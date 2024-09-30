"Chinese hamburger" toys captivate youth with creative design, consumption scenarios

①"Chinese hamburger" toys captivate youth with creative design, consumption scenarios②Hong Kong Int'l airport to open third runway on Nov. 28③Chinese scientists design membranes to recover oil, water for waste treatment④How a Chinese city brings ancient trees back to life⑤A Thousand Whys: Why did Sichuan food stand out among all other cuisines in China?