Squid Pro Quo- A Squid Game Podcast

WE'RE FINALLY IN THE GAAAAAMES!!
Episode 2: Halloween Party
Would you return to the games??
Episode 1: Bread And Lottery
Would you take the bread or the lottery ticket?
The Challenge #11: Wrap Up Episode
Millennials have ruined Squid Game!
The Challenge Episode #10: One Lucky Day
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
We finally crown our winner and..... it's a bit anti-climatic.
A Squid Game re-cap podcast starring DA SQUID BOIZ. Shawn and Mike discuss all the finer points of each episode! We also talk strategy in each game and who is the MVP?!? Please join us for this limited run re-cap series!