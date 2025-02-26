Powered by RND
PodcastsTV & FilmTelling the Bees
Listen to Telling the Bees in the App
Listen to Telling the Bees in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Telling the Bees

Podcast Telling the Bees
Tell the Bees
Josh Lora (@tellthebeees) of TikTok and Substack analyzes media, books, reality television, and culture through a sociological lens.
TV & Film

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Politics of Ugliness (+ The White Lotus 302/Love is Blind 807-809)
    This week, I break down some discourse on Black TikTok. Is it ever alright to call someone ugly? I discuss a recent book review about what it means to be ugly and two books I love that delve deep into ugliness and low self esteem. I then move onto The White Lotus and theory culture and the weirdness around Rick. Finally, I end with Love is Blind, where Virgina invokes the Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend debate, and I discuss the digital panopticon of dating today. Chapters:00:58 | The Politics of Ugliness09:06| Literary Reflections on Ugliness12:53 | The Pretty Problem17:17| The White Lotus: Theory Culture30:24 | Love is Blind33:15 | LIB & Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend?47:37| LIB & Digital Surveillance and Dating Culturehttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/the-pretty-problemhttps://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/08/style/who-is-a-rodent-man.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/07/well/family/husband-wife-best-friend.htmlhttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/antisocial-goods
    --------  
    50:34
  • Love is Blind S8/The White Lotus 301- Identity is a Prison
    Love is Blind season 8 introduces us to Minnesota's manic pixie epidemic. On The White Lotus, a new crop of monsters arrives to Thailand to terrorize the staff. I analyze the multiple depictions of American masculinity, the eternal quest to discover or invent the self, and living with the consequences of one's actions.Chapters: 00:00 | Intro 02:44 | Love is Blind Season 8 Overview 08:11 | Cultural Reflections and Diversity Issues 15:58 | Insecurity + Attachment Styles 21:16 | Final Thoughts 32:50 | Exploring Wellness on The White Lotus Season 3 34:55 | The Dynamics of American Privilege and Masculinity 37:49 | Character Analysis: The Ratliffs and Their Spiritual Journeys 40:07 | Friendship and Rivalry Among the Longtime Friends 42:33 | Identity and Self-Discovery
    --------  
    48:02

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Telling the Bees

Josh Lora (@tellthebeees) of TikTok and Substack analyzes media, books, reality television, and culture through a sociological lens.
Podcast website

Listen to Telling the Bees, The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/2/2025 - 11:49:31 PM