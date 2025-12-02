In this second Sunday of Advent episode, Zac reflects on the mark of the Spirit of Nazareth: loving sacrifice. He draws from his own vocational journey with the Missionaries of Charity and the witness of John the Baptist. Zac also explores how sacrificial love, though often painful, frees us to love authentically, experience God’s peace, and prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ. Through reflection, storytelling, and meditation, listeners are invited to consider what gifts of the heart they can offer Christ this Advent._______________________________________________Reflection QuestionsWhat personal sacrifices have you made out of love, and how have they transformed you?How might your offerings of love and sacrifice impact others in ways you cannot yet see?What gift of your heart could you vulnerably offer to Christ this Advent to prepare for His coming?__________________________________________________Click Here to access the full text of the meditation.__________________________________________________I'm praying for each of you - please don't forget to pray for one another!_____________________________________________________Learn more about the mission of Paradisus Dei and its life-changing parish programs here.The World English Bible is in the public domain and was used for all scripture quotations.Intro music: "My Life (Main)” by Good B MusicMeditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of A
Welcome to Taste & See!
Taste & See is a weekly podcast that builds a community of prayer by offering heartfelt reflections and meditations on the Sunday readings. Hosted by Zac Wierschem from Paradisus Dei, each episode is a preparation of the heart for the Sunday Mass of the upcoming weekend. Personal reflection questions and the text of the meditations are also provided to guide you and your family as you prepare to receive the superabundant grace God offers every Sunday and to deepen the graces you receive in prayer.Meditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of ALearn more about the mission of Paradisus Dei and its life-changing parish programs here.
Spirit of Nazareth: Joyful Service
In this First Sunday of Advent episode, Zac reflects on Christ’s first, second, and “third” coming through a tender childhood memory of joyful waiting, revealing how Advent invites us into the same hopeful anticipation. He explores how Jesus comes to us today—especially in children, the poor, the weak, and the Eucharist—and how joyful service prepares our hearts for His return in glory. Through Scripture, storytelling, and a moving meditation in Jesus’ voice, this episode invites listeners to watch, wait, and love with the Spirit of Nazareth.Gospel Passage: Matthew 24: 37-44_____________________________________________________Reflection QuestionsWhen you think about Advent as a season of “joyful waiting,” what emotions or memories surface for you?In what ways do you personally experience Christ’s presence in the “third coming,” in the people and situations of your daily life?What does “joyful service” look like in your life this week? Where is Jesus inviting you to serve Him?________________________________________________________Here is a link to the text of the meditation!_____________________________________________________Learn more about the mission of Paradisus Dei and its life-changing parish programs here.The World English Bible is in the public domain and was used for all scripture quotations.Intro music: "My Life (Main)” by Good B MusicMeditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of A
Throne of Humility
In this episode, we explore the profound kingship of Jesus Christ, revealed not in earthly power but in His selfless sacrifice on the cross, as highlighted in the Gospel of Luke. Through the story of Fr. Jaison, a humble pastor who embodies servant leadership by cleaning parish bathrooms, we see how true authority mirrors Christ's loving service. The meditation from St. Dismas reminds us that even in our brokenness, Jesus remembers and invites us into His eternal kingdom of mercy and love.Reflection Questions:How does the image of Jesus reigning from the cross challenge your understanding of power and authority in your own life?What does your schedule reveal about your knowledge of Jesus' love for you, and how might you adjust it to reflect a deeper relationship with Him?If the cross is Jesus' throne of self-sacrificial love, what "throne" in your heart needs to be conquered by His reckless love for you?Here's a link to the meditation for you to re-read and pray with!Don't forget to pray for one another!The World English Bible is in the public domain and was used for all scripture quotations.Intro music: "My Life (Main)” by Good B MusicMeditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of C
Living for Christ
In this episode for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on Luke 21:5-19, Zac draws from encounters at a young adult retreat with a joyful Chinese Jesuit priest descended from a canonized martyr and a tearful participant inspired to priesthood despite family persecution, the discussion connects to Jesus' warnings of betrayal and hatred, urging a reception of a martyr's heart ready to face external and internal Calvaries. The episode challenges believers not only to die for Christ but to live fully for Him in ordinary moments, transforming personal pain into divine compassion, culminating in a meditative letter from Jesus inviting followers to persevere in love for healing and authentic self-giving.Reflection/Journal Questions:Consider the stories of the Chinese Jesuit priest and the retreat participant: How does hearing about their martyr's hearts, shaped by real persecution, challenge or deepen your own commitment to faith in a freer environment?How does the idea that true faith means not just dying for Christ, but living for Him in everyday ordinariness, resonate with your daily routines? What small "martyrdoms" can you embrace today?Ponder Jesus' invitation: "Give yourself away for my name’s sake, receive this martyr’s heart, and don’t just receive this heart, but receive your very self"—how can self-giving reveal your authentic identity rooted in His love?Meditation Link:Here's a link to a Google doc of the meditation if you would like to read it over and/or bring it to personal prayer.Don't forget to pray for each other!The World English Bible is in the public domain and was used for all scripture quotations.Intro music: "My Life (Main)” by Good B MusicMeditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of C
