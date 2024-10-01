Powered by RND
Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

Betr
Coming off her unprecedented viral moment and the biggest meme of all time, Haliey Welch is ready to show the world that she's much more than a 30 second clip
Comedy

Available Episodes

  • I SHOWED MY FIRST SONG TO WIZ KHALIFA - Talk Tuah Ep 11
    Time to get highly educated with Haliey Welch and Wiz Khalifa. One of the funniest episodes yet- Wiz becomes Haliey’s therapist, mentor, and relationship coach all in 45 minutes of pure comedy. Haliey and Wiz bond over their green thumb, Taco Bell munchies, and their guilty pleasures.  Wiz gives Haliey advice after her new relationship just went public- And offers to officiate her and Pookie’s wedding if they ever get married. Haliey shows Wiz her first song and it might be a hit. Remember to get your Talk Tuah merch at shop.betr.app Head to VIIA.co/Tuah. For a limited time during the holidays, VIIA is offering 25% Off Sitewide PLUS up to 50% off Select Items & Bundle. And if you're hearing this ad post sale, you can still save by using code TUAH for 25% off. Get access to GLP-1s online. Find out if you’re covered for free https://ro.co/TUAH Get 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com.  You can donate now to Haliey’s fund ‘Paws Across America’ at http://www.hwpaws.org.  DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah   Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor.   Haliey and wiz fight training camps  Chapters  00:INTRO 1:00 WIZ & HALIEY TALK CHILDHOODS 4:17 BONDING OVER TACO BELL & THE MUNCHIES 7:30 CRAZIEST HIGH THOUGHTS  8:25 HALIEY GRILLS WIZ ON WHAT TYPE OF FATHER & MAN HE IS  17:09 WIZ EVALUATES HALIEY’S FIGHTING SKILLS & GIVES TIPS  22:29 THERAPY SESH WITH DR. WIZ  23:30 SNOOPING IN YOUR GF/BF’S PHONE  27:30 TOXIC TRAITS  29:00 SHOUT OUT TO MEN THAT WRITE LOVE LETTERS 32:38 ASMR & GUILTY PLEASURES   40:56 WIZ HELPS HALIEY WITH THE NEW TALK TUAH SONG  42:46 LEARNING HOW TO ROLL WHILE GETTING SPIRITUAL: MYTHS, SUPERSTITIONS & KARMA  47:08 1 MOVE IN BED THAT WIZ USES TO DRIVE WOMEN CRAZY  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:16
  • INTRODUCING POOKIE - Talk Tuah Ep. 10 with Jake Paul
    The moment everyone has been waiting for…. Haliey is finally ready to reveal her mystery man to the world. Meet Pookie, Hailey's 3 year situationship turned boyfriend. We get to know the love of her life a little bit better and some of your questions will finally be answered- the real story of their first date, the first time they said I love you, and what Pookie actually does for a living.  Later on, Haliey is joined by Jake Paul, who is just days away from the biggest fight of the last decade against Mike Tyson. Jake shares hints about his walkout, and his very expensive fight outfit. Haliey reveals who she is betting on, and Jake decides he may be investing in one of Haliey’s new business ideas. As always- get your Talk Tuah merch at https://shop.betr.app/ Get access to GLP-1s online. Find out if you’re covered for free https://ro.co/TUAH Head to Gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code TALKTUAH for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Get 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com.  You can donate now to Haliey’s fund ‘Paws Across America’ at http://www.hwpaws.org.  DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah   Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor.   Chapters 00:00 INTRO 00:30 GIRL TALK & LIFE UPDATES 4:45 CLAIMING HER MAN 7:10 WE’RE ROOTING FOR BRIANNA CHICKENFRY 9:15 MEET HALIEY’S ARM CANDY- POOKIE! 10:48 POOKIE’S INITIAL REACTION TO HAWK TUAH 11:29 BREAKING DOWN THE FAMILY TREE 15:23 THE TRUTH BEHIND THE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE 16:38 POOKIE CLEARS THE AIR 19:33 THE FIRST KISS 21:00 IS POOKIE JEALOUS OF ALL THE CELEBRITY ATTENTION? 24:55 HALIEY LEARNS WHAT POOKIE REALLY DOES FOR WORK 29:07 POOKIE’S FAMILY VALUES 30:47 POOKIE CAN HAWK TUAH TOO! 33:57 THE FIRST DATE FROM POOKIE’S POV 37:14 HOW POOKIE REACTED TO HEARING “I LOVE YOU” FOR THE FIRST TIME 41:13 CHELSEA GRILLS HER BEST FRIEND & COUSIN 43:06 POOKIE & HALIEY’S CHILD BUCKEY (THE DOG) 47:53 ADDRESSING MATT RIFE 48:57 POOKIE’S HOT TAKE 53:20 ANSWERING AUDIENCE QUESTIONS 55:40 SQUASHING BEEF WITH JAKE PAUL 58:50 PRE-FIGHT NERVES 1:03:13 THE BIG BET BETWEEN JAKE & HALIEY 1:08:57 JAKE INVESTS INTO HALIEY’S NEW BUSINESS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:14:29
  • I TURNED DOWN ONLYFANS WITH HOLLY MADISON - Ep. 9 Talk Tuah with Holly Madison
    Haliey Welch is joined by the one and only, Holly Madison. Once running the Playboy Mansion, now solving crime scenes and raising two kids- Holly Madison is a BOSS. She breaks down the ins and outs of her time as a playboy bunny- the worst/ best moments- and the alleged secret tunnels. Haliey thinks she wants a BBL- and makes an important claim on short kings everywhere.  Haliey gets Holly to open up about her family’s relationship while in the mansion- how Holly’s childhood decisions led her to a late adult diagnosis of autism. Is OnlyFans the new Playboy? Haliey admits she turned down both. Remember you can get your Talk Tuah Merch at shop.betr.app.  Stop wasting money on things you don’t use. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions by going to RocketMoney.com/TALKTUAH. Head to Gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code TALKTUAH for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. For $10 off your first months subscription and free shipping head to https://nutrafol.com and enter code TALKTUAH Visit sendthevote.org/talk or text TALK to 33022 to learn more.  You can donate now to Haliey’s fund ‘Paws Across America’ at http://www.hwpaws.org.  DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah   Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor.   Chapters  00:24 INTRO 00:40 GO VOTE! 2:00 PLAYBOY PARTIES & PUNISHMENTS  9:00 WHY HALIEY TURNED DOWN PLAYBOY 11:37 P DIDDY AND THE SECRET TUNNELS  15:07 GHOST SIGHTINGS AT THE PLAYBOY MANSION  26:04 DATING MYSTERY MEN 28:55 HOLLY’S LATE AUTISM DIAGNOSIS  33:45 UNFILTERED THOUGHTS ON BILL MAHER  40:07 PLAYBOY VS. ONLYFANS 44:30 3 WAYS, FOOT FETISHES & PINK EYE 47:35 HALIEY’S OPINIONS ON PLASTIC SURGERY & BBL? 52:50 IS HOLLY A MK ULTRA BETA SLAVE?  56:58 WHY HOLLY DOESN’T DISCUSS PLAYBOY WITH HER FAMILY…  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:02:36
  • JOSH RICHARDS CONVINCES ME TO REVEAL POOKIE - Ep. 8 Talk Tuah with Josh Richards
    Haliey Welch faces her fear of interviewing men- She sits down with influencer and podcaster Josh Richards. Haliey and Josh dive deep into the routes of their relationships. Haliey told Pookie she loves him for the first time and actually MEANT it. Josh and Haliey figure out if Pookie is in it for the money or not… And Josh has some tips for Haliey’s new and young love.  Later on, Haliey teaches Josh some of her Haliey-isms- and we find out their craziest DMS. Remember to get your Talk Tuah Merch at https://shop.betr.app/  Head to Gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code TALKTUAH for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Visit sendthevote.org/talk or text TALK to 33022 to learn more.  Get 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com.  Curious about Ozempic or Wegovy, but not sure if your insurance covers it? That’s where Ro comes in.Go to ro.co/tuah to find out if you’re covered for free. Go to ro.co/safety for boxed warning and full safety information. Rx only. You can donate now to Haliey’s fund ‘Paws Across America’ at http://www.hwpaws.org.  DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah   Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor.   Chapters  00:00 INTRO 1:25 NAMING THE TALK TUAH LISTENERS! 3:30 HALIEY DISCOVERS PHILOSOPHY  6:10 JOSH ON DAVE PORTNOY’S WRATH  8:39 HOT FOR THE MENENDEZ BROTHER  9:54 HOW JOSH MADE HIS FIRST MOVE ON GABI  11:00 CAN HALIEY TRUST POOKIE? 12:35 JOSH’S RELATIONSHIP ADVICE  16:00 GETTING RATCHET TO GLORILLA 17:30 TIPS FOR HARD LAUNCHING POOKIE, FAMILY PLANNING & DILFS  20:50 THEO VON, HALIEY’S LONG LOST BROTHER 23:50 FOOD IS THE WAY TO HALIEY’S HEART  26:00 CRAZIEST CELEB DMS 31:09 MOST EMBARRASSING HIGH SCHOOL MOMENTS 32:25 WHY HALIEY IS SCARED OF MEN  33:14 ARE HALIEY & POOKIE IN LOVE?  38:02 TEACHING EACHOTHER NEW SLANG TERMS  42:00 HOT TAKES  43:42 HALIEY’S RELATIONSHIP TO THE CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    49:01
  • BRIANNA CHICKENFRY ON DATING IN PUBLIC, ZACH BRYAN & HALIEY'S DAVE PORTNOY BEEF - Talk Tuah Ep. 7
    Haliey Welch and her best friend Chelsea sit down with the ULTIMATE best friends- Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley. The pair of besties recap how their friendships came to be… they may or may not have had to throw hands for one another.  Bri addresses rumors about her relationship- and advises Haliey to stay away from dating anyone in the public eye. Haliey is squashing the beef with Dave Portnoy and Grace introduces a new app that helps the girls figure out their kinks. Remember to get your Talk Tuah merch at shop.betr.app. Head to Gametime.co or download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code TALKTUAH for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Visit sendthevote.org/talk or text TALK to 33022 to learn more.  Get 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code TUAH at Manscaped.com.  You can donate now to Haliey’s fund ‘Paws Across America’ at http://www.hwpaws.org.  DOWNLOAD BETR NOW! https://engagebetr.onelink.me/auSX/talktuah   Must be 21+ and physically located in a jurisdiction where Betr Picks or Betr operates to participate. Restrictions apply. Void were prohibited. T&C apply. For more details, please visit betr.app. Gaming problem? Call the NCPG at 1-800-522-4700 Click HERE to become a Talk Tuah sponsor.   Chapters 00:00 INTRO 2:19 WHAT GRANNY’S MAMA USED TO DO… 3:14 FROM ENEMIES TO BFFS 6:20 SLUTTING CHELSEA’S BROTHER OUT 7:07 COLLEGE DROPOUTS 8:23 DAVE PORTNOY BEEF 10:00 THE PRESIDENTIAL PODCAST TOUR- TALK TUAH NEXT? 14:48 DIE HARD COUNTRY GIRLS 16:45 CUTENESS AGGRESSION 17:25 HOT TAKES ON MOTHERHOOD 20:15 HALIEY’S PAST WITH MATT RIFE REVEALED 21:20 BRI ON DATING IN THE PUBLIC EYE 23:07 CHELSEA’S DATING UPDATE 25:05 GRACE’S CRUSH 27:27 THE GIRLS READ THEIR CRAZIEST DMS 28:16 FOOT PICS FOR CHARITY???? 29:10 WHAT ACTUALLY GOES DOWN AT GIRL’S NIGHT 32:37 THE BIG BRAWL 45:20 LIFE ON THE DATING APPS 46:50 DISCOVERING KINKS 49:44 BONDED BY BLOOD 50:12 HALIEY LEARNS ABOUT HELLEN KELLER Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    56:39

About Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch

Coming off her unprecedented viral moment and the biggest meme of all time, Haliey Welch is ready to show the world that she's much more than a 30 second clip, and she's here to stay. With celebrities from all walks of life across comedy, music, sports, and pop culture looking to collaborate with the social media sensation, Haliey Welch continues her rise and charity aspirations with support from some of the biggest names in the world. Each episode of TALK TUAH will feature Haliey and her celebrity counterpart, as they sit down for hilarious conversations, deep dives into stardom, and games/segments that will bring out the most candid and completely unfiltered sides of both Haliey and her guests.
