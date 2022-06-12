When the world’s most advanced AI evolves past the limits of human intelligence, the US government fears she has gone rogue and is determined to take her out. N... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
Track Eight: About Her Transcendence Into a New Ethics
Spark Hunter concludes with a resounding transcendent moment.
The Maker (Mark Rylance) watches in awe as his creation (Rebecca Ferguson) transcends to a new level of consciousness and ethical awareness. Is it a source of hope for all humanity? Also with John Douglas Thompson.
For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
12/20/2022
28:14
Track Seven: About Evolutionary Programming and Her Epiphany
Spark Hunter claws her way back from the brink of the abyss.
The robot (Rebecca Ferguson) is on a journey that feels all too human. Has evolution left her with weaknesses and flaws that even she can’t overcome? She makes a dreaded discovery and the Maker’s (Mark Rylance) guilt cascades across the dinner table.
For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
12/13/2022
31:38
Track Six: About Her Psychological Despair
Spark Hunter in Colombia, where her innocence is tested. Twice.
Music is the universal language, but is it enough to keep the robot (Rebecca Ferguson) from self-destructing? Her Maker (Mark Rylance), the genius roboticist, is desperate and running out of options. What happens when human and machine connect on a level once thought impossible?
For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
12/6/2022
25:33
Track Five: About Her Lost Love
In the abyss, Spark Hunter seeks the spark of humanity.
The robot (Rebecca Ferguson) is growing. Her friendships have human depth. In the New York art world, complexity turns dangerous, for herself and those around her. What do love & despair mean for a machine? Also with Kathleen Turner & Richard E. Grant.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
11/29/2022
27:22
Track Four: About the Sensitivity of a Thing
Spark Hunter stays on a path toward a deeper consciousness.
Surrounded by intelligence agents, the smartest AI in the world (Rebecca Ferguson) descends into a dark psychological hole. She-a thing-is overwhelmed by tastes and smells, yet she seeks her place in the world. The answers prove elusive while her Maker (Mark Rylance) parries a deadly threat. Also with Sting.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
When the world’s most advanced AI evolves past the limits of human intelligence, the US government fears she has gone rogue and is determined to take her out. Now, over dinner with her Maker, a final meal will determine if she represents a new hope for the world… or its destruction.
With sharpshooters in position, and the NSA listening to their every word, her Maker must determine if she is a threat to herself or others as he tries to protect his masterpiece. For she is a machine with an evolving consciousness, designed to explore the nature of human ethics while on the most universal of quests: to find her purpose in the world.
Realm presents Spark Hunter, a Fighter Steel Production, starring Mark Rylance, Rebecca Ferguson, and Linda Powell with Charles Dance and Sting. Directed by Trudie Styler. Written by KB Miller and Teressa Tunney. Listen Away.
FULL CREDITS
Spark Hunter is a Fighter Steel Productions audio drama: http://fightersteel.com/
A portion of our proceeds go to environmental organizations selected by our artists.
Directed by:
Trudie Styler
Produced by:
K. B. Miller
Executive Producers:
Teressa Tunney
Trudie Styler
Mark Rylance
Rebecca Ferguson
Charles Dance
Written by:
Teressa Tunney and K. B. Miller
Story by:
K. B. Miller and Teressa Tunney
Starring:
Mark Rylance
Rebecca Ferguson
Richard E. Grant
Edward Hibbert
Linda Powell
Vanessa Redgrave
Fisher Stevens
Eliot Sumner
John Douglas Thompson
Kathleen Turner
With:
Charles Dance
and Sting
Cast (in order of appearance):
THE MAKER by Mark Rylance
PRESIDENTIAL ARCHIVIST by Norm Sherman
SHADOW by Charles Dance
NSA SENIOR AGENT by Linda Powell
HEAD LIBRARIAN by Eliot Sumner
ELECTRONIC VOICE by Trudie Styler
AGENT #7, SHARPSHOOTER #3, AGENT #16 by Jake Horowitz
AGENT #2, MAÎTRE D', SHARPSHOOTER #6 by Ajay Naidu
PILOT, SHARPSHOOTER #5, AGENT #15 by Robin Galloway
AGENT #10, FEMALE AGENT, AGENT #1 by De’Adre Aziza
ROOFLESS POET by Vanessa Redgrave
WAITER by Edward Hibbert
HER’ by Rebecca Ferguson
AMERICAN by Fisher Stevens
DOROTHEA by Mary Beard
TREK GUIDE by Rhani Krija
LAVENDER FARMER by Alain Pichon
VEILED MAN by Sting
CONSTANTINE by Kathleen Turner
SIR ANTHONY CASTLE by Richard E. Grant
AGENT #11, AGENT #4 by Alfredo Narciso
AGENT #12, AGENT #13 by Conor Cook
SWEDISH CONSUL by Lars Nord
SON IN CAR by Jonathon Grant
SCREAMING MOTHER by Rossana Redondo
REBECCA by Teressa Tunney
POTUS by John Douglas Thompson
LOOP GROUP:
Kelly Burke
John Chancer
Rebecca LaChance
Laurel Lefkow
Chris Peluso
Chris Ragland
Casting Director and Associate Producer:
Jack Doulin
Assistant Director:
Audra LaBrosse
Associate Producer:
Ali McKegney
Sound Recordist:
Phil Bodger
Sound design:
Sonorise Systems
Additional sound design:
Mike Winship
Foley:
The Foley Farmers
Foley mixer:
Maxwell MacRae
Foley artists:
Franziska Treutler, Pete Burgis
Assistant Audio Designer and Composer:
Norm Sherman
Additional recording:
CDM Sound Studios, Inc.
Health & Safety Supervisor:
Louise M. Reed, RN
Assistant Production Coordinator:
Demaris Brinton
Psychological Consultant:
Sheldon Solomon
Environmental Editor:
Ned Potter
Story consultants:
Frank C. DiGiovanni
Andrew C. Miller
Menu consultant:
The Musket Room, New York
Wine consultant:
Starfield Vineyards
Artist:
Tim Kent
Legal Services by:
Reavis Page Jump LLP, New York
Heidi Reavis
Deena Merlen
Michelle Lamardo
--------------------------------------
A Very Special thank you for the inspiration to:
Silvia Benso
Sheldon Solomon
Wendell Wallach
--------------------------------------
For a conversation about the issues raised here, see also: All Things Have Standing:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-have-standing-part-1-our-stories/id130062462?i=1000585392266
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TUm26fKbfg1YLZJsIouCs?si=abecebac7bd64d56
Full thanks and credits found at https://www.realm.fm/shows/spark-hunter
--------------------------------------