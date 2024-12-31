Powered by RND
Squid Pro Quo- A Squid Game Podcast

The Squid Boiz
A Squid Game re-cap podcast starring DA SQUID BOIZ. Shawn and Mike discuss all the finer points of each episode! We also talk strategy in each game and who is t...
TV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Episode 3: 001
    WE'RE FINALLY IN THE GAAAAAMES!! Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros Follow SpikeGhetti on Twitter: @Spike_getti All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.
    --------  
    53:16
  • Episode 2: Halloween Party
    Would you return to the games?? Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros Follow SpikeGhetti on Twitter: @Spike_getti All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.
    --------  
    49:12
  • Episode 1: Bread And Lottery
    Would you take the bread or the lottery ticket? Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros Follow SpikeGhetti on Twitter: @Spike_getti All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.
    --------  
    1:01:03
  • The Challenge #11: Wrap Up Episode
    Millennials have ruined Squid Game! Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.
    --------  
    1:16:51
  • The Challenge Episode #10: One Lucky Day
    MERRY CHRISTMAS!! We finally crown our winner and..... it's a bit anti-climatic. Follow Shawn on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shawn_AFK Email Us: [email protected] Subscribe: https://goo.gl/vHOXJZ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SuperSpikeghettiBros Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/dhURXJy Join Us On Twitch: Twitch.tv/superspikeghettibros Follow Us on Twitter: @SpikeGhettiBros All trademarks and copyrights belong to their respective owners. All videos fall under the fair use policy of copyright.
    --------  
    50:40

About Squid Pro Quo- A Squid Game Podcast

A Squid Game re-cap podcast starring DA SQUID BOIZ. Shawn and Mike discuss all the finer points of each episode! We also talk strategy in each game and who is the MVP?!? Please join us for this limited run re-cap series!
Squid Pro Quo- A Squid Game Podcast: Podcasts in Family

