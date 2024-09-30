Powered by RND
Special English

Podcast Special English
China Plus
The world is changing fast, but you can learn it at a slower pace.
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • New exhibition in Beijing offers glimpse into ancient Greece
    ①New exhibition in Beijing offers glimpse into ancient Greece②China Railway launches rail transport trial for electric vehicle batteries③Beijing Daxing airport handles 4 million international passenger trips this year④Chinese scientists discover impact crater on mountain ridge for first time⑤World's captive panda population hits 757⑥A Thousand Whys: Winter - the ending and the beginning
    --------  
    24:30
  • Quirky science award celebrates the power of curiosity
    ①Quirky science award celebrates the power of curiosity②New site of Natural History Museum of China to open in 2029③Olive seeds from China's space station germinate on Earth④East China province poised to build bulk commodity hub⑤South China metropolis plans more gender-neutral toilets to ease long waits for women⑥A Thousand Whys: Did ancient Chinese build snowmen?
    --------  
    24:30
  • Intelligent bus-hailing service transforms city's public transport
    ①Rise of "emotional economy" reflects new trends, dynamics in China's consumption②Intelligent bus-hailing service transforms city's public transport③Museum collecting 4,000-year-old relics opens in north China④A Thousand Whys: Why do Chinese people love pine and cypress?
    --------  
    24:30
  • Blossoming pet cafes across China serve joy, warmth
    ①Blossoming pet cafes across China serve joy, warmth②China's leading science institution launches international program on synthetic cells③Chinese researchers advance understanding of mechanisms behind allergic diseases④Chinese archaeologists reconstruct 5,000-year-old ancestor's face via 3D technology⑤A Thousand Whys: Things you should know to survive a Chinese winter
    --------  
    24:30
  • "Chinese hamburger" toys captivate youth with creative design, consumption scenarios
    ①"Chinese hamburger" toys captivate youth with creative design, consumption scenarios②Hong Kong Int'l airport to open third runway on Nov. 28③Chinese scientists design membranes to recover oil, water for waste treatment④How a Chinese city brings ancient trees back to life⑤A Thousand Whys: Why did Sichuan food stand out among all other cuisines in China?
    --------  
    24:30

About Special English

The world is changing fast, but you can learn it at a slower pace.
