Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Strange Arrivals in the App
Listen to Strange Arrivals in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Strange Arrivals

Strange Arrivals

Podcast Strange Arrivals
Podcast Strange Arrivals

Strange Arrivals

iHeartPodcasts and Grim & Mild
add
Welcome to Strange Arrivals, where host Toby Ball unravels history's most famous cases of extraterrestrial encounters. This season three, we look at UFO researc... More
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
Welcome to Strange Arrivals, where host Toby Ball unravels history's most famous cases of extraterrestrial encounters. This season three, we look at UFO researc... More

Available Episodes

5 of 44
  • The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 3
    Emma Woods breaks off her contact with David Jacobs and tries to regain control over her life. David Jacobs responds to her allegations as she pushes Temple University to take action about his research conduct.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    31:43
  • The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 2
    As Emma Woods continued to work with abduction researcher David Jacobs, her hypnosis sessions turned stranger and darker. Then, Jacobs introduced a conspiracy that he said put him and others in grave physical danger. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    31:59
  • The Case of Emma Woods, Pt. 1
    A New Zealand woman who goes by the pseudonym of Emma Woods worked closely with abduction researcher David Jacobs to try to understand the strange experiences she had been through. But her sessions with him would take a decidedly dark turn.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    27:45
  • Unseen Realms of the Infinite
    In 1992, an alien aduction conference was held on the grounds of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with the goal of bringing the latest abduction research to the attention of interested scientists, therapists, and others. It exposed divisions between researchers on the nature of abductions and brought questions about the scientific validity of their endeavors.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/12/2023
    31:51
  • Long Road to Hacklebury
    Elizabeth Anglin has had paranormal experiences her entire life. Her work with Dr. John Mack helped her try to understand these experiences. Mack was one of the three leading alien abduction researchers whose conception of the phenomenon was decidedly sunnier than his colleagues. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/5/2023
    24:01

More History podcasts

About Strange Arrivals

Welcome to Strange Arrivals, where host Toby Ball unravels history's most famous cases of extraterrestrial encounters. This season three, we look at UFO researchers who developed theories to explain the phenomenon and the consequences those theories had for people who believed they had experienced the paranormal.

Podcast website

Listen to Strange Arrivals, Gospel Tangents Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Strange Arrivals

Strange Arrivals

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Strange Arrivals: Podcasts in Family