I SHOWED MY FIRST SONG TO WIZ KHALIFA - Talk Tuah Ep 11
Time to get highly educated with Haliey Welch and Wiz Khalifa. One of the funniest episodes yet- Wiz becomes Haliey’s therapist, mentor, and relationship coach all in 45 minutes of pure comedy. Haliey and Wiz bond over their green thumb, Taco Bell munchies, and their guilty pleasures.
Wiz gives Haliey advice after her new relationship just went public- And offers to officiate her and Pookie’s wedding if they ever get married. Haliey shows Wiz her first song and it might be a hit. Remember to get your Talk Tuah merch at shop.betr.app
Haliey and wiz fight training camps
Chapters
00:INTRO
1:00 WIZ & HALIEY TALK CHILDHOODS
4:17 BONDING OVER TACO BELL & THE MUNCHIES
7:30 CRAZIEST HIGH THOUGHTS
8:25 HALIEY GRILLS WIZ ON WHAT TYPE OF FATHER & MAN HE IS
17:09 WIZ EVALUATES HALIEY’S FIGHTING SKILLS & GIVES TIPS
22:29 THERAPY SESH WITH DR. WIZ
23:30 SNOOPING IN YOUR GF/BF’S PHONE
27:30 TOXIC TRAITS
29:00 SHOUT OUT TO MEN THAT WRITE LOVE LETTERS
32:38 ASMR & GUILTY PLEASURES
40:56 WIZ HELPS HALIEY WITH THE NEW TALK TUAH SONG
42:46 LEARNING HOW TO ROLL WHILE GETTING SPIRITUAL: MYTHS, SUPERSTITIONS & KARMA
47:08 1 MOVE IN BED THAT WIZ USES TO DRIVE WOMEN CRAZY
INTRODUCING POOKIE - Talk Tuah Ep. 10 with Jake Paul
The moment everyone has been waiting for…. Haliey is finally ready to reveal her mystery man to the world. Meet Pookie, Hailey's 3 year situationship turned boyfriend. We get to know the love of her life a little bit better and some of your questions will finally be answered- the real story of their first date, the first time they said I love you, and what Pookie actually does for a living.
Later on, Haliey is joined by Jake Paul, who is just days away from the biggest fight of the last decade against Mike Tyson. Jake shares hints about his walkout, and his very expensive fight outfit. Haliey reveals who she is betting on, and Jake decides he may be investing in one of Haliey’s new business ideas. As always- get your Talk Tuah merch at https://shop.betr.app/
Chapters
00:00 INTRO
00:30 GIRL TALK & LIFE UPDATES
4:45 CLAIMING HER MAN
7:10 WE’RE ROOTING FOR BRIANNA CHICKENFRY
9:15 MEET HALIEY’S ARM CANDY- POOKIE!
10:48 POOKIE’S INITIAL REACTION TO HAWK TUAH
11:29 BREAKING DOWN THE FAMILY TREE
15:23 THE TRUTH BEHIND THE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE
16:38 POOKIE CLEARS THE AIR
19:33 THE FIRST KISS
21:00 IS POOKIE JEALOUS OF ALL THE CELEBRITY ATTENTION?
24:55 HALIEY LEARNS WHAT POOKIE REALLY DOES FOR WORK
29:07 POOKIE’S FAMILY VALUES
30:47 POOKIE CAN HAWK TUAH TOO!
33:57 THE FIRST DATE FROM POOKIE’S POV
37:14 HOW POOKIE REACTED TO HEARING “I LOVE YOU” FOR THE FIRST TIME
41:13 CHELSEA GRILLS HER BEST FRIEND & COUSIN
43:06 POOKIE & HALIEY’S CHILD BUCKEY (THE DOG)
47:53 ADDRESSING MATT RIFE
48:57 POOKIE’S HOT TAKE
53:20 ANSWERING AUDIENCE QUESTIONS
55:40 SQUASHING BEEF WITH JAKE PAUL
58:50 PRE-FIGHT NERVES
1:03:13 THE BIG BET BETWEEN JAKE & HALIEY
1:08:57 JAKE INVESTS INTO HALIEY’S NEW BUSINESS
I TURNED DOWN ONLYFANS WITH HOLLY MADISON - Ep. 9 Talk Tuah with Holly Madison
Haliey Welch is joined by the one and only, Holly Madison. Once running the Playboy Mansion, now solving crime scenes and raising two kids- Holly Madison is a BOSS. She breaks down the ins and outs of her time as a playboy bunny- the worst/ best moments- and the alleged secret tunnels. Haliey thinks she wants a BBL- and makes an important claim on short kings everywhere.
Haliey gets Holly to open up about her family’s relationship while in the mansion- how Holly’s childhood decisions led her to a late adult diagnosis of autism. Is OnlyFans the new Playboy? Haliey admits she turned down both. Remember you can get your Talk Tuah Merch at shop.betr.app.
Chapters
00:24 INTRO
00:40 GO VOTE!
