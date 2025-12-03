So you finally cut off your toxic mother-in-law… but what happens when you might have to see her again? This week, Janelle shares a story from a follower who has been no contact with her MIL for over a year, and is now TERRIFIED to attend a family event where she’ll be in the same room. Janelle also opens up about hearing from the wife of someone she went to school with… Who turns out to have a nightmare MIL of her own. From anxiety before family gatherings to setting firm boundaries that actually stick, Janelle talks about what it REALLY means to protect your peace, even if it makes things a little awkward. If the thought of bumping into your MIL makes your stomach drop, grab a drink and tune in. You’re in good company. For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.
--------
25:26
--------
25:26
4 - Still Talking About... The Holidays
Tis the season for stuffing, stress, and subtle shade from your in-laws. This week, Janelle is talking all things holidays: deciding whether to pack up and spend the season with your in-laws, having those tough “we’re doing our own thing this year” conversations, and redefining what the holidays look like for your family. From guilt trips to wish lists, Janelle talks about why this time of year brings out the worst in certain people (*ahem* your mother in law *ahem*), and how to survive the holiday season without losing your mind. If the phrase “but we’ve always done it this way” makes your eye twitch, this episode is basically going to feel like free therapy. (Although Janelle is NOT a therapist and doesn’t claim to be one… So, take whatever she says with a grain of salt, kids!) For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.
--------
28:26
--------
28:26
3 - Still Talking About... Boundaries
Some mother-in-laws just don’t know the meaning of “stay in your lane.” This week, Janelle shares one of her most jaw-dropping follower stories yet… a MIL who secretly booked flights and arranged for her own mother to move in with her son and daughter-in-law for an entire month. Without asking. Without warning. So, what happens when boundaries are ignored? And, how should you handle any similar situation that arises (spoiler alert: your husband has to be part of the solution.) Because if your MIL is overstepping and your partner’s response is “she didn’t mean it like that,” you’ve got bigger problems than the guest room. For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.
--------
31:07
--------
31:07
2 - Still Talking About... Vacationing With Your Family
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. And they usually are… Until the in-laws get involved. This week, Janelle is talking about the chaos that ensues when a family “vacation” turns into a passive-aggressive competition. Who sleeps where, who pays for what, and who gets the kids’ attention first… it’s all on the table. From beach trips gone bad to why your MIL suddenly thinks she’s co-parenting the minute “HER” grandkids arrive, Janelle has advice on how to survive family getaways without losing your mind. And, at the end of the day, sometimes NOT taking the big family vacation is the right move. Because you need to protect your peace, and sometimes, the best vacation is the one you didn’t take together. For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.
--------
24:52
--------
24:52
1 - So… You’ve Got a Terrible Mother-in-Law
Welcome to the club; we’ve been waiting for you. In the debut episode of Still Talking About It, host Janelle Riddell kicks things off by sharing a little bit about her own story: how her relationship with her mother-in-law went from “polite small talk” to full-on emotional warfare. Then, Janelle answers a few wild listener questions; including one about a MIL who quite literally threw an adult temper tantrum. Sometimes, setting boundaries can make you feel like YOU’RE the problem… When most of the time, that’s not the case at all. If you’ve ever struggled to set boundaries with your in laws, felt the strain on your marriage because of the things your MIL says and does, or if you’ve ever cried in the bathroom after a family dinner, then this is the podcast for you. For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.
If you’ve ever had a mother-in-law who made your life miserable... YOU'RE NOT ALONE! Still Talking About It is the podcast where we finally say the quiet part out loud.
Hosted by Janelle (yes, THAT Janelle from TikTok), Still Talking About it is ALL about toxic mothers-in-law, impossible family expectations, and the emotional gymnastics required to keep your sanity.
From jaw-dropping stories to honest conversations about boundaries, guilt, and reclaiming your peace, this show is a safe space for every daughter-in-law who’s been through it.
Whether you’re trying to navigate holidays, handle backhanded comments, or understand why your MIL seems to have lost her mind since becoming a grandma... Pull up a chair. We’re still talking about it… because it’s time we did.