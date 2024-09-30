Starship Q Star is an award-winning sci-fi comedy: When a space agency sends the “first all woman and non-binary crew” on a blatant PR mission to Mars, they inadvertently end up the last six humans in the universe. Lead by Co-Captains (and exes) Aurelia and Sim, Starship Q Star follows this madcap crew on their quest across the galaxy in search of a new home... which is basically one hilarious mishap after the other.Recently winning Silver at the Signal Awards for Best Writing (Fiction), this Aussie sitcom has picked up awards across the globe including Best Fiction Podcast at Sydney Web Fest, Best Comedy at LA Webfest, Outstanding Comedy at New Jersey Web Fest, and took out the 2023 Audio Fiction World Cup.Three all new animated adventures are out now on YouTube! Supported by the ABC and Screen Australia, you can learn more and watch them here: https://starshipqstar.com/animated Created by co-writing couple Meegan May & Lauren Anderson, Starship Q Star stars: Annie Lumsden, Drey Mendez, Lena Moon, Sunanda, Scott Limbrick, Isha Menon, and Ben Russell.For More:https://starshipqstar.com/https://www.instagram.com/starshipqstar/https://www.tiktok.com/@starshipqstar Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.