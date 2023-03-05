Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta
Michael Kosta, a professional stand up comedian and former Big Ten tennis champion (U of Illinois), who once carried a #864 ATP singles ranking, talks tennis an... More
Available Episodes
Kosta is Becker?
Boris acts like we all want to, French Open insights, Russian war, Kosta is going to France, etc.
Clay Med
Mother Russia won't be defeated (on clay in Rome), Simona Halep for the loss (again), Kosta says hit it deep and play good.
Wet Noodle FH
Great tennis players are dumb, robots aren't taking over, logos, Kosta has fun doing this podcast for you.
Kosta Is Struff
We have the same height and weight so there's that, Madrid, writers strike, etc.
Writers Strike!
Kosta fired all his podcast writers, robots are taking over tennis, Madrid results, etc.