2:00 PLAYBOY PARTIES & PUNISHMENTS
9:00 WHY HALIEY TURNED DOWN PLAYBOY
11:37 P DIDDY AND THE SECRET TUNNELS
15:07 GHOST SIGHTINGS AT THE PLAYBOY MANSION
26:04 DATING MYSTERY MEN
28:55 HOLLY’S LATE AUTISM DIAGNOSIS
33:45 UNFILTERED THOUGHTS ON BILL MAHER
40:07 PLAYBOY VS. ONLYFANS
44:30 3 WAYS, FOOT FETISHES & PINK EYE
47:35 HALIEY’S OPINIONS ON PLASTIC SURGERY & BBL?
52:50 IS HOLLY A MK ULTRA BETA SLAVE?
56:58 WHY HOLLY DOESN’T DISCUSS PLAYBOY WITH HER FAMILY…
JOSH RICHARDS CONVINCES ME TO REVEAL POOKIE - Ep. 8 Talk Tuah with Josh Richards
Haliey Welch faces her fear of interviewing men- She sits down with influencer and podcaster Josh Richards. Haliey and Josh dive deep into the routes of their relationships. Haliey told Pookie she loves him for the first time and actually MEANT it. Josh and Haliey figure out if Pookie is in it for the money or not… And Josh has some tips for Haliey’s new and young love.
Later on, Haliey teaches Josh some of her Haliey-isms- and we find out their craziest DMS. Remember to get your Talk Tuah Merch at https://shop.betr.app/
Chapters
00:00 INTRO
1:25 NAMING THE TALK TUAH LISTENERS!
3:30 HALIEY DISCOVERS PHILOSOPHY
6:10 JOSH ON DAVE PORTNOY’S WRATH
8:39 HOT FOR THE MENENDEZ BROTHER
9:54 HOW JOSH MADE HIS FIRST MOVE ON GABI
11:00 CAN HALIEY TRUST POOKIE?
12:35 JOSH’S RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
16:00 GETTING RATCHET TO GLORILLA
17:30 TIPS FOR HARD LAUNCHING POOKIE, FAMILY PLANNING & DILFS
20:50 THEO VON, HALIEY’S LONG LOST BROTHER
23:50 FOOD IS THE WAY TO HALIEY’S HEART
26:00 CRAZIEST CELEB DMS
31:09 MOST EMBARRASSING HIGH SCHOOL MOMENTS
32:25 WHY HALIEY IS SCARED OF MEN
33:14 ARE HALIEY & POOKIE IN LOVE?
38:02 TEACHING EACHOTHER NEW SLANG TERMS
42:00 HOT TAKES
43:42 HALIEY’S RELATIONSHIP TO THE CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER
BRIANNA CHICKENFRY ON DATING IN PUBLIC, ZACH BRYAN & HALIEY'S DAVE PORTNOY BEEF - Talk Tuah Ep. 7
Haliey Welch and her best friend Chelsea sit down with the ULTIMATE best friends- Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley. The pair of besties recap how their friendships came to be… they may or may not have had to throw hands for one another.
Bri addresses rumors about her relationship- and advises Haliey to stay away from dating anyone in the public eye. Haliey is squashing the beef with Dave Portnoy and Grace introduces a new app that helps the girls figure out their kinks. Remember to get your Talk Tuah merch at shop.betr.app.
Chapters
00:00 INTRO
2:19 WHAT GRANNY’S MAMA USED TO DO…
3:14 FROM ENEMIES TO BFFS
6:20 SLUTTING CHELSEA’S BROTHER OUT
7:07 COLLEGE DROPOUTS
8:23 DAVE PORTNOY BEEF
10:00 THE PRESIDENTIAL PODCAST TOUR- TALK TUAH NEXT?
14:48 DIE HARD COUNTRY GIRLS
16:45 CUTENESS AGGRESSION
17:25 HOT TAKES ON MOTHERHOOD
20:15 HALIEY’S PAST WITH MATT RIFE REVEALED
21:20 BRI ON DATING IN THE PUBLIC EYE
23:07 CHELSEA’S DATING UPDATE
25:05 GRACE’S CRUSH
27:27 THE GIRLS READ THEIR CRAZIEST DMS
28:16 FOOT PICS FOR CHARITY????
29:10 WHAT ACTUALLY GOES DOWN AT GIRL’S NIGHT
32:37 THE BIG BRAWL
45:20 LIFE ON THE DATING APPS
46:50 DISCOVERING KINKS
49:44 BONDED BY BLOOD
50:12 HALIEY LEARNS ABOUT HELLEN KELLER
Coming off her unprecedented viral moment and the biggest meme of all time, Haliey Welch is ready to show the world that she's much more than a 30 second clip, and she’s here to stay. With celebrities from all walks of life across comedy, music, sports, and pop culture looking to collaborate with the social media sensation, Haliey Welch continues her rise and charity aspirations with support from some of the biggest names in the world.
Each episode of TALK TUAH will feature Haliey and her celebrity counterpart, as they sit down for hilarious conversations, deep dives into stardom, and games/segments that will bring out the most candid and completely unfiltered sides of both Haliey and her guests.