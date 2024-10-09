Take 2: Year-end tradition continues with Federal Government brinksmanship
Take 2 PodcastHeidi HatchMaura Carabello Exoro GroupRep. Jeff StenquistContinuing resolution vote in congress or government shut down?Plan B failed in the House Thursday night with Curtis and Moore voting No.Lee said he would vote no if debt ceiling is removed without spending reforms Trump and Vance call for getting rid of the debt ceiling Lee Introduces America First Act to Remove Federal Benefits from Illegal Immigrants Utah's governor doubles down on support for Trump mass deportationsUtah's Delegation gets 3 bills through Congress before the end of the year Great Salt Lake Stewardship ActExpands the Central Utah Project Completion Act's water conservation program to include the entire Great Salt Lake drainage basin.The legislation unlocks tens of millions of dollars in unexpended budget authority to be used for conservation efforts critical to restoring the lake's declining water levels. Mountain View Corridor Completion ActTransfers over 200 acres of federally owned land to the State of Utah to enable the completion of the Mountain View Corridor, a vital highway project near Camp Williams. Utah State Parks Adjustment ActTransfers parcels of federally owned land adjacent to Antelope Island, Fremont Indian, and Wasatch Mountain State Parks to the State of Utah.These adjustments will consolidate ownership, streamline land management, and enhance public access to these popular destinations. President Biden calls for gun control after school shooting, but no such call after United CEO shot and killed with ghost gun
Interview with Utah Sen. Mike Lee
Government shutdown looming with new 1,547-page budget billPlan B CR backed by TrumpTrump backs raising debt Ceiling, Lee will not unless reforms are made Lee Introduces America First Act to Remove Federal Benefits from Illegal ImmigrantsPresident Trump's Cabinet Picks Utah Centric Bills headed to the President's Desk Great Salt Lake Stewardship Act Mountain View Corridor Completion Act Utah State Parks Adjustment Act Two Utah Bills that have passed the Senate and are headed to the House S.2151 - Utah Wildfire Research Institute Act S. 5000 – Addressing Glen Canyon Dam Hydropower and Environmental Impacts National Guard Funding for statesWall Street Journal reaction, "How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge"
Take 2: Mike and Maura settle a Presidential bet, Legislative election audit, vote by mail, GOP women's club drama
Heidi HatchMaura Carabello Exoro GroupRep. Mike Schultz Utah House Speaker Mike and Maura make good on their Presidential Election bet with a MAGA hat, and bedazzled Jewels.Trump won, so Carabello had to wear a MAGA hat for the day, with Schultz refusing to offer clemency during her meetings at the Utah State CapitolAlliance for a Better Utah files a campaign finance complaint against Stuart Adams.Utah legislative Election AuditSpeaker Schultz questions future of vote by mail following legislative audit reportsHouse Speaker Mike Schultz gave $120,000 to Preserving Utah Values PACWomen's SLC Republican drama with leadership election: https://x.com/highergroundUT/status/1867289487858102612Salt Lake City and Millers reach MLB deal before losing controlTrump is TIME's Person of the yearBiden Commutes record 1500 sentencesTrump saying he will pardon Jan 6th defendantsTrump wants to end Birthright citizenship – Mike Lee agrees
Take 2 : Cox Budget, pledge to help POTUS on deportations, Romney out, Cabinet Picks and DOGE
Take 2 PodcastHeidi HatchMaura Carabello Exoro GroupRob Axson Utah Gop Chair Governor Cox lays out his budget proposal "Where we've been and where we're going" $1,000 in tax relief to 150,000 Utahns receiving Social Security benefitsOpen to reducing income taxHigher Education changesNuclear power $20 million Governor Cox Will help Trump with deportations Biden Pardon's son Hunter Biden Blake Moore DOGE Caucus Co-chair Mitt Romney gave his farewell address to the Senate: What will his legacy be Blake Moore DOGE Caucus Co-chair Senator Mike lee on Pete Hegseth nomination
Take 2: Trump Cabinet, Utah Election postmortem, Senator Lee's new influence, UT Police scanners go dark
Heidi HatchMaura Carabello, Exoro GroupRep. Ryan Wilcox Utah Legislator Trump Cabinet Picks the good, the bad and the MAHAUtah Elections wrap up: Flipped Legislative seatsUtah's vote counting, is it too slow?The winning Utah candidate for Wasatch School Board disqualified 9 days after electionPhil Lyman keeps court filings going – after filing 501C4USU Joins lawsuit filed by women's volleyball captain against the Mountain West Conf.Big news for Utah: Mike Lee to head Senate energy, natural resources committeeUtah Legislative Session 60 days awayBills focusing on child abuse: Ritualistic sex abuse bill and False Child abuse claims chargesLegislative work on school securityUtah police move to encrypt their radio from public scanners: Is this good for transparency?