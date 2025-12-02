Living for Christ

In this episode for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time on Luke 21:5-19, Zac draws from encounters at a young adult retreat with a joyful Chinese Jesuit priest descended from a canonized martyr and a tearful participant inspired to priesthood despite family persecution, the discussion connects to Jesus' warnings of betrayal and hatred, urging a reception of a martyr's heart ready to face external and internal Calvaries. The episode challenges believers not only to die for Christ but to live fully for Him in ordinary moments, transforming personal pain into divine compassion, culminating in a meditative letter from Jesus inviting followers to persevere in love for healing and authentic self-giving.Reflection/Journal Questions:Consider the stories of the Chinese Jesuit priest and the retreat participant: How does hearing about their martyr's hearts, shaped by real persecution, challenge or deepen your own commitment to faith in a freer environment?How does the idea that true faith means not just dying for Christ, but living for Him in everyday ordinariness, resonate with your daily routines? What small "martyrdoms" can you embrace today?Ponder Jesus' invitation: "Give yourself away for my name’s sake, receive this martyr’s heart, and don’t just receive this heart, but receive your very self"—how can self-giving reveal your authentic identity rooted in His love?Meditation Link:Here's a link to a Google doc of the meditation if you would like to read it over and/or bring it to personal prayer.Don't forget to pray for each other!The World English Bible is in the public domain and was used for all scripture quotations.Intro music: "My Life (Main)” by Good B MusicMeditation Music: Reawaken Hymns Worship Pads - foundations in the key of C