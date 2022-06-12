About Spark Hunter

When the world’s most advanced AI evolves past the limits of human intelligence, the US government fears she has gone rogue and is determined to take her out. Now, over dinner with her Maker, a final meal will determine if she represents a new hope for the world… or its destruction. With sharpshooters in position, and the NSA listening to their every word, her Maker must determine if she is a threat to herself or others as he tries to protect his masterpiece. For she is a machine with an evolving consciousness, designed to explore the nature of human ethics while on the most universal of quests: to find her purpose in the world. Realm presents Spark Hunter, a Fighter Steel Production, starring Mark Rylance, Rebecca Ferguson, and Linda Powell with Charles Dance and Sting. Directed by Trudie Styler. Written by KB Miller and Teressa Tunney. Listen Away. FULL CREDITS Spark Hunter is a Fighter Steel Productions audio drama: http://fightersteel.com/ A portion of our proceeds go to environmental organizations selected by our artists. Directed by: Trudie Styler Produced by: K. B. Miller Executive Producers: Teressa Tunney Trudie Styler Mark Rylance Rebecca Ferguson Charles Dance Written by: Teressa Tunney and K. B. Miller Story by: K. B. Miller and Teressa Tunney Starring: Mark Rylance Rebecca Ferguson Richard E. Grant Edward Hibbert Linda Powell Vanessa Redgrave Fisher Stevens Eliot Sumner John Douglas Thompson Kathleen Turner With: Charles Dance and Sting Cast (in order of appearance): THE MAKER by Mark Rylance PRESIDENTIAL ARCHIVIST by Norm Sherman SHADOW by Charles Dance NSA SENIOR AGENT by Linda Powell HEAD LIBRARIAN by Eliot Sumner ELECTRONIC VOICE by Trudie Styler AGENT #7, SHARPSHOOTER #3, AGENT #16 by Jake Horowitz AGENT #2, MAÎTRE D', SHARPSHOOTER #6 by Ajay Naidu PILOT, SHARPSHOOTER #5, AGENT #15 by Robin Galloway AGENT #10, FEMALE AGENT, AGENT #1 by De’Adre Aziza ROOFLESS POET by Vanessa Redgrave WAITER by Edward Hibbert HER’ by Rebecca Ferguson AMERICAN by Fisher Stevens DOROTHEA by Mary Beard TREK GUIDE by Rhani Krija LAVENDER FARMER by Alain Pichon VEILED MAN by Sting CONSTANTINE by Kathleen Turner SIR ANTHONY CASTLE by Richard E. Grant AGENT #11, AGENT #4 by Alfredo Narciso AGENT #12, AGENT #13 by Conor Cook SWEDISH CONSUL by Lars Nord SON IN CAR by Jonathon Grant SCREAMING MOTHER by Rossana Redondo REBECCA by Teressa Tunney POTUS by John Douglas Thompson LOOP GROUP: Kelly Burke John Chancer Rebecca LaChance Laurel Lefkow Chris Peluso Chris Ragland Casting Director and Associate Producer: Jack Doulin Assistant Director: Audra LaBrosse Associate Producer: Ali McKegney Sound Recordist: Phil Bodger Sound design: Sonorise Systems Additional sound design: Mike Winship Foley: The Foley Farmers Foley mixer: Maxwell MacRae Foley artists: Franziska Treutler, Pete Burgis Assistant Audio Designer and Composer: Norm Sherman Additional recording: CDM Sound Studios, Inc. Health & Safety Supervisor: Louise M. Reed, RN Assistant Production Coordinator: Demaris Brinton Psychological Consultant: Sheldon Solomon Environmental Editor: Ned Potter Story consultants: Frank C. DiGiovanni Andrew C. Miller Menu consultant: The Musket Room, New York Wine consultant: Starfield Vineyards Artist: Tim Kent Legal Services by: Reavis Page Jump LLP, New York Heidi Reavis Deena Merlen Michelle Lamardo -------------------------------------- A Very Special thank you for the inspiration to: Silvia Benso Sheldon Solomon Wendell Wallach -------------------------------------- For a conversation about the issues raised here, see also: All Things Have Standing: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-have-standing-part-1-our-stories/id130062462?i=1000585392266 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TUm26fKbfg1YLZJsIouCs?si=abecebac7bd64d56 Full thanks and credits found at https://www.realm.fm/shows/spark-hunter --------------------------------------