Glossary festejos: celebrations mandíbula: jaw banco: bench enmendar: to make things right rencores: hard feelings

Glossary subsistencia: livelihood instituto: secondary school moratones: bruises traje: suit solidarizarse: to stand in solidarity pérdida: loss ingreso: income

Glossary transcurso: course asentamientos: settlements navegación: sailing presas: dams capacitaciones: trainings inversión: investment renovables: renewables célebre: famous

Glossary desembocadura: spillway espejo: mirror musgo: moss estruendo: rumble placa: badge acogedor: welcoming operarios: operators sindicato: union vaqueros: jeans

Glossary azotea: rooftop Menuda vista: What a view donde hubo fuego, cenizas quedan: (expression) old flames die hard bendición: blessing

StoryLearning Spanish is the fun, brain-friendly way to improve your Spanish. Join us every single day for a new chapter of our story, and learn Spanish the most natural way of all, using the power of story! For low-intermediate and intermediate Spanish learners. Join us on Patreon to access: -All our previous seasons. -Early-access, intro-free episodes of our current season. https://linktr.ee/storylearningspanish