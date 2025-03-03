Are you going to follow your heart or stay in your comfort zone?
I am going to tell you guys the story behind how this vision came to life. Little by little. One step at a time. Your comfort zone is nice but doesn’t do much for you when you are being called to more. We get to see that in the Bible with some of the first disciples. This life we get to live is something we only get one chance at, why would you not do everything you can to love it??? HAPPY FIRST EPISODE!!
Glass half-full, I can, go get it attitude starts with your thoughts and perspective. I hope this podcast connects you with the best version of yourself. I want to live an abundant life and want to talk about the things that will help us to do just that!