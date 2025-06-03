Living Life With the End in Mind with Jen Wilkin

As Christians, we want to be formed by wisdom. Biblically, we know that wisdom comes with age, but we live in a culture obsessed with youth rather than one formed by gospel truth. I'm of the age that I have friends turning both 30 and 40, and for so many women, those milestones are greeted with grief.Creams and fillers to disguise our age are in our social media feeds constantly. When you open the comment sections on so many things, the term "Okay, Boomer" has revealed how far we've moved culturally from respect of elders to derision of them.Most of us know Jen from her Bible studies, but recently she wrote an article for Christianity Today "At My Mother's Deathbed, I Discovered the Symmetry of a Long Life" about what it was like caring for her mother as she aged and eventually passed. I would love for us to take a look together at what a "Legacy of Faith" looks like when caring for elderly parents.What was it like moving into the stage of life caring for your parents?You've talked about the arc of life and the way it reflects Biblical literature. Can you tell us about that?How has watching your parents and older saints helped give you a path to exit a current season with grace and submission to the passing of time?Being in midlife, you said you noticed that you repeat so many of the same life experiences, but level up the quality in how you handle them… Can you tell us about that?How have you noticed the gaining of wisdom and shift in the internal life as we age?What did you learn about cherishing all of your days in this process?What does it look like to find value in older women, and not just to see them as having equal value, but rather increasing value?