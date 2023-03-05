Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SportsTennisComedy
  • Kosta is Becker?
    Boris acts like we all want to, French Open insights, Russian war, Kosta is going to France, etc.
    5/31/2023
    34:50
  • Clay Med
    Mother Russia won't be defeated (on clay in Rome), Simona Halep for the loss (again), Kosta says hit it deep and play good.
    5/23/2023
    31:24
  • Wet Noodle FH
    Great tennis players are dumb, robots aren't taking over, logos, Kosta has fun doing this podcast for you.
    5/16/2023
    30:25
  • Kosta Is Struff
    We have the same height and weight so there's that, Madrid, writers strike, etc.
    5/10/2023
    22:21
  • Writers Strike!
    Kosta fired all his podcast writers, robots are taking over tennis, Madrid results, etc.
    5/3/2023
    29:20

About Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta

Michael Kosta, a professional stand up comedian and former Big Ten tennis champion (U of Illinois), who once carried a #864 ATP singles ranking, talks tennis and life.
