5 - Still Talking About… Going No Contact

So you finally cut off your toxic mother-in-law… but what happens when you might have to see her again? This week, Janelle shares a story from a follower who has been no contact with her MIL for over a year, and is now TERRIFIED to attend a family event where she’ll be in the same room. Janelle also opens up about hearing from the wife of someone she went to school with… Who turns out to have a nightmare MIL of her own. From anxiety before family gatherings to setting firm boundaries that actually stick, Janelle talks about what it REALLY means to protect your peace, even if it makes things a little awkward. If the thought of bumping into your MIL makes your stomach drop, grab a drink and tune in. You’re in good company. For more mother-in-law content, make sure you're following Janelle on Instagram and TikTok.