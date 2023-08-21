Utah State Preview w/ Tory Taylor

In the very first episode of Talkin' Hawks with The VandeBergs, Matt and Laura welcome Tory Taylor, the punter from Down Under who has been impressing everyone in his first season as a Hawkeye. They discuss everything from his journey from Australia to Iowa City, how he learned to play American football, and what it feels like to hear the crowd chant “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi” They also discuss the pre-season news, the new recruits who have joined the team, and the expectations for the upcoming season. They share their thoughts and predictions for the Hawkeye’s first game of the season against Utah State, where they will face the Aggies and their mascot Big Blue, a huge bull. They talk about the possible strategies and challenges for both teams, and what they hope to see from the Hawkeyes on the field. If you love Iowa football, you don’t want to miss this episode of Talkin Hawks with the VandeBergs. Tune in and enjoy!