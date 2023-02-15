Tehilim by Meaningful Minute Tehilim by Meaningful Minute
Follow along and recite the words of Tehilim wherever you are and whatever you are doing. This project by Meaningful Minute, powered by the Eisenberger Family, ...
Chapter 150 | Perek Kuf Nun: To Express Gratitude to G-d for All the Blessings He gives us, All Ailments (Including Acute Depression) and Difficult Situations in a Person's Life
Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
Chapter 149 | Perek Kuf Mem Tet: A Prayer to Prevent a Fire from Spreading
Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
Chapter 148 | Perek Kuf Mem Chet: Prayer for When Stuck in a Fire
Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
Chapter 147 | Perek Kuf Mem Zayin: Prayer for when Bitten by a Snake
Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
Chapter 146 | Perek Kuf Mem Vav: A Statement: Trust in G-d, Not in Man.
Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
About Tehilim by Meaningful Minute
Follow along and recite the words of Tehilim wherever you are and whatever you are doing. This project by Meaningful Minute, powered by the Eisenberger Family, enables everyone to be able to recite Tehilim while driving without comprising their safety.
