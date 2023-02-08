My Day With Snoop Dogg

Touré hung out with Snoop Dogg at his unassuming ranch house in southern California. As his children played nearby, Snoop seemed like a dedicated family man, and he was. He had constructed a whole youth football league for his sons and kids throughout the area. But not long before this chapter of his life, Snoop said, he had been a pimp. He talked about how he got into the life, controlled women, and went to a player’s ball, a virtual pimp convention. But what did his wife say while all this was happening, and why did she take him back when he was through? Snoop said because long ago, the biggest pimp in Long Beach was her own daddy… Watch here: https://thegrio.com/starstories/1368618/#sp=star%20stories See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.