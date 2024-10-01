INTRODUCING POOKIE - Talk Tuah Ep. 10 with Jake Paul

The moment everyone has been waiting for…. Haliey is finally ready to reveal her mystery man to the world. Meet Pookie, Hailey's 3 year situationship turned boyfriend. We get to know the love of her life a little bit better and some of your questions will finally be answered- the real story of their first date, the first time they said I love you, and what Pookie actually does for a living. Later on, Haliey is joined by Jake Paul, who is just days away from the biggest fight of the last decade against Mike Tyson. Jake shares hints about his walkout, and his very expensive fight outfit. Haliey reveals who she is betting on, and Jake decides he may be investing in one of Haliey's new business ideas. As always- get your Talk Tuah merch at https://shop.betr.app/ Get access to GLP-1s online. Find out if you're covered for free https://ro.co/TUAH Head to Gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code TALKTUAH for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Get 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. That's 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. You can donate now to Haliey's fund 'Paws Across America' at http://www.hwpaws.org. DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor. Chapters 00:00 INTRO 00:30 GIRL TALK & LIFE UPDATES 4:45 CLAIMING HER MAN 7:10 WE'RE ROOTING FOR BRIANNA CHICKENFRY 9:15 MEET HALIEY'S ARM CANDY- POOKIE! 10:48 POOKIE'S INITIAL REACTION TO HAWK TUAH 11:29 BREAKING DOWN THE FAMILY TREE 15:23 THE TRUTH BEHIND THE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE 16:38 POOKIE CLEARS THE AIR 19:33 THE FIRST KISS 21:00 IS POOKIE JEALOUS OF ALL THE CELEBRITY ATTENTION? 24:55 HALIEY LEARNS WHAT POOKIE REALLY DOES FOR WORK 29:07 POOKIE'S FAMILY VALUES 30:47 POOKIE CAN HAWK TUAH TOO! 33:57 THE FIRST DATE FROM POOKIE'S POV 37:14 HOW POOKIE REACTED TO HEARING "I LOVE YOU" FOR THE FIRST TIME 41:13 CHELSEA GRILLS HER BEST FRIEND & COUSIN 43:06 POOKIE & HALIEY'S CHILD BUCKEY (THE DOG) 47:53 ADDRESSING MATT RIFE 48:57 POOKIE'S HOT TAKE 53:20 ANSWERING AUDIENCE QUESTIONS 55:40 SQUASHING BEEF WITH JAKE PAUL 58:50 PRE-FIGHT NERVES 1:03:13 THE BIG BET BETWEEN JAKE & HALIEY 1:08:57 JAKE INVESTS INTO HALIEY'S NEW BUSINESS