Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionStarship Q Star
Listen to Starship Q Star in the App
Listen to Starship Q Star in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Starship Q Star

Podcast Starship Q Star
So Nice Productions
Starship Q Star is an award-winning sci-fi comedy: When a space agency sends the “first all woman and non-binary crew” on a blatant PR mission to Mars, they ina...
FictionComedy FictionFictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Bonus Content: Season 1 Blooper Reel!
    SEASON 1 BLOOPER REEL - SPOILER WARNING! A compilation of bloopers and improvised takes from the recording of Season 1 of Starship Q Star. CONTENT WARNINGS:Starship Q Star is recommended for mature audiences. This episode in particular contains a lot of explicit language, sexual references, and implied comedic sex scenes.TRANSCRIPTS & WHERE TO LISTEN:starshipqstar.com/listen CREDITS:AURELIA played by Annie Lumsden (she/her)SIM played by Drey Mendez (they/them) MO played by Lena Moon (she/her)DUSTY played by Sunanda (they/them)SOLARIS played by Isha Menon (they/she)BOB played by Scott Limbrick (he/him)GENERAL SWAN played by Ben Russell (he/him)COMPUTER played by Meegan May (she/her)Written, directed, produced, and edited by Lauren Anderson (she/her) & Meegan May (she/her)Engineered by: Darius Kedros (he/him).Original Music by Jack Lewis (he/him).Cover Art by Kate MoonADDITIONAL NOTES:Find us at www.starshipqstar.com and as Starship Q Star on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.Support us on Ko-Fi https://ko-fi.com/starshipqstar! You can also by march on our website.You can listen to this episode as well as a bunch of other great fiction podcasts series ad-free and with exclusive bonus features by subscribing to Apollo+ at apollopods.com This podcast was written and recorded on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the lands of which we work and live. Sovereignty was never ceded.© 2023 So Nice Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    16:33
  • Put the Fun in Funeral
    EPISODE 6 – PUT THE FUN IN FUNERALWhen Sim gets depressed, Aurelia decides to throw a FUN-eral for old Earth (that’s a funeral, but fun!). Dusty and Bob create a terrifying plant-based problem. TRANSCRIPT:starshipqstar.com/listenCREDITS:AURELIA played by Annie Lumsden (she/her)SIM played by Drey Mendez (they/them) MO played by Lena Moon (she/her)DUSTY played by Sunanda (they/them)SOLARIS played by Isha Menon (they/she)BOB played by Scott Limbrick (he/him)COMPUTER played by Meegan May (she/her)Additional creature sounds by Lauren AndersonCreated, written, and edited by Lauren Anderson (she/her) & Meegan May (she/her)Directed by Lauren AndersonProduced by Meegan May @ So Nice Productions.Engineered, sound designed and mixed by: Darius Kedros (he/him).Original Music by Jack Lewis (he/him).Cover Art by Kate MoonCONTENT WARNINGS:Starship Q Star is recommended for mature audiences. This episode contains explicit language, sexual references, implied sex scenes, and adult themes.ADDITIONAL NOTES:STARSHIP Q STAR was supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and the City of Melbourne.Find us at www.starshipqstar.com and as Starship Q Star on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.If you’ve enjoyed the season and would like more - consider tipping us what you might pay for a book or movie ticket on Ko-Fi https://ko-fi.com/starshipqstar!This podcast was written and recorded on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the lands of which we work and live. Sovereignty was never ceded.© 2023 So Nice Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    36:07
  • OK Computer
    EPISODE 5 – OK COMPUTERWhen Bob misses having bros around, he makes an adjustment to the ship that throws everything into chaos. Solaris and Dusty make new friends on a space station. TRANSCRIPT:starshipqstar.com/listenCREDITS:AURELIA played by Annie Lumsden (she/her)SIM played by Drey Mendez (they/them) MO played by Lena Moon (she/her)DUSTY played by Sunanda (they/them)SOLARIS played by Isha Menon (they/she)BOB played by Scott Limbrick (he/him)BRO COMPUTER played by Ben Russell (he/him)COMPUTER played by Meegan May (she/her)Created, written, and edited by Lauren Anderson (she/her) & Meegan May (she/her)Directed by Lauren AndersonProduced by Meegan May @ So Nice Productions.Engineered, sound designed and mixed by: Darius Kedros (he/him) @ The Garden Studios, Melbourne.Original Music by Jack Lewis (he/him).Cover Art by Kate MoonCONTENT WARNINGS:Starship Q Star is recommended for mature audiences. This episode contains explicit language, sexual references, implied sex scenes, and adult themes.ADDITIONAL NOTES:STARSHIP Q STAR was supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and the City of Melbourne.Find us at www.starshipqstar.com and as @starshipqstar on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.Support us on Ko-Fi https://ko-fi.com/starshipqstar!This podcast was written and recorded on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the lands of which we work and live. Sovereignty was never ceded.© 2023 So Nice Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    39:38
  • Better Out Than In
    EPISODE 4 – BETTER OUT THAN IN When a bizarre accident puts the ship at risk and sends Aurelia to the Med Bay, Sim experiences Co-Captaining without the Co as Aurelia and Mo make a scintillating medical discovery. TRANSCRIPT:starshipqstar.com/listenCREDITS:AURELIA played by Annie Lumsden (she/her)SIM played by Drey Mendez (they/them) MO played by Lena Moon (she/her)DUSTY played by Sunanda (they/them)SOLARIS played by Isha Menon (they/she)BOB played by Scott Limbrick (he/him)COMPUTER played by Meegan May (she/her)Planet sounds by Darius Kedros.Created by Lauren Anderson (she/her) & Meegan May (she/her)Story by Lauren Anderson & Meegan May and Lena MoonScript by Lena Moon.Edited & directed by Lauren AndersonProduced by Meegan May @ So Nice Productions.Engineered, sound designed and mixed by: Darius Kedros (he/him).Original Music by Jack Lewis (he/him).Cover Art by Kate MoonCONTENT WARNINGS:Starship Q Star is recommended for mature audiences. This episode contains explicit language, sexual references, implied sex scenes, and adult themes.SUPPORT!:Find us at www.starshipqstar.com and as Starship Q Star on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.Support us on Ko-Fi https://ko-fi.com/starshipqstar!ADDITIONAL NOTES:STARSHIP Q STAR was supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and the City of Melbourne.This podcast was written and recorded on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the lands of which we work and live. Sovereignty was never ceded.© 2023 So Nice Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    38:17
  • Head to Head
    EPISODE 3 – HEAD TO HEADSim tries a more relaxed approach and Aurelia gets cosy with the ISA procedure manual as the Q Star lands on the “Dö-Dell” Planet to attempt re-settlement.TRANSCRIPT:starshipqstar.com/listenCONTENT WARNINGS:Starship Q Star is recommended for mature audiences. This episode contains explicit language, sexual references and adult themes.CREDITS:AURELIA played by Annie Lumsden (she/her)SIM played by Drey Mendez (they/them) MO played by Lena Moon (she/her)DUSTY played by Sunanda (they/them)SOLARIS played by Isha Menon (they/she)BOB played by Scott Limbrick (he/him)COMPUTER played by Meegan May (she/her)Additional alien sounds provided by our Cast.Created, written, and edited by Lauren Anderson (she/her) & Meegan MayDirected by Lauren AndersonProduced by Meegan May @ So Nice Productions.Engineered, sound designed and mixed by: Darius Kedros (he/him).Original Music by Jack Lewis (he/him).Cover Art by Kate MoonAdditional music in this episode by Meegan MayADDITIONAL NOTES:STARSHIP Q STAR was supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria and the City of Melbourne.Find us at www.starshipqstar.com and as Starship Q Star on TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.This podcast was written and recorded on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional custodians of the lands of which we work and live. Sovereignty was never ceded.© 2022 So Nice Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    37:20

