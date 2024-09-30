"Is It Ok To Say Your Uncle Is Hot?" w/ Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino
Colton Dowling and Dylan Carlino (the chaos agents of SOME OF THIS IS BAD) take a turn in the hot seat (for a change!). We get into:- Colton's long distance marriage- hot uncles (is that illegal?)- fading your bush- the two most important films of all time (The Hot Chick and The Family Stone)- Dylan's future boyfriend (as decided by a psychic)- how sluts should drink apple cider vinegar - Jonathan Baileyplus we ask, "is Lake Bell a character actress?"
48:43
“I Miss Broadway” w/ Laura Benanti
IT'S TONY AWARD WINNER LAURA BENANTI, YOU GAYS. In a top ten episode for the ages, we discuss:- Laura's gay uncle (an angel)- Zachary Levi (the devil)- Laura's Melania Trump theory- doing The Wedding Singer on Broadway during a divorce- Patti LuPoneplus we ask, "will you host the Tonys please?"
57:25
"Wicked Recap" w/ Kevin McHale and “Mr. Kristin Chenoweth" w/ Dan Bucatinsky
Two guests, one (pink and green) cup! First, Kevin McHale returns to Gay Ass Podcast with a delicious and important breakdown of The Wicked Movie. We discuss:- how a straight director and choreographer booked Wicked- Jonathan Bailey thirst- the gay false endings of Defying Gravity- sobbing TikToks- One Short DayThen, (at 33:55) Dan Bucatinsky comes on to celebrate today's premiere of OUR LITTLE SECRET on Netflix with Lindsay Lohan and Queen Kristin Chenoweth. Topics include:- adult bar mitzvahs and gay shabbat- Dan's friendship with Heather Dubrow and his appearance this season on RHOC- creating THE COMEBACK with Lisa Kudrow- being straight married to Kristin Chenoweth in OUR LITTLE SECRETplus we ask, "will Wicked get a part three?"
1:04:09
"Burning Man Beanie Baby Jock" w/ Gus Kenworthy
Gus Kenworthy is on Gay Ass Podcast and HE brings up body hair, not Eric (if you can believe). In addition to that internet-famous beanie-baby jock strap, we discuss:- naked showers at Burning Man- forgiving our straight brothers for being assholes- throuples- getting unfollowed by Britney Spears- staying friends with ex Matt Wilkas- the character actresses we want to get stoned withplus we ask, "why are these men shaving bush?"
47:17
"I Saw Wicked 15 Times" w/ Vic Michaelis
Dropout star Vic Michaelis celebrates season two of VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE with a very perfect Gay Ass Podcast appearance. After spending 15 minutes on the Wicked movie (you've been warned), we discuss:- how they choose guests for Very Important People - being told you're queer (before knowing it yourself)- Patti LuPone- Vic's celeb crush (who turned out to be a monster)- Jewish Hallmark movies- the character actresses of Hello Dolly!plus we ask, "who was your first Elphaba?"
A queer comedy podcast that asks "whose fault is it that you’re gay?" And if you’re straight, why are you so obsessed with us? Comedian Eric Williams is joined by queer friends and straight allies about the moments that gayed us and the traumas the bind us. It's honest, it's hilarious, it's a Gay Ass Podcast.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/thats-a-gay-ass-podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.