Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord in the App
Listen to Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord
Podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

iHeartPodcasts
add
Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord Hosted and executive produced by award-winning artist and producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and broa... More
Society & CultureDocumentaryTrue CrimeHistory
Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord Hosted and executive produced by award-winning artist and producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and broa... More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Episode 12 - Escape
    After nine months of recording calls and feeding information to the DEA, Jay and Pete are given two hours to get their lives in order before being taken by US agents. As they make their way to the US, their families are left behind, scrambling in a desperate flee to get out of Mexico. All episodes are available now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/21/2022
    1:15:32
  • Episode 11 - Recording El Chapo
    The twins ramp up their cooperation with the US government and start recording incriminating calls. But there’s one piece of evidence that the twins need to be able secure their deal: to get El Chapo on tape. All episodes are available now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/14/2022
    43:36
  • Episode 10 - Negotiating with Fugitives
    Pete and Vivianna meet Jay and Val in their bathroom in an attempt to figure out a plan to turn their lives around. Before they can get any taste of freedom, they must convince their attorney and the US government to work with them. All episodes are available now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/7/2022
    50:05
  • Episode 9 - Choosing Sides
    The Mexican federales and the cartel face off in an attempt to save the twins from being turned over to US Marshals. The brewing cartel war forces the twins to make some hard decisions. After watching a John Gotti documentary, Jay has an epiphany about how the twins could change their lives for the better. But first he has to convince his brother. All episodes are available now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/30/2022
    1:03:21
  • Episode 8 - Nothing Good Happens After Midnight
    At a strip club in the island getaway of Punta Mita, the Flores family find themselves in an impossible situation. With the prospect of life in prison, or a life taken away by other means hanging over their heads, Jay is tasked with making a huge decision. All episodes are available now.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/23/2022
    45:35

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord

Hosted and executive produced by award-winning artist and producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and broadcaster and journalist Charlie Webster. Brought to you by Lionsgate Sound as a world exclusive with iHeartPodcasts.

Speaking publicly for the first time ever, Chicago-born identical twins Jay and Peter Flores share the incredible story of how they went from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs across the country as North America’s most successful cocaine traffickers, to government informants who brought down the infamous drug lord, “El Chapo.”

Forever taunted by the gnawing question of “Did we do the right thing?” the brothers’ decision has cost them permanent exile from eachother, their father’s life, 14 years in prison, and a life sentence of always looking over their shoulder, waiting for their enemies to take revenge.. Was it all worth it?  

Join 50 and Charlie for this unforgettable rollercoaster of a story starting Wednesday October 19, on the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts.

Podcast website

Listen to Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord, STAR 99.9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord: Podcasts in Family