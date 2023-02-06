Baseball’s biggest news, trends, trades and highlights, all broken down from an analytical angle. Subscribe now to stay up-to-date on Majors' most important sto... More
Available Episodes
5 of 395
Lou Gehrig Day is the most important day
MLB.com’s Matt Meyers and Mike Petriello highlight Sarah Langs and Lou Gehrig Day, the unlikely rise of the first-place D-Backs, how Aaron Judge is repeating his historic season, the struggles of the NL Central, the ascent of Joe Ryan, and discuss Zach McKinstry and Jose Siri.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/2/2023
47:21
Muffin-Shaped Imprint!
MLB.com's Sarah Langs and Mandy Bell talk to MLB, Director of Social Production Brett Blueweiss about recent player visits to MLB headquarters, dive into Juan Soto stats and highlight the impressive start the Rangers have gotten off to before getting into their favorite moments from baseball over the past week!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/30/2023
55:27
The Rangers are hitting like Babe Ruth’s Yankees
MLB.com’s Matt Meyers and Mike Petriello discuss how the Rangers have scored MLB’s most runs, what to make of the Dodgers having the NL’s best records, how Yandy Diaz has been MLB’s best hitter, the red-hit run of Christopher Morel, and dive into Bryce Elder and Mickey Moniak.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/25/2023
42:55
Ronald Acuña Jr. is off to a tremendous start
MLB.com’s Matt Meyers and Mike Petriello discuss Ronald Acuña Jr., how the O’s are keeping up with the Rays, the incredible power feats of Tampa Bay, whether Mitch Keller is an ace now, and introduce Ryan Noda and Elias Diaz.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/18/2023
42:16
A Big Crier!
MLB.com’s Sarah Langs and Mandy Bell talk about the history Josh Naylor made over the weekend, dive into Juan Soto’s hot streak, discuss Bryce Miller’s incredible start to his career and Sarah surprises Mandy with a mystery topic before they reveal their favorite moments in baseball from the past week
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Baseball’s biggest news, trends, trades and highlights, all broken down from an analytical angle. Subscribe now to stay up-to-date on Majors' most important storylines using the same data as cutting-edge front offices. Enjoy two episodes per week, one with Matt Meyers and Mike Petriello, and another with Mandy Bell and Sarah Langs.