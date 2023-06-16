Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Takeoff: A Points and Miles Podcast by 10xTravel

Takeoff: A Points and Miles Podcast by 10xTravel
10xTravel
Takeoff is a podcast that will teach you how to save money and travel better. Join Bryce, Emily, Matt, and Travis from 10xTravel as they teach you the fundamentals of points & miles and dive into the latest strategies, deals, and news in the industry.
  • Ep 02 Getting Started - First Steps for the Points & Miles Hobby
      In this episode, Bryce, Emily, Travis, and Matt share their tips on how to get started with the points and miles hobby. You’ll hear about the best and worst credit cards and offers, how to redeem points for your first trip, and advice on being careful with your debt and credit. The 10xTravel team gives you a clear path to entering the exciting world of traveling with points and miles. The Takeoff podcast is brought to you by 10xTravel – a website and community with one simple goal: to help you travel more while spending less. 10xT publishes content related to credit card rewards, personal finance, travel, and lifestyle. Host Bryce Conway launched 10xT in 2014, but has been a fan and member of the points and miles community since 2011. He is the author of “Takeoff: How to Travel the World for Next to Nothing and How to Fix Your Credit: Do it Once. Do it Right. Get on with Your Life”, and his work has been featured in multiple national media outlets including Good Morning America, Money Magazine, and ABC Nightline News. Discussion Points:  Listen in to find out more about our free course The 3 major goals of our system  Best credit cards and bonuses How you can spend the first bonus points you earn? Transferable points and who offers them Using airline and hotel miles Don’t fall for these credit card offers Your credit score and opening new cards Are you the right candidate for this hobby? If you’re feeling excited to get started, take our free course by clicking the “Free Tools” link below Checkout all the resource links, take the free class, and join us in our FB group Resources/Links: 10xTravel Best Cards Chase Sapphire Preferred Card 10xTravel 10xT Free Tools 10xTravel Award Booking  10xTravel Credit Card Consultation 10xTravel Plus 10xTravel Facebook Group 10xTravel Instagram 10xTravel TikTok
    6/20/2023
    42:50
  • EP 01 From Local to Luxury - Hot Takes from 10xTravel
      Welcome to the first episode of Takeoff: a points and miles podcast - brought to you by 10xTravel. In each episode, host Bryce Conway, Founder and CEO of 10xTravel, will help you save money and travel better with points and miles.  In this episode, you’ll get to know some members of the 10xT team – Bryce Conway, Emily Jaeckel, Matt Brown, and Travis Cormier. They share their personal experiences using points and miles for some incredible travel. From their favorite redemptions, biggest mistakes, and “hot takes” (insider tips in the world of points and miles), the 10xT team is full of knowledge and experience, and they want to help YOU become a points and miles expert too. 10xTravel helps people learn the tips and tricks, that Bryce and the 10xT team have curated, to fund their own trips. Solo travelers, families, college students, retirees - anyone who has an appetite for travel will find value in the Takeoff podcast. To skeptics, this may sound ‘too good to be true’, but tune in to learn about the many free resources available from 10xTravel in every value-packed episode. Sit back, relax, and prepare for Takeoff.  The Takeoff podcast is brought to you by 10xTravel – a website and community with one simple goal: to help you travel more while spending less. 10xT publishes content related to credit card rewards, personal finance, travel, and lifestyle. Host Bryce Conway launched 10xT in 2014, but has been a fan and member of the points and miles community since 2011. He is the author of “Takeoff: How to Travel the World for Next to Nothing and How to Fix Your Credit: Do it Once. Do it Right. Get on with Your Life”, and his work has been featured in multiple national media outlets including Good Morning America, Money Magazine, and ABC Nightline News. Discussion Points:  Traveling with points and miles - it’s easier than you might think Credit card points offers are like “extreme couponing” How and when the team members discovered points and miles Getting to the Maldives - Travis’ story Trip to Thailand - Emily’s story Bryce’s trip - travel credit cards, Florida and Las Vegas The team’s points travel today - the progression to quality over quantity  Business vs. premium economy  Favorite redemptions - Thailand, Bali, London, Paris Mistakes in past points travel A 10X tool to be revealed soon… What is your “why”? The team discusses what fuels their passions Hot takes - best tips for points and miles  Advice for beginners - don’t focus on luxury travel, take your time, stick with it, pick and choose what works for your lifestyle Checkout all the resource links, take the free class, and join us in our FB group Resources/Links: 10xTravel 10xT Free Tools 10xTravel Award Booking 
    6/19/2023
    1:08:04
  • Sit Back, Relax, and Prepare for Takeoff: The Podcast
    Welcome to Takeoff: a points and miles podcast brought to you by 10xTravel. In each episode, host Bryce Conway, Founder and CEO of 10xTravel, will help you save money and travel better with points and miles. Bryce and his wife have been successfully using points and miles to travel the world for over ten years - often at just a fraction of what others pay.  10xTravel helps people learn the tips and tricks, that Bryce and the 10xT team have curated, to fund their own trips. Solo travelers, families, college students, retirees - anyone who has an appetite for travel will find value in the Takeoff podcast. To skeptics, this may sound ‘too good to be true’, but tune in to learn about the many free resources available from 10xTravel in every value-packed episode. Sit back, relax, and prepare for Takeoff.  The Takeoff podcast is brought to you by 10xTravel (“10xT”) – a website and community with one simple goal: to help you travel more while spending less. 10xT publishes content related to credit card rewards, personal finance, travel, and lifestyle. Host Bryce Conway launched 10xT in 2014, but has been a fan and member of the points and miles community since 2011. He is the author of “Takeoff: How to Travel the World for Next to Nothing and How to Fix Your Credit: Do it Once. Do it Right. Get on with Your Life”, and his work has been featured in multiple national media outlets including Good Morning America, Money Magazine, and ABC Nightline News. Resources/Links: 10xTravel 10xT Free How-To Course 10xT Credit Card consultation 10xT Award booking 10xT Plus 10xTravel Facebook 10xTravel Instagram 10xTravel TikTok Bryce Conway LinkedIn
    6/16/2023
    1:22

Takeoff is a podcast that will teach you how to save money and travel better. Join Bryce, Emily, Matt, and Travis from 10xTravel as they teach you the fundamentals of points & miles and dive into the latest strategies, deals, and news in the industry. If you want to travel more (and better) without spending more money, this show is for you.
