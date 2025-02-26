The Politics of Ugliness (+ The White Lotus 302/Love is Blind 807-809)
This week, I break down some discourse on Black TikTok. Is it ever alright to call someone ugly? I discuss a recent book review about what it means to be ugly and two books I love that delve deep into ugliness and low self esteem. I then move onto The White Lotus and theory culture and the weirdness around Rick. Finally, I end with Love is Blind, where Virgina invokes the Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend debate, and I discuss the digital panopticon of dating today. Chapters:00:58 | The Politics of Ugliness09:06| Literary Reflections on Ugliness12:53 | The Pretty Problem17:17| The White Lotus: Theory Culture30:24 | Love is Blind33:15 | LIB & Should Your Partner Be Your Best Friend?47:37| LIB & Digital Surveillance and Dating Culturehttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/the-pretty-problemhttps://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/08/style/who-is-a-rodent-man.htmlhttps://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/07/well/family/husband-wife-best-friend.htmlhttps://tellthebeees.substack.com/p/antisocial-goods
50:34
Love is Blind S8/The White Lotus 301- Identity is a Prison
Love is Blind season 8 introduces us to Minnesota's manic pixie epidemic. On The White Lotus, a new crop of monsters arrives to Thailand to terrorize the staff. I analyze the multiple depictions of American masculinity, the eternal quest to discover or invent the self, and living with the consequences of one's actions.Chapters: 00:00 | Intro 02:44 | Love is Blind Season 8 Overview 08:11 | Cultural Reflections and Diversity Issues 15:58 | Insecurity + Attachment Styles 21:16 | Final Thoughts 32:50 | Exploring Wellness on The White Lotus Season 3 34:55 | The Dynamics of American Privilege and Masculinity 37:49 | Character Analysis: The Ratliffs and Their Spiritual Journeys 40:07 | Friendship and Rivalry Among the Longtime Friends 42:33 | Identity and Self-Discovery