Presented by Hills Bank
  • Utah State Preview w/ Tory Taylor
    In the very first episode of Talkin' Hawks with The VandeBergs, Matt and Laura welcome Tory Taylor, the punter from Down Under who has been impressing everyone in his first season as a Hawkeye. They discuss everything from his journey from Australia  to Iowa City, how he learned to play American football, and what it feels like to hear the crowd chant “Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi” They also discuss the pre-season news, the new recruits who have joined the team, and the expectations for the upcoming season. They share their thoughts and predictions for the Hawkeye’s first game of the season against Utah State, where they will face the Aggies and their mascot Big Blue, a huge bull. They talk about the possible strategies and challenges for both teams, and what they hope to see from the Hawkeyes on the field. If you love Iowa football, you don’t want to miss this episode of Talkin Hawks with the VandeBergs. Tune in and enjoy!
    8/28/2023
    48:37
  • TALKIN' HAWKS ANNOUNCEMENT
    Introducing our (kind of) brand new podcast Talkin' Hawks. Each week, we will recap the previous Iowa Hawkeye game, break down the upcoming matchup, and give you our predictions. We will also have a number of Hawkeye football players as guests, including Cooper Dejean, Tory Taylor, Nico Ragaini, and more. Tune in every Monday morning on your favorite podcast platform or catch the video version on Spotify or on YouTube on the Taco-Bout Network. And don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review to show your support.
    8/21/2023
About Talkin' Hawks with The VandeBergs

If you’re a Hawkeye football fan, you’ll love Talkin’ Hawks with the Vandebergs, a podcast hosted by Matt and Laura Vandeberg, two Hawkeye fanatics who have a lot of experience and knowledge about the game. They will give you a weekly update on the previous game, the upcoming matchup, and their predictions. They will also chat with Hawkeye football players and other Iowa athletes, and share their enthusiasm and insights on everything Hawkeye football. Listen every Monday morning and be part of the conversation. Let’s go Hawks!
