Teach the Babies w/ Dr. David J. Johns

Election Reflection - I'm F@#King Angry!

bell hooks reminds us that each generation must defend democracies and that education is its midwife–it being education. In this episode, David is joined by Cici Battle and Tylik McMillan to bring the group chat reflections on the state of things following the most recent presidential election to life. If you too are angry, struggling to make sense of where we are and how we got here, have curiosity about how Black people on the continent are judging us or what it was like to work for the Democratic party and on the campaign trail THIS is one episode you don’t want to miss.