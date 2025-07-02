Mat Steinwede - Chasing Optimum

#293 - Dino the guy who saved my life

On this episode of Chasing Optimum I asked Dino to come in and chat about the early years and how he gave me a home when no one else would. He didn’t want to do this but I’ve had a few people over the years say the story isn’t true. Well let’s hear from Dino because he is the reason I’m still here and he believed in me when everyone else gave up on me. Send us a message :)