Your Call is Next: The History of Dial-A-Song

How did a band blow up before the internet? For They Might Be Giants, the answer is just a phone call away. Join Jonas and TMBG founding member, John Flansburgh, as they dive deep into the lore behind a musical phone line sensation that put the Brooklyn-based alternative duo on the map.Find out more about They Might Be Giants: https://www.theymightbegiants.com/Who is Mike Buffington? https://mikebuffington.net/