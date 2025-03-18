Powered by RND
  • Season 8 - Episode 150. Fin
    7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: ⁠⁠www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer⁠⁠ Join us on Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/storylearningspanish⁠⁠ Glossary azotea: rooftop  Menuda vista: What a view donde hubo fuego, cenizas quedan: (expression) old flames die hard bendición: blessing Follow us on social media and more: ⁠⁠www.linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
    --------  
    8:52
  • Season 8 - Episode 149. Nuevos roles
    7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: ⁠⁠www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer⁠⁠ Join us on Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/storylearningspanish⁠⁠ Glossary desembocadura: spillway espejo: mirror musgo: moss estruendo: rumble placa: badge  acogedor: welcoming operarios: operators  sindicato: union vaqueros: jeans Follow us on social media and more: ⁠⁠www.linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
    --------  
    7:15
  • Season 8 - Episode 148. Dos años después
    7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: ⁠⁠www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer⁠⁠ Join us on Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/storylearningspanish⁠⁠ Glossary transcurso: course asentamientos: settlements navegación: sailing presas: dams capacitaciones: trainings  inversión: investment  renovables: renewables  célebre: famous Follow us on social media and more: ⁠⁠www.linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
    --------  
    7:29
  • Season 8 - Episode 147. La asamblea
    7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: ⁠⁠www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer⁠⁠ Join us on Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/storylearningspanish⁠⁠ Glossary subsistencia: livelihood  instituto: secondary school  moratones: bruises  traje: suit  solidarizarse: to stand in solidarity pérdida: loss ingreso: income Follow us on social media and more: ⁠⁠www.linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
    --------  
    7:31
  • Season 8 - Episode 146. Empezar de nuevo
    7-day FREE trial of our Intermediate Spanish course, Spanish Uncovered: ⁠⁠www.storylearning.com/podcastoffer⁠⁠ Join us on Patreon: ⁠⁠www.patreon.com/storylearningspanish⁠⁠ Glossary festejos: celebrations mandíbula: jaw banco: bench  enmendar: to make things right  rencores: hard feelings Follow us on social media and more: ⁠⁠www.linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
    --------  
    7:23

About StoryLearning Spanish

StoryLearning Spanish is the fun, brain-friendly way to improve your Spanish. Join us every single day for a new chapter of our story, and learn Spanish the most natural way of all, using the power of story! For low-intermediate and intermediate Spanish learners. Join us on Patreon to access: -All our previous seasons. -Early-access, intro-free episodes of our current season. https://linktr.ee/storylearningspanish
