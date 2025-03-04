Ch 1 – The Very Beginning: Adam and Eve

Filled with flashing stars and gurgling rivers, God makes the world and everything in it. Then he creates humans, and he gives them a very special job: they must take care of the beautiful garden he placed them in—if they obey, they will get to live in paradise, but if they disobey, they must face the consequences. Chapter one of Tell Me A Story: A Tale of Two Adams will walk children through the story that started it all and God's special promise to save his people! Season One of Tell Me A Story introduces kids to the theological concept of the promised Messiah who would accomplish what Adam could not—perfect obedience—and save us from sin and death. In "A Tale of Two Adams," each Old Testament Bible story told will point forward to Christ, and each New Testament story will demonstrate how Jesus fulfills God's promises to his people. About Tell Me A Story Immerse your children in the grand themes of the Bible. More than morals—every story points to Christ. Each episode brings Scripture to life with immersive storytelling, followed by a devotional from Pastor Adriel Sanchez to spark meaningful faith conversations.