Take 2 : Cox Budget, pledge to help POTUS on deportations, Romney out, Cabinet Picks and DOGE

Take 2 PodcastHeidi HatchMaura Carabello Exoro GroupRob Axson Utah Gop Chair Governor Cox lays out his budget proposal “Where we’ve been and where we’re going” $1,000 in tax relief to 150,000 Utahns receiving Social Security benefitsOpen to reducing income taxHigher Education changesNuclear power $20 million Governor Cox Will help Trump with deportations Biden Pardon’s son Hunter Biden Blake Moore DOGE Caucus Co-chair Mitt Romney gave his farewell address to the Senate: What will his legacy be Blake Moore DOGE Caucus Co-chair Senator Mike lee on Pete Hegseth nominationSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.