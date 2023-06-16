Takeoff: A Points and Miles Podcast by 10xTravel

Ep 02 Getting Started - First Steps for the Points & Miles Hobby

In this episode, Bryce, Emily, Travis, and Matt share their tips on how to get started with the points and miles hobby. You’ll hear about the best and worst credit cards and offers, how to redeem points for your first trip, and advice on being careful with your debt and credit. The 10xTravel team gives you a clear path to entering the exciting world of traveling with points and miles. The Takeoff podcast is brought to you by 10xTravel – a website and community with one simple goal: to help you travel more while spending less. 10xT publishes content related to credit card rewards, personal finance, travel, and lifestyle. Host Bryce Conway launched 10xT in 2014, but has been a fan and member of the points and miles community since 2011. He is the author of “Takeoff: How to Travel the World for Next to Nothing and How to Fix Your Credit: Do it Once. Do it Right. Get on with Your Life”, and his work has been featured in multiple national media outlets including Good Morning America, Money Magazine, and ABC Nightline News. Discussion Points: Listen in to find out more about our free course The 3 major goals of our system Best credit cards and bonuses How you can spend the first bonus points you earn? Transferable points and who offers them Using airline and hotel miles Don’t fall for these credit card offers Your credit score and opening new cards Are you the right candidate for this hobby? If you’re feeling excited to get started, take our free course by clicking the “Free Tools” link below Checkout all the resource links, take the free class, and join us in our FB group Resources/Links: 10xTravel Best Cards Chase Sapphire Preferred Card 10xTravel 10xT Free Tools 10xTravel Award Booking 10xTravel Credit Card Consultation 10xTravel Plus 10xTravel Facebook Group 10xTravel Instagram 10xTravel TikTok