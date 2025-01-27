Meet Downers Grove Village Council Commissioner Leslie Sadowski Fugitt
Here we are again Spilling the Village Tea with CommissionerLeslie Sadowski Fugitt in our unofficial series of Meet the Downers Grove Village Council. Listen to her experiences onthe Village Council as well as how she decided to pursue public service.Here are the links to topics we discussed:https://www.downers.us/index.php?section=upcoming-meetings&evtid=527https://www.greenergrove.org/https://mayorscaucus.org/initiatives/environment/rec/If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexualviolence, please consider these resources to help. RAINN and YWCA are two excellentorganizations who support women who have experienced domestic and sexualviolence.https://rainn.org/https://ywcachicago.org/Thanks to Commissioner Sadowski Fugit for sharing.FEATURED ARTIST: Brileyis a 15 year old Singer-Songwriter from Downers Grove that has just started torelease her songs on Spotify and streaming services. She also recently won the DuPage County FairTalent Show, the IL State Fair Talent Show, and was featured on WGN middaynews. "Caroline (You've Done it This Time)" by BrileyMusic LinksSpotify - https://open.spotify.com/album/0NTu6pY6zCd6k0TQ5Kix1DYouTube Music - https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=F-lmYChLlaIAmazon.com - https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0DPPZHB82iHeartRadio - https://www.iheart.com/artist/briley-337133/albums/caroline-youve-done-it-this-time-302599053/Social Media LinksBrileyMusic.com: https://brileymusic.com/YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BrileyMusicRocksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/BrileyMusicFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrileyMusicFacebookTikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@brileymusicThanks to the media lab at the Downers Grove Public Library.Our logo was designed by Qwurk Communications.Spilling the Village Tea is hosted and created by RobinRutkowski and edited by Jay Wadhwa.You can email us at [email protected] us on Facebook at Spilling the Village Tea andInstagram at SpillingTheVillageTea_podcast.
Meet District 99 School Board Member Kara Casten and learn how the board works!
Welcome to the first episode of 2025! Please note the podcast now features new original music from local artists at the end of each episode!
We start 2025 off with Kara Casten, District 99 School Board member who explains what it is like to serve on the board and features many of the policies and projects pursued and achieved on behalf of our high schools! Learn about the Four Pillars and also how Kara Casten spends her free time, and much more!
Links for District 99 and Autismerica:
https://www.csd99.org/boe
https://www.csd99.org/boe/meeting-highlightsvideos
https://www.cod.edu/student-life/clubs-org/autismerica.html
https://sites.google.com/csd99.org/college-and-career-planning/home?authuser=0
Thanks to the media lab at the Downers Grove Public Library.
Our logo was designed by Qwurk Communications.
Spilling the Village Tea is hosted and created by Robin Rutkowski and edited by Jay Wadhwa.
You can email us at [email protected].
Follow us on Facebook at Spilling the Village Tea and Instagram at SpillingTheVillageTea_podcast.
Featured artist: Adam Kukielski, DGN Alum class 2019
https://open.spotify.com/artist/21S33KEUiE9hKgOj67snxX?si=MSgioBqoQb6w8-zck0sj6g
#ILschooldistrict99 #district99 #district99schoolboard #downersgrovehighschools #KaraCasten #AdamKukielski #localgovernment #DownersGrove
Meet Matthew Topic - President of the Downers Grove Public Library Board
I spilled the Downers Grove Village tea with the President of the Downers Grove Public Library Board, Matthew Topic. As the issue of whether or not the library board should continue to be appointed by the Village Council or become a library district with elected board members is on the table, President Topic provides background information on how the board functions to educate us villagers. This is a great resource to prepare for the upcoming joint public meeting of the Downers Grove Village Council and the Library Board of Trustees to be held January 2, 2025 in the cafeteria of Herrick Middle School at 7:30pm.
Take a listen and get to know Matt Topic and how your public library board works!
For information on the joint meeting:
https://www.downers.us/index.php?section=events&evtid=882&fbclid=IwY2xjawHcNrxleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHarcvGI5Hu-9WIzd8wmv35XmuACqKFTTECOUIE3y6rvkpZqwqE5XLADxWg_aem_Ahu_MHCMboitx6nNRb-FRg
To view President Topic's letter to the Village Council, click this link:
https://dglibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Library-Board-Letter-20241126.pdf
Downers Grove Village Council and the Library - What is the story?
Hello Villagers! Controversy seemed to emerge when the Downers Grove Village Council proposed a nonbinding advisory referendum regarding if voters want the library trustees to continue to be appointed by the Village Council or elected directly by the voters. In this 40 minute episode, you will hear a transcription of Commissioner Mike Davenport's reasons for proposing this at the November 19th meeting and the letter in response by Downers Grove Public Library Board President Matthew Topic.
I have tried my best to let those involved speak for themselves but I did summarize the public comments on this issue, both at the November 19th and the December 4th meetings. Downers Grove has some amazing involved citizens!
I may go off on some wild tangents....sometimes that happens!
I noted times for some notable points to help you, my villagers, streamline should you want to watch the YouTube videos for yourselves with the links below for easy access.
Village council minutes are helpful but I find I prefer hearing it from the speaker themselves so I encourage you to do so and why I provided a transcription for those who prefer to listen.
Links:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDC8EB05BC3E9F928&si=ZSkV5czGiF2P1TSr
https://dglibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Library-Board-Letter-20241126.pdf
Meet Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett
Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett joins Spilling the Village Tea and explains the how and the why of so many local topics and issues! Yes there is an Environmental Sustainability Plan but hear the behind the scenes on how and who negotiates contracts. Zoning and rezoning are discussed, property taxes and more packed into this episode! Plus the Mayor has a kickass playlist that I compiled so you can now find it on spotify! Link below!
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3o6T7ocLGsxU8Ybo3KzYI8?si=SLqL_blrQ02Q9RE9FstARg
#environmentalsustainabilityplan #greenestregioncouncil #howthevillageworks #negotiatingrecycling #whohandleswater #meadowbrookshoppingcenter #thegroveshoppingcenter #lakotaplan #mainstreetdevrogersandfranklin #rezoningdowntown #downtowntransitionzoningdistrict #princepond #zoning #howdowepayforvillagestuff #howpropertytaxeswork #downtownmanagementcorp #longrangeplanning #restomat #keithrichards #penskey #anthonybourdain #offthehighway #coolcovers
For more information, go to:
www.GuidingDG.org
www.downers.us
Meet local public servants and candidates, get a mini civics lesson and learn a bit about the people outside of their public office. Covering Downers Grove, Dupage County and the surrounding districts, villages and townships.