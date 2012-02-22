Stories Behind the Songs with Chris Blair

Welcome to Stories Behind the Songs. This is a weekly podcast hosted by Chris Blair in Nashville, TN. After over 20 years in Nashville and owner of the famous m...
Mark Irwin: From Alan Jackson to Tim McGraw
In this episode you'll hear the stories behind the songs written by Mark Irwin. Mark has been in Nashville for over 25 years and was the writer of Alan Jackson's first #1 hit "Here In The Real World." He also wrote "Redneck Crazy" for Tyler Farr, "Highway Don't Care" for Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift along with other great songs written for Jimmy Buffett, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Randy Travis and more. He also talks about how he got a check for $5,000 from Garth Brooks because Garth decided to not record his song...only to later record it anyway. And how after this many years in Nashville he gets inspired by new young artists and writers and has worked heavily with guys like AJ Kross, Davis Loose and Cam Newby.
7/25/2023
54:45
Justin Wilson: Drunk Me
Justin Wilson, originally from north Georgia, has around 80 songs recorded and over 20 songs that have been radio singles. In this episode you'll hear how he followed his path to Nashville and stories behind some of his hits like "Drunk Me" for Mitchell Tenpenny, "We Went" for Randy Houser, "Momma's House" for Dustin Lynch and "Kiss You In The Morning" for Michael Ray. He's also written songs for Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Granger Smith, Morgan Wallen, Craig Campbell, Tyler Farr, Swon Brothers and more. He credits guys like Bobby Pinson and Brett James for helping him along the way. I have known Justin for many years and he's also a guy that loves to put a smile on people's face. You'll also hear more about that and how I shaved his head during a festival in Florida a few years ago to raise $10,000 for charity. This is Justin Wilson.
7/18/2023
1:13:02
Jordan Walker: When It Rains It Pours
Jordan Walker, from Texas, has been around music his whole life. In this episode we are going to talk about how he got kicked out of his high school choir his senior year and how his favorite number is 2 so he moved to Nashville on 2/22/2012 to pursue music. He met Johnny McGuire and they formed the duo Walker McGuire - we talk about how that started and the story behind their hit "Till Tomorrow." He is a regular at The Listening Room with a great group of guys he writes with including Mitchell Tenpenny, Adam Doleac, Devin Dawson, Andy Albert and more. Hear the story behind how he met Luke Combs in a bar when he was driving a car that wouldn't even start and how that friendship led them to write the hit song "When It Rains It Pours" that went #1 on his birthday, October 29, 2017. You'll also hear the story behind a favorite of mine that has not been released yet and is available for any artists out there looking for their next hit! The song, "Backseat Driver," is a song about what kids will say in the backseat and as a dad myself, it's a song that I absolutely love. I hope you enjoy this one as much as I did recording it. Here's Jordan Walker!
7/11/2023
1:05:16
Brian Davis: Memory I Don't Mess With (Special July 4 Edition)
In this special July 4 edition, we introduce you to amazing songwriter Brian Davis. Brian grew up in North Carolina and has been around music since a very young age. He would hang out in the honky-tonks with his father and grandfather tuning their guitars or doing anything he could to help them just so he could be around the music. He got his first publishing deal in Nashville from the iconic Harland Howard and has written hits for acts like Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and more. In this episode we are going to dive into the stories behind all of this including the huge hit he wrote with Lee Brice and Billy Montana called "Memory I Don't Mess With." BD is also a huge supporter of the military, so this was a perfect guest for today. We have both worked with a great non-profit for years called Creativets who's mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through arts and music. Brian will donate his time to sit down with vets, hear their story and turn that into a beautiful song. We loved this episode and hope you do too! Please make sure you hit that like/subscribe/follow button and share this podcast with your friends to help us keep going! We really appreciate it!
7/4/2023
1:02:13
Tigirlily Gold: Shoot Tequila
Welcome, Tigerlilly Gold! Sisters, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, formed their due back in their hometown of North Dakota. In this episode I sit down with these incredible ladies and hear how they got started, how they ended up making the move to Nashville and how they went from playing honkytonks like Dierk's Bentley's Whiskey Row on Broadway to being invited to play the incredible and iconic Grand Ole Opry stage. We will talk about the stories behind their latest single, Shoot Tequila and all that is happening with Tigirlily Gold.
Please note, this is the first episode where we have had an issue with a mic cable input and found out afterwards. There are a few spots where the audio cuts out for a second and we apologize for the technical difficulty. We did still want to post because it was such a great episode and Kendra and Krista's story is just something we feel like everyone should hear!
