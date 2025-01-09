Get ready for an unforgettable episode of Stand-Up Memories as comedy powerhouse Billy Garan takes the mic! Known for his razor-sharp wit, hilarious impressions, and magnetic stage presence, Billy has been entertaining audiences for decades, leaving them in stitches wherever he goes. In this episode, hosts Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and Peter Bales dive into Billy's incredible career, from his early days on the comedy circuit to his unforgettable performances alongside some of the biggest names in the business. Hear the behind-the-scenes stories, laugh at the outrageous moments, and maybe even pick up a few secrets to what makes comedy timeless. Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just love a good laugh, this episode is packed with humor, heart, and a touch of nostalgia. Don't miss Billy Garan’s unique perspective on the art of comedy and his hilarious takes on life! 🎙️ Like, comment, and subscribe for more legendary laughs and unforgettable memories from Stand-Up Memories! #ComedyLegends #BillyGaran #StandUpMemories #JackieMartling #PeterBales #LaughOutLoud #ComediansUnplugged
35:02
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON5 with BILLY GARAN
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON5 with BILLY GARAN

Get ready for an unforgettable episode of Stand-Up Memories as comedy powerhouse Billy Garan takes the mic! Known for his razor-sharp wit, hilarious impressions, and magnetic stage presence, Billy has been entertaining audiences for decades, leaving them in stitches wherever he goes. In this episode, hosts Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and Peter Bales dive into Billy's incredible career, from his early days on the comedy circuit to his unforgettable performances alongside some of the biggest names in the business. Hear the behind-the-scenes stories, laugh at the outrageous moments, and maybe even pick up a few secrets to what makes comedy timeless. Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just love a good laugh, this episode is packed with humor, heart, and a touch of nostalgia. Don't miss Billy Garan's unique perspective on the art of comedy and his hilarious takes on life!
34:12
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 with TOM KELLY
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 with TOM KELLY

In this episode of Stand-Up Memories, Jackie Martling and Peter Bales welcome the hilarious and multi-talented Tom Kelly! Known for his quick wit and sharp humor, Tom has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, TV warm-up host, and podcast personality. He shares behind-the-scenes stories from his impressive career, including his time working with Rosie O'Donnell on The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Dive into fascinating anecdotes, hilarious moments, and Tom's unique approach to navigating the comedy and entertainment world.
37:25
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 STEVE MITTLEMAN RETURNS
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 STEVE MITTLEMAN RETURNS

Steve Mittleman Returns! Comedy Gold & Unforgettable Stories | Stand-Up Memories Steve Mittleman is back! Join legendary comedians Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and Peter Bales for another unforgettable episode of Stand-Up Memories as they welcome back their good friend, the hilarious and insightful Steve Mittleman. This time, Steve shares even more behind-the-scenes stories from his incredible career in comedy, his encounters with Hollywood legends, and the laughter-filled moments that shaped his journey. Get ready for witty banter, timeless tales, and unexpected revelations. Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking for some quality laughs, this episode is packed with everything you love about Stand-Up Memories.
33:09
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 With BOB GOLUB
STAND-UP MEMORIES SEASON 5 With BOB GOLUB

Get ready for a wild ride on this week's episode of Stand-Up Memories! Hosts Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling and Peter Bales welcome the legendary Bob Golub—comedian, actor, and storyteller with a no-holds-barred style. Known for his raw and unapologetic humor, Bob has a fascinating career that includes his one-man show Dodo and unforgettable performances in films like Goodfellas. He shares outrageous stories from his stand-up days, behind-the-scenes Hollywood moments, and his unique take on life. This episode is packed with laughs, jaw-dropping tales, and insights you won't hear anywhere else.
“Stand-Up Memories” is a podcast featuring former head writer and cast member of the Howard Stern show Jackie Martling and fellow comedian, friend and history professor Peter Bales bridging the worlds of comedy, history and wherever else they land. They share hilariously heartfelt (and sometimes raunchy) stories from their decades of stand-up comedy and unique lives, diving deep into their experiences in very varied locales and with extremely eclectic characters, all resulting in their being as wise and messed up .. and funny .. as they are today. This is a Tiedin Studios exclusive.