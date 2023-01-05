Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Stolen Hearts
Wondery
Sergeant Jill Evans is a small town cop in Wales with an impressive record in her job, and a less than impressive record in her love life. After three engagemen... More
  • Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
    When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message “let that sink in!” It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to “Chief Twit” in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn’t put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world’s “digital public square.”Listen to Flipping The Bird: Wondery.fm/FTB_SHSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    4:51
  • Cops and Robbers | 7
    Tom and Anna, two of the producers behind Stolen Hearts, spill the beans about some of the secrets they uncovered whilst making the series.
    3/13/2023
    42:16
  • Unfinished Business | 6
    Jill and Dean are ready, for the first time, to meet up to confront the truth about what really happened between them.
    3/6/2023
    48:35
  • A Crock of Sh*t | 5
    Jill decides to go public with her story and declare her loyalty to Dean. But what's the truth about the man she's risking everything for?
    2/27/2023
    34:33
  • Irish Sausages | 4
    A scandal erupts in Jill's police force, one that could have unexpected consequences for her career.
    2/20/2023
    38:12

About Stolen Hearts

Sergeant Jill Evans is a small town cop in Wales with an impressive record in her job, and a less than impressive record in her love life. After three engagements, two divorces and one affair, she’s beginning to worry that love is only true in fairy tales. That is until she meets: Dean. He’s a wealthy beauty entrepreneur with his own range of toiletries.

Girl meets boy. Boy meets girl. They kiss and fall in love. Roll credits.

But that would be boring, wouldn’t it? Instead, this is a love story like no other. It’s all going so well for Jill and Dean, until Halloween night, when Dean disappears. And Sgt. Jill is left to pick up the pieces.

From Wondery and Novel, comes a new series. Hosted by Kerry Godliman.

Follow Stolen Hearts on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.

