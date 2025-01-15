Welcome to "Talkin' Waukesha," the podcast where every conversation springs to life! Hosts Andrew Noffke, and Anthony Tirrell, lead you on a journey into the he...

The Prairie Home Cemetery is celebrating 175 years this year! Listen in to learn more about the Prairie Home Cemetery Director Karen Richards and what's upcoming at the Cemetery.

In this episode, we interview the Dan Duchniak, the General Manager of the Waukesha Water Utility as he reflects on the City's transition to Lake Michigan water one year later.

Executive Director, AJ Simms and Vice President, Dave Molenda discuss what a Chamber of Commerce does for the City of Waukesha and what events they have planned for the year.

In this episode, Andrew and Anthony speak with Waukesha’s new Fire Chief Robert Goplin. Hear about his journey to becoming chief, his goals for the department, and his commitment to keeping the community safe.

About Talkin' Waukesha

Welcome to "Talkin' Waukesha," the podcast where every conversation springs to life! Hosts Andrew Noffke, and Anthony Tirrell, lead you on a journey into the heart of Waukesha. Whether you're a local or just passing through, join us as we explore the stories, people, and hidden gems that make Waukesha truly special. From community events to personal anecdotes, we're here to bring you the pulse of our vibrant town. So, grab your favorite beverage, sit back, and let's dive in.