:
Judy Grisel's journey from substance abuse to becoming a renowned neuroscientist.
Exploration of her book "Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction."
The inefficacy of punitive measures and the benefits of positive incentives in recovery.
The role of adolescent identity development in addiction vulnerability.
Discussion of gender differences in stress sensitivity and addiction.
The impact of novelty-seeking and dopamine on addictive behaviors.
Strategies for building a meaningful life beyond addiction.
Supporting Resources:
NovusMindfulLife.com
https://www.bucknell.edu/fac-staff/judy-grisel
Supporting Resources:
If you live in California and are looking for counseling or therapy please check out Novus Mindful Life Counseling and Recovery Center
NovusMindfulLife.com
We want to hear from you. Leave us a message or ask us a question: https://www.speakpipe.com/addictedmind
--------
44:19
TAM+ Episode 43: Breaking Free: Why Shame (Not Guilt) Is Sabotaging Your Recovery
Have you ever noticed that after a slip in recovery, your thoughts immediately jump to "I'm worthless" or "I'm never going to get better"? These aren't just random negative thoughts – they're part of a powerful emotion that might be secretly sabotaging your recovery journey. In this eye-opening episode of The Addicted Mind Plus, hosts Duane and Eric Osterlind dive deep into the crucial difference between guilt and shame in addiction recovery. Through evidence-based research and practical experience, they reveal why many people mistakenly identify their shame as guilt, and how this misunderstanding can keep them trapped in the addiction cycle. The hosts share three powerful, scientifically-backed tools that listeners can start using immediately to build shame resilience and strengthen their recovery journey. Whether you're in recovery yourself or supporting someone who is, this episode offers essential insights into breaking free from the destructive grip of shame while building a healthier relationship with yourself and others.
Download: Shame Sabotaging Your Recovery Worksheet
Click Here to Join the TAM + Community. Get the support you need.
Our Deep Dive is now in the community, where we discuss this episode in depth.
KEY TOPICS
The critical difference between guilt ("I made a mistake") and shame ("I am a mistake")
How toxic shame fuels the addiction cycle
Research findings on shame's direct link to substance use problems
The importance of shame resilience in recovery
Three easy tools for breaking the shame spiral
The role of connection and community in overcoming shame
Practical language shifts for transforming shame into growth
TIMESTAMPS
[00:01:20] Introduction to shame's impact on recovery
[00:02:31] Research findings on shame vs. guilt in addiction
[00:04:00] How toxic shame creates a negative cycle
[00:08:14] First tool: The Language Shift technique
[00:09:40] Second tool: The Shame Interrupt method
[00:11:00] Third tool: The Connection Practice
[00:13:40] Community resources and next steps
Supporting Resources:
If you live in California and are looking for counseling or therapy please check out Novus Mindful Life Counseling and Recovery Center
NovusMindfulLife.com
We want to hear from you. Leave us a message or ask us a question: https://www.speakpipe.com/addictedmind
--------
18:07
306: REBROADCAST: Understanding The Trauma Map with Dr. Karol Darsa
On today’s episode, Duane speaks with Dr. Karol Darsa about how to recognize trauma as well as some of the first steps you need to take to deal with trauma. Karol is the author of the book, The Trauma Map: Five Steps to Reconnect With Yourself. She dives deep into how trauma impacts us in our everyday life as well as what we can do to deal with our traumatic histories so we can heal and feel better.
If you have struggled with some trauma in your past, hopefully you will get a lot of insights from this episode as Karol shares her professional wisdom on recovering from trauma. A licensed psychologist for 23 years, Karol found herself repeating certain information over and over again. She realized what was really missing in a lot of people's minds was the understanding of what trauma is and what it does. Maybe they knew what trauma was but didn't understand that it could impact them to the degree that it was impacting them.
Many people think trauma only applies to people who have been to war or were sexually abused. They don't consider other things to be trauma. However, trauma can also result from smaller incidents when people didn't even realize they felt traumatized.
Hoping to explain the basics of trauma and how it works, Karol decided to write the book, The Trauma Map: Five Steps to Reconnect With Yourself. Karol also noticed an overarching characteristic of self-blame among her clients who were dealing with trauma. They were quick to judge themselves much more than they should. Therefore, Karol also wrote the book as a great tool for minimizing self-blame.
In this episode, you will hear:
What trauma is
What the different types of trauma could look like
Why the power of positive thinking sometimes backfires for people
Recognizing relational trauma
How trauma causes you to disconnect from your body
Why people find it difficult to face painful situations
Dismissing your feelings means a lack of self-acceptance
How to eliminate self-blame
Key Quotes:
[03:49] - “What was really missing in a lot of people's minds is really the understanding of what trauma is, and what it does.”
[04:57] - “The power of the positive thinking, sometimes that actually backfires for a lot of people.”
[05:56] - “Many people think trauma means if you been to war, or maybe if you were sexually abused, but other than that, people don't consider other things as trauma.”
[06:31] - “Trauma is a situation where it's so overwhelming that it makes you feel powerless, basically unable to cope.”
[07:13] - “The most common trauma that people minimize is relational trauma.”
[09:30] - "In the relational traumas, reactions don't function that way. People have to be able to look at their symptoms and recognize it."
[13:50] - "We have a limited capacity to actually face painful situations. As human beings, we all are that way."
[17:17] - "One of the problems of dismissing feelings or putting things away or dismissing our body is that we are ultimately not accepting who we are."
If you really enjoyed this episode, we’ve created a PDF that has all of the key information for you from the episode. Just go to the episode page at www.theaddictedmind.com to download it.
Supporting Resources:
The Trauma Map
Subscribe now to be part of a community focused on learning, healing, and changing for the better. Your journey to a healthier mind and life begins right here.