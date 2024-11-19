Teach the Babies w/ Dr. David J. Johns

Be advised, this sepisode includes a brief, but frank discussion about sex education, including online pornography.Have YOU had sex education? Yes, YOU, no, seriously? Think about the consequences of miseducation when it comes to sex, gender, development and everything in between. Dr. Ed Brockenbrough explains how a lack of gender, sexuality, and sex education in schools can leave students miseducated. Dr. Brockenbrough, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, breaks down the importance of comprehensive sex education, the consequences of operating out of fear, and how we can all do better by our students. Brockenbrough, Edward. "Queer of color critique." Critical concepts in queer studies and education: An international guide for the twenty-first century (2016): 285-297.Brockenbrough, Ed. Learning While Black and Queer: Understanding the Educational Experiences of Black LGBTQ+ Youth. Harvard Education Press, 2024.Black Men Teaching in Urban Schools: Reassessing Black Masculinity by Ed Brockenbrough
54:08
Election Reflection - I'm F@#King Angry!
bell hooks reminds us that each generation must defend democracies and that education is its midwife–it being education. In this episode, David is joined by Cici Battle and Tylik McMillan to bring the group chat reflections on the state of things following the most recent presidential election to life. If you too are angry, struggling to make sense of where we are and how we got here, have curiosity about how Black people on the continent are judging us or what it was like to work for the Democratic party and on the campaign trail THIS is one episode you don’t want to miss.
57:19
Office Hours - Brittany Packnett Cunningham
In this exciting return episode of Teach The Babies Office Hours, we welcome back Brittany Packnett Cunningham, a leading voice in culture, justice, and policy. After closing out Season 1, Brittany shares her insights on the recent presidential election and its impact on our communities, especially as a mother of a young Black boy.She discusses the vital narratives surrounding anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Black legislation and offers advice for Black mothers navigating these uncertain times. Brittany also shares what listeners can expect from the new season of her acclaimed podcast Undistracted.Join us for an inspiring conversation filled with wisdom and encouragement to find joy amid the challenges we face!
57:53
Coping While Black
In this engaging episode of Teach The Babies Office Hours, Dr. Raquel Martin, a pioneer in Black mental health and liberation psychology, joins Dr. David J. Johns for a lively, laughter-filled conversation. Together, they explore the pressing challenges following the recent presidential election, emphasizing the importance of community healing and the impact of political environments on mental health, particularly for parents and educators. Dr. Martin shares actionable strategies for navigating stress and fatigue while encouraging a commitment to ethical living. Listeners are invited to seek good therapy that promotes growth beyond the session and to build supportive communities. Join us for an enlightening discussion filled with joy, respect, and professional insights as we empower ourselves and our children in these turbulent times.Thema Bryant- https://drthema.com/ Podcast Episode Mocha Moms- https://www.mochamoms.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=1Girl Trek- https://www.girltrek.org/
48:48
Justice for Black Girls
For Brianna Baker, founder of Justice 4 Black Girls, these words are more than a motto; they are a mission. This proud Spelman Alumna, classroom educator, curriculum developer, and BOSS joins the class to share the experiences that led to founding an organization dedicated to ensuring justice for Black girls. Top lines include Black girl barretts and revolutionary dreams; honoring and protecting Black girlhood; the power of connection and community (including HBCUs like Spelman College); and what Black men and boys can do to support Black women and girls.