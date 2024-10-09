John is in his basement evaluating the best flow at the tourney, but he still had time to grab some wisdom from Adam Sandler and a former co-worker. He’s also happy he has an old boat, not a new one.
34:18
Episode 256: Sunday Morning Coming Down: King D’Oro – Rituals for the Win!
John reboots his family jockey trip with his brothers and dad heading down to Gulfstream Park in Florida. Along the way he’s reminded that rituals might just be the best way to take care of family and a few close friends.
41:54
Episode 255: Sunday Morning Coming Down: V-Day Mishap, Living in Sim
John’s been on the road and has some travel stories including too many giant down escalators. He reminds us to spend time with the people who matters most and prefers real golf to the simulator.
35:26
Episode 254: Sunday Morning Coming Down: Free as a Bird.
John is reminded to stop and smell the roses from a buddy ten years older, has to rethink his Super Bowl food strategy, and contemplates starting a global TV Tray enterprise.
It’s birthday week (or month) down in Florida. John has found a new country artist, is appreciating signature scents, and had found a golf course that can break him (another one). And he’s gearing up the hot dog roller for a 3-Meat 3-Peat at the annual Super Bowl party.