Are you going to follow your heart or stay in your comfort zone?

I am going to tell you guys the story behind how this vision came to life. Little by little. One step at a time. Your comfort zone is nice but doesn’t do much for you when you are being called to more. We get to see that in the Bible with some of the first disciples. This life we get to live is something we only get one chance at, why would you not do everything you can to love it??? HAPPY FIRST EPISODE!!