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Starship Q Star

Starship Q Star is an award-winning sci-fi comedy: When a space agency sends the “first all woman and non-binary crew” on a blatant PR mission to Mars, they inadvertently end up the last six humans in the universe. Lead by Co-Captains (and exes) Aurelia and Sim, Starship Q Star follows this madcap crew on their quest across the galaxy in search of a new home... which is basically one hilarious mishap after the other.Recently winning Silver at the Signal Awards for Best Writing (Fiction), this Aussie sitcom has picked up awards across the globe including Best Fiction Podcast at Sydney Web Fest, Best Comedy at LA Webfest, Outstanding Comedy at New Jersey Web Fest, and took out the 2023 Audio Fiction World Cup.Three all new animated adventures are out now on YouTube! Supported by the ABC and Screen Australia, you can learn more and watch them here: https://starshipqstar.com/animated Created by co-writing couple Meegan May & Lauren Anderson, Starship Q Star stars: Annie Lumsden, Drey Mendez, Lena Moon, Sunanda, Scott Limbrick, Isha Menon, and Ben Russell.For More:https://starshipqstar.com/https://www.instagram.com/starshipqstar/https://www.tiktok.com/@starshipqstar Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Starship Q Star, Worlds Beyond Number and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/7/2025 - 12:12:31 AM