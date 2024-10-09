A Nashville-based organization is making a huge difference in the lives of inmates across the country, and it all started when one man found himself spending a day in prison...but not in the way you'd think. Join Jonas as he goes behind bars to experience what happens when you send musicians to prison.Learn more about Send Musicians To Prison: https://www.sendmusicianstoprison.com/For more Stories & Sounds:Website: www.storiesandsounds.showInstagram: www.instagram.com/storiesandsoundspodcastFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562880700879X: https://x.com/storiesnsoundsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Song For Sale
A band who breaks all the rules auctions off some prime real estate on eBay. But did it pay off? Did it move the needle? What did their fans think? Let's hear what the buyer has to say.Connect with Earthquake Lights: https://www.earthquake-lights.com/Connect with Vulfpeck: https://www.vulfpeck.com/
Scooby-Tunes, Where Are You?
Scooby-Doo: A classic cartoon with a timeless soundtrack. But why did its songs seem to disappear? And is loving ostriches a euphemism for interethnic dating? There's no one more qualified to answer these questions than Austin Roberts, the unrecognized voice of a generation.
The Dark Side of the Rainbow
When does coincidence morph into something more? The mysterious connection between The Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon may cause you to suspend your disbelief, especially when movie synchronization expert, Andrew Wendland, chimes in to the conversation.MOVIESYNCS.COM: https://moviesyncs.com/
Your Call is Next: The History of Dial-A-Song
How did a band blow up before the internet? For They Might Be Giants, the answer is just a phone call away. Join Jonas and TMBG founding member, John Flansburgh, as they dive deep into the lore behind a musical phone line sensation that put the Brooklyn-based alternative duo on the map.Find out more about They Might Be Giants: https://www.theymightbegiants.com/Who is Mike Buffington? https://mikebuffington.net/
Stories & Sounds is an investigative audio adventure documenting legacy, brought together by the mystery of music. Join host Jonas Litton as he lets his curiosity run rampant, sending him tumbling down a musical rabbit hole of pop culture unknowns. In each episode, he finds himself where he never expected: bumping shoulders with Vince Gill, Ben Folds, and They Might Be Giants, hypothesizing with movie synchronization conspiracists, or spending a day in prison. Throughout the series, both Jonas and his listeners learn that when we search for meaning, truth, and entertainment within our human experience, our questions may not always need answering.