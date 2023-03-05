Welcome to Strange Arrivals, where host Toby Ball unravels history's most famous cases of extraterrestrial encounters. This season three, we look at UFO researc... More
The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 3
Emma Woods breaks off her contact with David Jacobs and tries to regain control over her life. David Jacobs responds to her allegations as she pushes Temple University to take action about his research conduct.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
31:43
The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 2
As Emma Woods continued to work with abduction researcher David Jacobs, her hypnosis sessions turned stranger and darker. Then, Jacobs introduced a conspiracy that he said put him and others in grave physical danger. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/26/2023
31:59
The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 1
A New Zealand woman who goes by the pseudonym of Emma Woods worked closely with abduction researcher David Jacobs to try to understand the strange experiences she had been through. But her sessions with him would take a decidedly dark turn.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/19/2023
27:45
Unseen Realms of the Infinite
In 1992, an alien aduction conference was held on the grounds of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with the goal of bringing the latest abduction research to the attention of interested scientists, therapists, and others. It exposed divisions between researchers on the nature of abductions and brought questions about the scientific validity of their endeavors.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/12/2023
31:51
Long Road to Hacklebury
Elizabeth Anglin has had paranormal experiences her entire life. Her work with Dr. John Mack helped her try to understand these experiences. Mack was one of the three leading alien abduction researchers whose conception of the phenomenon was decidedly sunnier than his colleagues. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
