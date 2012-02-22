Stories Behind the Songs with Chris Blair

Jordan Walker: When It Rains It Pours

Jordan Walker, from Texas, has been around music his whole life. In this episode we are going to talk about how he got kicked out of his high school choir his senior year and how his favorite number is 2 so he moved to Nashville on 2/22/2012 to pursue music. He met Johnny McGuire and they formed the duo Walker McGuire - we talk about how that started and the story behind their hit "Till Tomorrow." He is a regular at The Listening Room with a great group of guys he writes with including Mitchell Tenpenny, Adam Doleac, Devin Dawson, Andy Albert and more. Hear the story behind how he met Luke Combs in a bar when he was driving a car that wouldn't even start and how that friendship led them to write the hit song "When It Rains It Pours" that went #1 on his birthday, October 29, 2017. You'll also hear the story behind a favorite of mine that has not been released yet and is available for any artists out there looking for their next hit! The song, "Backseat Driver," is a song about what kids will say in the backseat and as a dad myself, it's a song that I absolutely love. I hope you enjoy this one as much as I did recording it. Here's Jordan Walker! Liner/Show Notes: Jordan's Instagram: @JordanWalker2 And follow us, Stories Behind the Songs podcast, here: SBTSongs Instagram: @SBTSongs SBTSongs TikTok: @SBTSongs SBTSongs YouTube: @SBTSongs Chris Blair's Website: ChrisBlair.com Chris Blair's Instagram: @ChrisBlairMusic And as always, thanks for listening. We would LOVE it if you'd share this podcast with your friends, hit the subscribe/like/follow button wherever you're listening or watching and keep supporting. We appreciate it more than you know and it will allow us to keep sitting down with amazing songwriters, artists and everyone in between to talk about the stories behind the songs. ~ CB --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sbtsongs/support