Takeoff: A Points and Miles Podcast by 10xTravel

Welcome to the first episode of Takeoff: a points and miles podcast - brought to you by 10xTravel. In each episode, host Bryce Conway, Founder and CEO of 10xTravel, will help you save money and travel better with points and miles.
In this episode, you’ll get to know some members of the 10xT team – Bryce Conway, Emily Jaeckel, Matt Brown, and Travis Cormier. They share their personal experiences using points and miles for some incredible travel. From their favorite redemptions, biggest mistakes, and “hot takes” (insider tips in the world of points and miles), the 10xT team is full of knowledge and experience, and they want to help YOU become a points and miles expert too.
10xTravel helps people learn the tips and tricks, that Bryce and the 10xT team have curated, to fund their own trips. Solo travelers, families, college students, retirees - anyone who has an appetite for travel will find value in the Takeoff podcast. To skeptics, this may sound ‘too good to be true’, but tune in to learn about the many free resources available from 10xTravel in every value-packed episode. Sit back, relax, and prepare for Takeoff.
The Takeoff podcast is brought to you by 10xTravel – a website and community with one simple goal: to help you travel more while spending less. 10xT publishes content related to credit card rewards, personal finance, travel, and lifestyle. Host Bryce Conway launched 10xT in 2014, but has been a fan and member of the points and miles community since 2011. He is the author of “Takeoff: How to Travel the World for Next to Nothing and How to Fix Your Credit: Do it Once. Do it Right. Get on with Your Life”, and his work has been featured in multiple national media outlets including Good Morning America, Money Magazine, and ABC Nightline News.
Discussion Points:
Traveling with points and miles - it’s easier than you might think
Credit card points offers are like “extreme couponing”
How and when the team members discovered points and miles
Getting to the Maldives - Travis’ story
Trip to Thailand - Emily’s story
Bryce’s trip - travel credit cards, Florida and Las Vegas
The team’s points travel today - the progression to quality over quantity
Business vs. premium economy
Favorite redemptions - Thailand, Bali, London, Paris
Mistakes in past points travel
A 10X tool to be revealed soon…
What is your “why”? The team discusses what fuels their passions
Hot takes - best tips for points and miles
Advice for beginners - don’t focus on luxury travel, take your time, stick with it, pick and choose what works for your lifestyle
Checkout all the resource links, take the free class, and join us in our FB group
1:08:04