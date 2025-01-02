Powered by RND
Jocelyn Rawat
Welcome to Spirited Discussions: A Podcast by Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services, exploring alcohol products, trends, and policies in our community.
  • Premium Sipping Tequila
    Discover the culture of Mexico and the nuanced flavors of premium sipping tequila.ABS Community Business Engagement Specialist John Bowles and Clase Azul Mexico Global Brand Maestro Rubén Vargas join host Jocelyn Rawat to discuss tequila-making practices, tips for enjoying premium expressions, and traditional cocktail recipes. Guests examine tequila’s growth in popularity and how you can be the first to learn about masterclasses and other tasting events in  ABS retail stores.
    --------  
    22:00
  • Selecting French Wines
    Discover the distinctive winemaking regions in France, how to pair French wines with food, and the ways ABS helps its customers find the right wine for their needs.ABS Retail Store Manager Abdul Jones and Adventure Wine founder Robert Cavanaugh join host Jocelyn Rawat to explore the ways different climates create unique flavors, how food and wine complement each other, and what customers can do to discover French wines in ABS retail stores. Guests recommend specific French wines to pair with seasonal dishes, local seafood, and dessert. They also highlight bottles that make great gifts. 
    --------  
    15:51
  • Local Beer
    Learn how one local brewery incorporates history and artistry into its products, how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the hospitality industry, and why ABS supports small alcohol manufacturers. ABS Retail Operations Chief Sean Peters and Silver Branch Brewing Company’s Chief Operating Officer Brett Robison join host Jocelyn Rawat to explore how art, science and geography come together at Silver Branch Brewing Company to create Dr. Juicy IPA, Gnome for the Holidays saison, and Glass Castle pilsner, which are available in the brewery’s taproom and in ABS retail stores. Guests discuss the fast pace of change in the hospitality industry since 2020 and the ways ABS helps small businesses get a foothold in the competitive market.
    --------  
    17:45
  • Underage Compliance Checks
    Learn how Montgomery County employs young adults to make sure businesses are not selling or serving alcohol to minors. ABS Compliance Manager Joe Cannon and MCPD Sergeant Patrick Kepp join host Jocelyn Rawat to define the underage compliance check program and how it helps to keep the community safe. Guests discuss what a compliance check looks like, how businesses are succeeding, why preventing underage drinking matters, and how people aged 18-20 can apply for this unique job.
    --------  
    21:58
  • Control Model for Alcohol Distribution
    Understand how Montgomery County and other jurisdictions function as control models for alcohol distribution. ABS Director Kathie Durbin and National Alcohol Beverage Control Association President/CEO Neal Insley join host Jocelyn Rawat to define the control model and its foundations of public health and safety, market fairness, and revenue that pours back into communities. Guests discuss how these systems inform the alcohol market with unbiased data, provide for equitable outlet density, and contribute to local economic development. Bonus in this episode: why supermarkets do not sell alcohol.
    --------  
    21:57

About Spirited Discussions: A Podcast by Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services

Welcome to Spirited Discussions: A Podcast by Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services, exploring alcohol products, trends, and policies in our community. Expand your understanding of premium whiskeys, fine wines, and craft beer. Discover new and innovative products. And learn how Alcohol Beverage Services contributes to making Montgomery County a great place to live, work, and play. Episodes feature experts from within ABS and private industry to answer some of the most intriguing questions about alcohol sales and service as well as public health and safety. What does the liquor board do? How do the highly allocated lotteries work? Where does the revenue go? And why isn’t there alcohol in supermarkets? If you have a question or idea for a future episode, email [email protected].
