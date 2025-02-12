Welcome to Spoil Your Baby! | #1

As a mom, neuroscientist, and longtime expert to parents, I want you to know that almost every expert has it wrong when they say, “don’t spoil your baby.” Up until the age of 3, your only job is to spoil your baby, with affection, attention, and protection. I promise you that it’s the best path to the long term mental health and success of your child. On my podcast, I will interview leading experts to explain why you need to spoil your baby, as well as those who may disagree for a spirited debate. I will also give you the most up-to-date, science-backed tools and tips that will help you raise your baby for lifelong health and success. Welcome to Spoil Your Baby.