The Politics of Ugliness (+ The White Lotus 302/Love is Blind 807-809)

This week, I break down some discourse on Black TikTok. Is it ever alright to call someone ugly? I discuss a recent book review about what it means to be ugly and two books I love that delve deep into ugliness and low self esteem. I then move onto The White Lotus and theory culture and the weirdness around Rick. Finally, I end with Love is Blind, where Virgina invokes the Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend debate, and I discuss the digital panopticon of dating today. Chapters:00:58 | The Politics of Ugliness09:06| Literary Reflections on Ugliness12:53 | The Pretty Problem17:17| The White Lotus: Theory Culture30:24 | Love is Blind33:15 | LIB & Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend?47:37| LIB & Digital Surveillance and Dating Culturehttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/the-pretty-problemhttps://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/08/style/who-is-a-rodent-man.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/07/well/family/husband-wife-best-friend.htmlhttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/antisocial-goods