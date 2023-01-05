Still Watching: Succession by Vanity Fair

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy are re-capping and analyzing HBO's final season of Succession week-to-week. More
  • Succession Episode 6: Kendall Is Cringe, But Is He Free?
    On this week’s episode of Still Watching, Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy unpack Kendall’s corny but effective product launch for Waystar Royco’s newest venture. Plus, an in-depth interview with the episode’s director, Lorene Scafaria.   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    1:00:02
  • Succession Episode 5: Are Kendall and Roman Failing Upwards?
    On this week's episode of Still Watching, Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy break down the winners and losers of “Kill Lists.” Plus, a conversation with J. Smith Cameron.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    57:05
  • Succession Episode 4: Shiv and Kendall Face the Future
    After the most shocking episode of the series to date, Still Watching hosts Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy chat with PR expert Risa Heller about her advice for the Roys, and discuss the future of the Roy dynasty.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    56:24
  • Succession Episode 3: Logan Roy Has Left The Building
    Still Watching hosts Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy unpack the seismic, life altering event that occurred during “Connor's Wedding” the third episode of the final season of Succession. Plus, VF's Julie Miller chats with Succession actress Justine Lupe about Willa's wedding day.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/10/2023
    54:02
  • Succession Episode 2: What Is Logan Roy Sorry For, Really?
    The Roy kids have a heart-to-heart with Logan in the unlikeliest of places. Still Watching hosts Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy break down the episode with guest Bess Levin. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    51:27

About Still Watching: Succession by Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson and Chris Murphy are re-capping and analyzing HBO's final season of Succession week-to-week.
