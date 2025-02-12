Today, we’re diving into one of the most passionate and probably misunderstood topics in infant care: sleep. When it comes to infant sleep, it’s important to know what’s out there, what we’re dealing with, and how deep this “don’t spoil your baby” message is ingrained in our society. Tune in to learn more about listening to your parental brain and tuning out all the noise.
Myth-busting Infant Care | #3
This week, I am so excited to be joined by fellow neuroscientist and mother, Rocío Zunini. Rocío and I work together nearly every day helping parents learn to spoil their babies. Today, we are going to dive into some really big myths about infant care that can actually be really harmful to your baby’s long term mental health. These myths are everywhere, from parenting books to advice from relatives to even some medical professionals. Well, we are here to tell you that science tells us a different story. With the right knowledge and mythbusting, babies can leave infancy with boosted potential for lifelong health, and parents can also transform their brains in a really beautiful way.
Responding to Unhealed Wounds | #2
Today we’re diving into one of the more challenging aspects of responsive parenting: What happens when the people around you start criticizing your approach? We have to move away from disconnected care, and that includes having compassion for those whose pain makes them resistant to change. In order to do this, we first have to understand why some people criticize responsive parenting, what to say when they challenge your approach, and just how impactful spoiling your baby is in those first three years of life. Let’s get started!
Welcome to Spoil Your Baby! | #1
As a mom, neuroscientist, and longtime expert to parents, I want you to know that almost every expert has it wrong when they say, “don’t spoil your baby.” Up until the age of 3, your only job is to spoil your baby, with affection, attention, and protection. I promise you that it’s the best path to the long term mental health and success of your child. On my podcast, I will interview leading experts to explain why you need to spoil your baby, as well as those who may disagree for a spirited debate. I will also give you the most up-to-date, science-backed tools and tips that will help you raise your baby for lifelong health and success. Welcome to Spoil Your Baby.
