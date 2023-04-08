Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Talking Elite Fitness

Podcast Talking Elite Fitness
Tommy Marquez & Sean Woodland
CrossFit Games Analysts Sean Woodland and Tommy Marquez and Lauren Kalil, bring you all the latest information, updates, and analysis on the sport of fitness, a...
Health & FitnessFitness
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • CrossFit Games Day 4 Recap with Jason Khalipa
    Sean, Tommy, Lauren and special guest Jason Khalipa answer listener questions and recap their top moments from the CrossFit Games.
    8/7/2023
    52:16
  • CrossFit Games Day 3 Recap
    Sean, Tommy and Lauren recap an exciting Saturday at the CrossFit Games.  Things get closer on the men's side and the battle between Emma Lawson and Laura Horvath continues.
    8/6/2023
    38:24
  • CrossFit Games Day 2 Recap
    Sean, Tommy and Lauren take a look back at a surprising day 2 at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games.
    8/5/2023
    37:42
  • CrossFit Games Day 1 Recap
    Sean, Tommy and Lauren recap the opening day of competition for the individuals and teams.
    8/4/2023
    40:15
  • Fitness with Friends - Brent Fikowski
    Brent Fikowski joins Lauren Kalil to talk about his upcoming 8th appearance at the CrossFit Games, what it's like to now be one of the "veterans" of the sport, progress the PFAA has made with CrossFit and some of the roadblocks they are still facing.
    7/30/2023
    53:29

About Talking Elite Fitness

CrossFit Games Analysts Sean Woodland and Tommy Marquez and Lauren Kalil, bring you all the latest information, updates, and analysis on the sport of fitness, and the CrossFit community.
