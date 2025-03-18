7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer
Glossary
azotea: rooftop
Menuda vista: What a view
donde hubo fuego, cenizas quedan: (expression) old flames die hard
bendición: blessing
8:52
Season 8 - Episode 149. Nuevos roles
Glossary
desembocadura: spillway
espejo: mirror
musgo: moss
estruendo: rumble
placa: badge
acogedor: welcoming
operarios: operators
sindicato: union
vaqueros: jeans
7:15
Season 8 - Episode 148. Dos años después
Glossary
transcurso: course
asentamientos: settlements
navegación: sailing
presas: dams
capacitaciones: trainings
inversión: investment
renovables: renewables
célebre: famous
7:29
Season 8 - Episode 147. La asamblea
Glossary
subsistencia: livelihood
instituto: secondary school
moratones: bruises
traje: suit
solidarizarse: to stand in solidarity
pérdida: loss
ingreso: income
7:31
Season 8 - Episode 146. Empezar de nuevo
Glossary
festejos: celebrations
mandíbula: jaw
banco: bench
enmendar: to make things right
rencores: hard feelings
