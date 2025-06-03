"Jesus Be Enough for Me" in Life After Loss with Clarissa Moll
We would never dream of waking up one morning and just going to run a marathon. Yet, we often do that with Christian life. Then we hit that wall at the 18th mile and want to drop out. A phase of my own life that nearly took my faith out at the knees was when we lost our baby to miscarriage. Death is something that doesn't neatly fit into our boxes and leaves us asking a lot of questions about our faith. But the Christian faith in resurrection holds a path of hope through the valley of the shadow of death. What has led you to write about death and loss in families?Your husband died while your family was exploring in a national park, have you guys always loved the outdoor world? Do you still love it or is that something you left behind? What did God show you about Himself during grief? What hope did you hold on to?How did you help your kids come to grips with what happened?How is it you've become so compassionate in your loss to help coach others in grief?
Living Life With the End in Mind with Jen Wilkin
As Christians, we want to be formed by wisdom. Biblically, we know that wisdom comes with age, but we live in a culture obsessed with youth rather than one formed by gospel truth. I'm of the age that I have friends turning both 30 and 40, and for so many women, those milestones are greeted with grief.Creams and fillers to disguise our age are in our social media feeds constantly. When you open the comment sections on so many things, the term "Okay, Boomer" has revealed how far we've moved culturally from respect of elders to derision of them.Most of us know Jen from her Bible studies, but recently she wrote an article for Christianity Today "At My Mother's Deathbed, I Discovered the Symmetry of a Long Life" about what it was like caring for her mother as she aged and eventually passed. I would love for us to take a look together at what a "Legacy of Faith" looks like when caring for elderly parents.What was it like moving into the stage of life caring for your parents?You've talked about the arc of life and the way it reflects Biblical literature. Can you tell us about that?How has watching your parents and older saints helped give you a path to exit a current season with grace and submission to the passing of time?Being in midlife, you said you noticed that you repeat so many of the same life experiences, but level up the quality in how you handle them… Can you tell us about that?How have you noticed the gaining of wisdom and shift in the internal life as we age?What did you learn about cherishing all of your days in this process?What does it look like to find value in older women, and not just to see them as having equal value, but rather increasing value?
The Call of Ministry and Motherhood with Ashely Hales
For many people, God calls them to serve in the middle of full-time work or parenthood. For other's he calls them to work in ministry. Each comes with its own unique challenges. When did you step into vocational service, and how did God work in you specifically to help you know you were called?What does being a woman in ministry look like functionally for you?What have been some unique challenges you have run into as a woman in ministry?What keeps you going in ministry?
Creating Space for Singles in the Church with Annie F Downs
Throughout the history of the church, there has been a tendency to fall into different ditches of emphasis. During the medieval times, singleness was celebrated, and religious movements were dedicated to convents and monasteries. But those days are far in the past of the church. Our current services and church social events are set up to cater to married couples and parents. So much so that I've heard from several single friends that they don't feel like there is space made for them in the church!What has made the church a notoriously difficult place to be single? Have we made marriage a cultural idol?What are some proactive things you've learned to do to make space for yourself in a body of faith? What is dating like for Christian singles in 2025?How do people hold on to the fun and hope in dating?What inspired you to start "Single Purpose League?"What would you like to say to encourage other Single Christians today?What would you encourage married people to do or change in order to be more inviting?
Creating a Positive Marriage with Bob Flayhart
Culturally, we've been conditioned to believe that the pointof marriage is to make us happy. Now, no one has made me happier than my husband, but even more importantly (as in any of our relationships), marriage has been teaching me to love more like Christ. Sometimes, I watch myhusband's positive example, and at other times I have to give up what I want for what someone else needs. The wild thing I've noticed is the way God's upside-downkingdom shows up in my marriage. I'm not less happy when I am serving; in fact often, after one has taken the first step, the other matches in kind, and it provides an opportunity to like it says in Romans 10: "Out do one another in love and good works!" This week, Pastor Bob and I are going to talk about how not to just quit fighting in marriage, but how to move into a truly joyful relationship! These may be good episodes to listen to as a couple, or if this is something you want to work on alone, I'm going to put some extra study prompts below!
