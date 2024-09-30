"Is It Ok To Say Your Uncle Is Hot?" w/ Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino

Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino (the chaos agents of SOME OF THIS IS BAD) take a turn in the hot seat (for a change!). We get into:- Colton's long distance marriage- hot uncles (is that illegal?)- fading your bush- the two most important films of all time (The Hot Chick and The Family Stone)- Dylan's future boyfriend (as decided by a psychic)- how sluts should drink apple cider vinegar - Jonathan Baileyplus we ask, "is Lake Bell a character actress?"**********************************************************************This episode is sponsored by:PURE FOR MENUse code GAYASS20 for Pure For Men's Stay Ready Fiber:https://puremen.co/GAYASS20BABBELUse code GAYASS for up to 60% off your Babbel subscription at www.babbel.com/GAYASS !To listen to GAY ASS S*X, head to https://www.patreon.com/gayasspodcastGay Ass Merch: https://gayasspodcast.com/Follow Dylan and Colton (and listen to SOME OF THIS IS BAD!):https://instagram.com/dylanpcarlino/https://instagram.com/coltondowling/https://instagram.com/someofthisisbadhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL-1irQ7-SEAUwYgtYu8HUQFollow Eric + Gay Ass Podcast:https://www.instagram.com/ericwillz/https://www.instagram.com/gayasspodcast/That's A Gay Ass Podcast is Executive Produced by Eric Williams Produced by Nathanael McClureMusic by Nathanael McClureSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/thats-a-gay-ass-podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.