Greg Koukl: The Bible Is Divine | Ep. 114
Kirk Cameron is joined by apologist and radio show host Greg Koukl to discuss the uniqueness of the Bible.
4/25/2023
26:13
Dr. Jeff Myers: Speak Your Truth vs Speak the Truth | Ep. 113
Kirk Cameron is joined by Dr. Jeff Myers to discuss how Truth transforms all.
4/20/2023
23:29
Rod Dreher: Suffering Makes Us Human | Ep. 112
Kirk Cameron is joined by writer, journalist, and author Rod Dreher to discuss how to recognize warning signs of totalitarianism in society.
4/18/2023
28:05
Sharon Jaynes: The Power of Your Words | Ep. 111
Takeaways: Kirk Cameron is joined by Sharon Jaynes to discuss the power and impact our words have on our children and spouses.
4/13/2023
27:40
Ken Sande: Understanding Emotion and Relationships | Ep. 110
Takeaways: Kirk Cameron is joined by Ken Sande to discuss relationships and the emotions behind them.
Join Kirk Cameron to discuss pressing issues Christians are facing with compassionate, well-informed guests. Together we will find actionable takeaways that we can use today this week and this month to bring more of Heaven to Earth.
