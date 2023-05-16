For decades, Bruce Bozzi worked at the highest end of the service industry, managing his family’s storied restaurant, The Palm. And if he learned one thing, it’...
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt relishes a challenge. Her career, from early stardom in The Devil Wears Prada to later roles in Marry Poppins, A Quiet Place, and, this summer, Oppenheimer, reflects a self-imposed desire for all things difficult, different, and daring. Not to mention that the British actress—who, despite living in Brooklyn, maintains her Englishness—is also a mother, raising two daughters alongside her husband, actor and director John Krasinski. On this week's episode of Table for Two, Blunt sits down with host Bruce Bozzi to discuss family life, being neighbors with the Damons (Matt and Lucy), and Christopher Nolan's directorial style. Hear a preview of the episode below, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
7/10/2023
40:27
Jon Hamm
For a span of eight years, Jon Hamm existed in the collective consciousness as one character, and one character only: Don Draper. So it may not come as much of a surprise that for a long time, casting agents exclusively offered him parts like the one he was already playing on Mad Men. What they didn't know, but have since figured out, is that despite possessing every bit as much charm as his most well-known character, Hamm is capable of so much more. In equal measure, he's funny, philosophical, and honest, all of which shine through on this week's episode of Table for Two, where he discusses what it was like listening to R-Rated Red Foxx LPs in the library at 10-years-old, his parents dying when he was young, getting married at 52, working with Tina Fey and John Slattery on his latest film, and much more. Hear a preview of the episode below, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
6/27/2023
38:59
Rita Wilson
One would have an easier time charting the areas Rita Wilson hasn't excelled in than those in which she has. From early turns on television, on shows such as The Brady Bunch and Bosom Buddies—alongside her future husband, Tom Hanks, on the latter—to starring roles on the silver screen and Broadway stage, to her work as a producer (Mamma Mia!, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and A Man Called Otto), Wilson has left her fingerprints on classics both past and present. And that's to say nothing of her enviable music career, which has now yielded a fifth album, Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets. On this week's episode of Table for Two, Wilson joins host Bruce Bozzi to discuss her recent project, growing up in L.A. in the 70s, her friendship with Nora Ephron, and how Bruce Springsteen convinced her to start writing music later in life. Hear a preview of the episode below, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
6/13/2023
44:33
Douglas Brinkley
The historian Douglas Brinkley has written over 20 books on everything from the American space program to Rosa Parks. But more than any other subject, his work has touched on the environment—Teddy Roosevelt's pioneering preservation work, F.D.R.'s under-appreciated efforts to protect America's public lands, the fight to save Alaska's disappearing wilderness, and so forth. On this week's episode of Table for Two, Bruce Bozzi and Brinkley consider his latest book, The Silent Spring Revolution, and explore how one woman, Rachel Carson, launched an ecological revolution that in turn led to the Clean Air Acts, Earth Day, and a healthy number of popular environmental songs by the likes of Marvin Gaye and Neil Young. Hear a preview of the episode below, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts
5/30/2023
39:59
Sienna Miller
If not for her wisdom and polished charm, you'd never believe that Sienna Miller has been working in Hollywood for two decades. The New York-born British actress, former model, and perennial tabloid fixture is not only conspicuously ageless, but she possesses an unflappability that, coupled with her improbable ambition, has assured her success in switching from film to television to stage. On this week's episode of Table for Two, just in time for the Cannes Film Festival, the former juror shares a glass of rosé with Bruce Bozzi and discusses the lasting influences of Lucille Ball and Marilyn Monroe; acting for a good cause; the labels that have hobbled female actresses both past to present; and much more. Hear a preview of the episode below, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.
For decades, Bruce Bozzi worked at the highest end of the service industry, managing his family's storied restaurant, The Palm. And if he learned one thing, it's that the best parties always end up in the kitchen. Table for Two is based on that premise, and on the friendships Bruce has forged along the way with some of the most well-known people in Hollywood, media, and beyond. Over the romance of a meal at one of his favorite restaurants, Bruce interviews a special guest and seeks to untangle the intricate web of power and fame. Tune in for Table for Two—like all the best dinner parties, it's intimate, a bit conspiratorial, and a whole lot of fun.