Spirited Discussions: A Podcast by Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services

Local Beer

Learn how one local brewery incorporates history and artistry into its products, how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the hospitality industry, and why ABS supports small alcohol manufacturers. ABS Retail Operations Chief Sean Peters and Silver Branch Brewing Company’s Chief Operating Officer Brett Robison join host Jocelyn Rawat to explore how art, science and geography come together at Silver Branch Brewing Company to create Dr. Juicy IPA, Gnome for the Holidays saison, and Glass Castle pilsner, which are available in the brewery’s taproom and in ABS retail stores. Guests discuss the fast pace of change in the hospitality industry since 2020 and the ways ABS helps small businesses get a foothold in the competitive market.