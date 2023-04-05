Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TBN
Join Kirk Cameron to discuss pressing issues Christians are facing with compassionate, well-informed guests. Together we will find actionable takeaways that we can use today this week and this month to bring more of Heaven to Earth.

  Greg Koukl: The Bible Is Divine | Ep. 114
    Kirk Cameron is joined by apologist and radio show host Greg Koukl to discuss the uniqueness of the Bible.
    4/25/2023
    26:13
  Dr. Jeff Myers: Speak Your Truth vs Speak the Truth | Ep. 113
    Kirk Cameron is joined by Dr. Jeff Myers to discuss how Truth transforms all.
    4/20/2023
    23:29
  Rod Dreher: Suffering Makes Us Human | Ep. 112
    Kirk Cameron is joined by writer, journalist, and author Rod Dreher to discuss how to recognize warning signs of totalitarianism in society.
    4/18/2023
    28:05
  Sharon Jaynes: The Power of Your Words | Ep. 111
    Takeaways: Kirk Cameron is joined by Sharon Jaynes to discuss the power and impact our words have on our children and spouses.
    4/13/2023
    27:40
  Ken Sande: Understanding Emotion and Relationships | Ep. 110
    Takeaways: Kirk Cameron is joined by Ken Sande to discuss relationships and the emotions behind them.
    4/11/2023
    22:41

Podcast website: https://linktr.ee/kirkcamerontbn
