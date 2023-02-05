Join Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang) in a wide-ranging and often hilarious take on the Star Trek... More
Comics and Klingons with Christopher Cantwell
Writer Christopher Cantwell joins the podcast as a fan and is greeted by fans of his own! Tawny and Paul are excited to welcome the creator of one of their favorite shows, Halt and Catch Fire, before diving into Cantwell’s Star Trek fandom, his IDW comic series, Star Trek: Defiant, and why everything always comes back to Klingons… not that we’re complaining.
Check out a first taste of his next book, the crossover event "Day of Blood", in the Star Trek Free Comic Book Day 2023 one shot available for free at comic book shops across the country on May 6.
5/2/2023
59:02
The Possibility of Life with Jaime Green
Debut author and science journalist Jaime Green is bringing her expertise and passion for life on our planet and others! Our hosts get a chance to ask her about evolution on earth and beyond, chat AI, revisit their conversation on SETI and METI from season 2, and discuss the uniqueness of alien life on Star Trek, in science fiction, and in the real world.
Jaime’s book, The Possibility of Life, is out today and available from booksellers everywhere.
4/18/2023
53:00
Marrying a Trek Fan with Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero
Comedians, married couple, and -- most importantly -- friends of our hosts, Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero join the pod to help us find out what happens when a Trek fan marries someone who couldn't care less. Listen in as Tawny, Paul, and Moshe introduce Natasha to the classic DS9 episode, Trials and Tribble-ations.
Want more Natasha and Moshe? Listen to their relationship advice podcast, Endless Honeymoon. You can also catch them in Honolulu at the Blue Note on May 19, and doing Endless Honeymoon live on June 29 at Polaris Hall in Portland.
4/4/2023
1:03:44
Into the Stratosphere with Swapna Krishna
Science, space, and gaming journalist and StarTrek.com contributor Swapna Krishna helps Paul and Tawny answer one very important question about the sky above: ‘What’s all goin’ on up there?’ They talk through the latest news in space and interstellar travel; including NASA’s plans for 2023 and beyond, the future of space tourism, and more. Finally, Swapna recommends our hosts watch two of her favourite DS9 episodes and we learn why those Kira/Damar scenes leave her wanting more every time.
3/21/2023
56:30
The Actor’s Director with Jonathan Frakes
And… action! Jonathan Frakes joins Paul and Tawny for the Season 3 premiere to discuss his first exposure with Trek and how he came to act and direct over 100 TV episodes along with the film “Star Trek: First Contact”. Plus, he talks about his experience being an official Marvel character actor as Captain America.
Join Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang Bang) in a wide-ranging and often hilarious take on the Star Trek universe. With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity superfans, and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, The Pod Directive takes a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus year legacy and influence. New episodes every other Tuesday.