Downers Grove Village Council and the Library - What is the story?

Hello Villagers! Controversy seemed to emerge when the Downers Grove Village Council proposed a nonbinding advisory referendum regarding if voters want the library trustees to continue to be appointed by the Village Council or elected directly by the voters. In this 40 minute episode, you will hear a transcription of Commissioner Mike Davenport's reasons for proposing this at the November 19th meeting and the letter in response by Downers Grove Public Library Board President Matthew Topic. I have tried my best to let those involved speak for themselves but I did summarize the public comments on this issue, both at the November 19th and the December 4th meetings. Downers Grove has some amazing involved citizens! I may go off on some wild tangents....sometimes that happens! I noted times for some notable points to help you, my villagers, streamline should you want to watch the YouTube videos for yourselves with the links below for easy access. Village council minutes are helpful but I find I prefer hearing it from the speaker themselves so I encourage you to do so and why I provided a transcription for those who prefer to listen.