Welcome to Spirited Discussions: A Podcast by Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services, exploring alcohol products, trends, and policies in our community. Expand your understanding of premium whiskeys, fine wines, and craft beer. Discover new and innovative products. And learn how Alcohol Beverage Services contributes to making Montgomery County a great place to live, work, and play. Episodes feature experts from within ABS and private industry to answer some of the most intriguing questions about alcohol sales and service as well as public health and safety. What does the liquor board do? How do the highly allocated lotteries work? Where does the revenue go? And why isn’t there alcohol in supermarkets? If you have a question or idea for a future episode, email [email protected]
.