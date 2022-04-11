Taiwan Salon is a podcast produced by the Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a 501(c)3 policy think tank in Washington, DC.
Hosted by members of GTI’s staff, Taiwan... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
Taiwan Salon, Season 2, Episode 3: Lanhee Chen on Being Taiwanese American
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Associate Adrienne Wu and Program Manager Marshall Reid interview Lanhee Chen, a GTI Advisor and the David and Diane Steffy Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. During this special AAPI heritage month episode, we speak with Dr. Chen about Taiwanese American identity, Taiwan as a bipartisan issue, and the role that Taiwanese Americans can play in US-Taiwan relations.
5/26/2023
26:06
Taiwan Salon, Season 2, Episode 2: Chiayo Kuo on Digital Diplomacy
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Assistant Adrienne Wu interviews Chiayo Kuo, the founder and president of the Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association (TDDA). In an increasingly digitized and globalized world, social media has become an important tool for public diplomacy. During this episode, we speak with Chiayo Kuo about why digital outreach is important for Taiwan and TDDA’s upcoming projects.
4/27/2023
32:37
Taiwan Salon, Season 2, Episode 1: Agnes Ling-yu Hsiao on Transitional Justice
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Assistant Adrienne Wu interviews sociologist and academic researcher Dr. Agnes Ling-yu Hsiao. In 2018, the Taiwanese government established a Transitional Justice Commission (TJC) to examine illegal acts committed during the White Terror period, and to provide victims with compensation. For this first episode of season two, we discuss why transitional justice is vital for Taiwan's process of nation building, as well as future steps following the Transitional Justice Commission’s dissolution in 2022.
2/28/2023
33:32
Taiwan Salon, Episode 10: Sara Lin, Natalie Tso, and Emily Y. Wu on Media
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Assistant Adrienne Wu interviews three representatives of Taiwan's emerging news media: Sara Lin, director of public Relations for Taiwan Plus News; Natalie Tso, host and producer at Radio Taiwan International; and Emily Y. Wu, co-founder and CEO of Ghost Island Media. While growing interest in cross-Strait relations has led to greater international coverage of Taiwan, many western media sources still focus on Taiwan from a narrow perspective on military and political developments. For this special panel episode, we explore media narratives surrounding Taiwan, and discuss how to broaden the conversation to include other aspects of Taiwan's diverse society.
11/4/2022
47:09
Taiwan Salon, Episode 9: Awi Mona on Taiwan’s Indigenous Communities
In this episode of Taiwan Salon, host and GTI Research Assistant Adrienne Wu and Program Assistant Zoe Weaver-Lee interview Dr. Awi Mona, Associate Professor of Law and Indigenous Studies at National Dong Hwa University. Taiwan’s cultural policies have aimed to expand the definition of Taiwanese to be more multicultural. In this episode, Dr. Awi discusses how Taiwan’s indigenous communities have been treated domestically and how they factor into Taiwan’s image internationally.
Taiwan Salon is a podcast produced by the Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a 501(c)3 policy think tank in Washington, DC.
Hosted by members of GTI’s staff, Taiwan Salon examines Taiwan’s cultural policy and approach to soft power from perspectives both inside and outside the government. Through interviews, the series illuminates how Taiwan’s unique history and culture interacts with policy and pinpoints opportunities and challenges for future “soft” engagement between Taiwan and the United States.
Intro and outro music for the series is by I’mdifficult 我是機車少女.