CrossFit Games Analysts Sean Woodland and Tommy Marquez and Lauren Kalil, bring you all the latest information, updates, and analysis on the sport of fitness, a...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
CrossFit Games Day 4 Recap with Jason Khalipa
Sean, Tommy, Lauren and special guest Jason Khalipa answer listener questions and recap their top moments from the CrossFit Games.
8/7/2023
52:16
CrossFit Games Day 3 Recap
Sean, Tommy and Lauren recap an exciting Saturday at the CrossFit Games. Things get closer on the men's side and the battle between Emma Lawson and Laura Horvath continues.
8/6/2023
38:24
CrossFit Games Day 2 Recap
Sean, Tommy and Lauren take a look back at a surprising day 2 at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
8/5/2023
37:42
CrossFit Games Day 1 Recap
Sean, Tommy and Lauren recap the opening day of competition for the individuals and teams.
8/4/2023
40:15
Fitness with Friends - Brent Fikowski
Brent Fikowski joins Lauren Kalil to talk about his upcoming 8th appearance at the CrossFit Games, what it's like to now be one of the "veterans" of the sport, progress the PFAA has made with CrossFit and some of the roadblocks they are still facing.