Spooky Radio : Spooky Stories for Brave Kids
radio.net
Kids & Family
Kids & Family
  • Episode 20: The Case of the Zombie Pet
    Ms. Hardy's 3rd Grade class has always enjoyed their classroom pet, Flopsy, but what happens if Flopsy escapes outside? Will she be ok? How will they catch her? What if something happens and someone gets bitten? 
    --------  
    7:38
  • Episode 19: The Wizard's Checkmate
    Marcus, Zoey, and Liam are part of their school's chess club, but they also love scary stories. When they receive an invitation to play a game of chess with a Wizard, it has to be a Halloween prank. Right? Will they risk their lives to prove scary stories are true? Will they play to protect themselves or play to win? This is The Wizard's Checkmate!
    --------  
    7:19
  • Episode 18: The Hellhounds of Hollow Creek - Part 4 - The Rise of the Guardians
    What will William and Oliver do since their dad is gone? How will they fight if something comes back? Will they ever see their dad again? The only way is to stick together and fight as a team. Happy Halloween!!!
    --------  
    9:22
  • Episode 17: The Hellhounds of Hollow Creek - Part 3 - The Keeper of the Gate
    Strange things are happening to William and Oliver after they rang the bell to stop the gate from opening. Reflections are shifting. Strange writings are appearing. The only way to figure out what these clues mean is to go back into Ashroot Forest, but will this be a mistake? What will they have to do to protect their town? 
    --------  
    7:24
  • Episode 16: The Hellhounds of Hollow Creek - Part 2 - The Gate Beneath the Roots
    William and Oliver were able to fight away the hellhounds the first time. What about the second? What if the hellhounds are just the beginning of something bigger? Where did they come from? Who do they listen to? Up for another spooky adventure?
    --------  
    7:31

About Spooky Radio : Spooky Stories for Brave Kids

Good evening! Welcome to Spooky Radio! The podcast for all things campfire kid spooky. The place for ghouls, goblins, vampires and much more. Join us every week for a spooky story that dares you to shiver, quake and pull the covers over your eyes. Be Brave!!!
