  • Chapter 150 | Perek Kuf Nun: To Express Gratitude to G-d for All the Blessings He gives us, All Ailments (Including Acute Depression) and Difficult Situations in a Person's Life
    Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
    2/15/2023
    0:43
  • Chapter 149 | Perek Kuf Mem Tet: A Prayer to Prevent a Fire from Spreading
    Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
    2/15/2023
    1:03
  • Chapter 148 | Perek Kuf Mem Chet: Prayer for When Stuck in a Fire
    Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
    2/15/2023
    1:37
  • Chapter 147 | Perek Kuf Mem Zayin: Prayer for when Bitten by a Snake
    Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
    2/15/2023
    2:12
  • Chapter 146 | Perek Kuf Mem Vav: A Statement: Trust in G-d, Not in Man.
    Sponsored By: Mr. and Mrs. Aryeh Mendel in Memory of Rabbi Wallerstein
    2/15/2023
    1:12

About Tehilim by Meaningful Minute

Follow along and recite the words of Tehilim wherever you are and whatever you are doing. This project by Meaningful Minute, powered by the Eisenberger Family, enables everyone to be able to recite Tehilim while driving without comprising their safety.
