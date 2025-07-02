Mat Steinwede - Chasing Optimum

On this episode of Chasing Optimum I asked Dino to come in and chat about the early years and how he gave me a home when no one else would. He didn’t want to do this but I’ve had a few people over the years say the story isn’t true. Well let’s hear from Dino because he is the reason I’m still here and he believed in me when everyone else gave up on me. Send us a message :)
37:27
37:27
#292 Let’s talk about Chasing Optimum and what it means
On this podcast Mat spends time explaining where he is up to on his journey and what chasing optimum actually means. It's not some big goal in the future it's mini decisions made every day. How do you get life humming in all areas not just one or two. This is the goal and he talks about how to do this in this podcast.
32:44
32:44
#291 - Gambling and Drug Addiction
On this episode Mat & Jaxson respond to the dozens of messages from parents asking questions about how to help their grown up kids stop gambling and taking drugs. There have been so many requests we thought we would do a podcast on the topic as Mat & Jaxson both have lots of personal experience in this area. Hopefully they can share a few useful thoughts and insights into this very raw and popular topic.
35:37
35:37
#290 - You were meant to rise
On this solo episode Mat talks about what's waiting for you with a few small changes. You weren't out on Earth for no reason, you were born for greatness but you just have to find what that means to you. It takes effort, bravery and focus but it's waiting for you. Take a listen and get the path illuminated for you. Start today.
28:10
28:10
#289 - Let’s talk inflammation
On this episode is Chasing Optimum we catch up with the King of Nutrition Tommy and ask him what is inflammation of the body and what causes it. We also ask him about food, Canivore diet and the Keto diet. An interesting interview from the specialist of gut health and healthy living.
Mat Steinwede has transformed his life from being a homeless drug addict to becoming one of Australia's leading real estate agents, businessmen, and motivational speakers. He is renowned for his consistent and disciplined approach to life, continually striving for better results and an optimal lifestyle.Mat's journey has established a well-known brand focused on gut health, energy, frequency, the law of attraction, sales, and creating the best life possible. Regardless of where you are in life, if you're seeking change and wanting to design a better life, tune in each week to join Mat's journey. Hear from expert guests who will empower you to create the life you desire.