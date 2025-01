Squid Pro Quo- A Squid Game Podcast

Episode 1: Bread And Lottery

Would you take the bread or the lottery ticket? Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros Follow SpikeGhetti on Twitter: @Spike_getti All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.