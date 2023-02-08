Jay-Z Got Guts
Touré played poker with Jay-Z one night in a swanky Manhattan penthouse suite. Each hand was worth thousands of dollars. Why was Touré in the game? He’s not rich enough for a game like that. It could have bankrupted him. The answer: He’s insane. Also, he was willing to risk everything to glean the very interesting bit of psychological insight he could get from being head-to-head in a hand of poker with Jay-Z.
Watch here: https://thegrio.com/starstories/1368617/#sp=star%20stories
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.