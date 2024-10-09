"The battle of the dis tracks continues! In this explosive second episode of 'Talking Entertainment with Stan', we dive even deeper into the intense feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Join host Stan the Man as he reads emails from viewers around the world, sharing their opinions on who had the better dis track. Feel the heat of the debate as Stan gives his unfiltered take on the ongoing rivalry between these hip-hop giants.

"First dates can be a minefield, but on Episode 3 of Talking Entertainment with Stan, host Stan the Man is here to help you navigate the tricky question of fast food vs. fine dining! With his hilarious and relatable take on the topic, Stan explores the pros and cons of each dining option for a first date, and shares emails from listeners around the world who offer their own saucy opinions. Don't miss out on this deliciously funny and informative debate.

"Ready for a spine-tingling debate? Join Stan the Man on Episode 4 of Talking Entertainment with Stan as he reads emails from around the globe, discussing the ultimate horror vs. comedy showdown! It's a clash of laughter and fear, and you won't want to miss a minute of the chilling discussions. Will horror send shivers down your spine, or will comedy have you rolling on the floor? Tune in to find out!"

Cape Town" is a thrilling tale of love, betrayal, and tragedy set in the heart of Africa. Follow Larry Boss as he embarks on a journey that takes him from passionate romance to heartbreaking loss, all while navigating the dangerous and beautiful African wilderness. Don't miss this captivating first-person narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

"Step into a world of suspense, intrigue, and the supernatural in this double-feature episode of Talking Entertainment with Stan! In the first story, 'My New Job,' follow a tech worker as they become entangled in a dangerous web of deceit and deception. Feel the tension rise as they navigate the treacherous waters of their new career. In the second story, 'Open Your Eyes,' listen as a man recounts his chilling encounters with the paranormal.

About Talking Entertainment With Stan

”Welcome to ’Talking Entertainment with Stan’, where debates get heated, opinions fly, and fiction comes to life. Each week, Stan dives into the world of entertainment to answer the burning questions on everyone’s minds. Whether it’s ranking the best superhero movies or settling the age-old debate of cats vs. dogs, no topic is off-limits. But that’s not all - Stan also spins captivating tales of his own creation, transporting listeners to new worlds and leaving them wanting more. With lively discussions and imaginative storytelling, this is the show that has something for everyone. Subscribe now and become part of the ’Talking Entertainment with Stan’ family!”