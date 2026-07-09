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9 episodes
- Halloween is the opportunity to open our doors and get the community together. We visit the oldest theater in New Orleans to watch scary movies, and learn how one family is making trick-or-treating accessible for every child.
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- A chocolate factory or a creamery isn’t just a building, it’s a first job, a source of pride, and the foundation of a local economy. We travel across North America to see what happens when a product and a place grow up together.
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About Sweets Unwrapped
Join Carla Lalli as she examines the cultural icons and traditions that bring us together. Produced by Ferrero and Re:think, the creative marketing studio at The Atlantic.Podcast website
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Sweets Unwrapped
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