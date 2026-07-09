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Sweets Unwrapped

Atlantic Re:think and Ferrero
ArtsFood
Sweets Unwrapped
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Sweets Unwrapped

    'Tis the Season

    07/09/2026 | 27 mins.
    Treats are at the heart of so many holidays: Christmas, Diwali, Lunar New Year. We look at how some traditions become integral parts of festivities across cultures.
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  • Sweets Unwrapped

    Trick or Treat

    06/25/2026 | 22 mins.
    Halloween is the opportunity to open our doors and get the community together. We visit the oldest theater in New Orleans to watch scary movies, and learn how one family is making trick-or-treating accessible for every child.
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  • Sweets Unwrapped

    Little Rituals

    06/11/2026 | 23 mins.
    What makes just a cake a birthday cake? Why do we get ice cream at the ballgame? We investigate why sweets have the power to make anything into a lasting tradition.
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  • Sweets Unwrapped

    Hometown Pride

    05/28/2026 | 22 mins.
    A chocolate factory or a creamery isn’t just a building, it’s a first job, a source of pride, and the foundation of a local economy. We travel across North America to see what happens when a product and a place grow up together.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sweets Unwrapped

    Tough Cookies

    05/14/2026 | 26 mins.
    Samoas, Thin Mints, or classic chocolate chip? In our Season 2 premiere, we chat with Girl Scouts and Famous Amos to hear stories from entrepreneurs of all ages.
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About Sweets Unwrapped
Join Carla Lalli as she examines the cultural icons and traditions that bring us together. Produced by Ferrero and Re:think, the creative marketing studio at The Atlantic.
Podcast website
ArtsFoodSociety & Culture

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