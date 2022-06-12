Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Spark Hunter
Fighter Steel Productions | Realm
When the world’s most advanced AI evolves past the limits of human intelligence, the US government fears she has gone rogue and is determined to take her out. N... More
Fiction
Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Track Eight: About Her Transcendence Into a New Ethics
    Spark Hunter concludes with a resounding transcendent moment. The Maker (Mark Rylance) watches in awe as his creation (Rebecca Ferguson) transcends to a new level of consciousness and ethical awareness. Is it a source of hope for all humanity? Also with John Douglas Thompson. For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/20/2022
    28:14
  • Track Seven: About Evolutionary Programming and Her Epiphany
    Spark Hunter claws her way back from the brink of the abyss. The robot (Rebecca Ferguson) is on a journey that feels all too human. Has evolution left her with weaknesses and flaws that even she can’t overcome? She makes a dreaded discovery and the Maker’s (Mark Rylance) guilt cascades across the dinner table. For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/13/2022
    31:38
  • Track Six: About Her Psychological Despair
    Spark Hunter in Colombia, where her innocence is tested. Twice. Music is the universal language, but is it enough to keep the robot (Rebecca Ferguson) from self-destructing? Her Maker (Mark Rylance), the genius roboticist, is desperate and running out of options. What happens when human and machine connect on a level once thought impossible? For discussion of issues raised by Spark Hunter, listen to All Things Have Standing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/6/2022
    25:33
  • Track Five: About Her Lost Love
    In the abyss, Spark Hunter seeks the spark of humanity. The robot (Rebecca Ferguson) is growing. Her friendships have human depth. In the New York art world, complexity turns dangerous, for herself and those around her. What do love & despair mean for a machine? Also with Kathleen Turner & Richard E. Grant. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/29/2022
    27:22
  • Track Four: About the Sensitivity of a Thing
    Spark Hunter stays on a path toward a deeper consciousness. Surrounded by intelligence agents, the smartest AI in the world (Rebecca Ferguson) descends into a dark psychological hole. She-a thing-is overwhelmed by tastes and smells, yet she seeks her place in the world. The answers prove elusive while her Maker (Mark Rylance) parries a deadly threat. Also with Sting. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/15/2022
    19:20

More Fiction podcasts

About Spark Hunter

When the world’s most advanced AI evolves past the limits of human intelligence, the US government fears she has gone rogue and is determined to take her out. Now, over dinner with her Maker, a final meal will determine if she represents a new hope for the world… or its destruction. With sharpshooters in position, and the NSA listening to their every word, her Maker must determine if she is a threat to herself or others as he tries to protect his masterpiece. For she is a machine with an evolving consciousness, designed to explore the nature of human ethics while on the most universal of quests: to find her purpose in the world.  Realm presents Spark Hunter, a Fighter Steel Production, starring Mark Rylance, Rebecca Ferguson, and Linda Powell with Charles Dance and Sting. Directed by Trudie Styler. Written by KB Miller and Teressa Tunney. Listen Away. FULL CREDITS Spark Hunter is a Fighter Steel Productions audio drama: http://fightersteel.com/  A portion of our proceeds go to environmental organizations selected by our artists. Directed by: Trudie Styler   Produced by: K. B. Miller   Executive Producers: Teressa Tunney Trudie Styler Mark Rylance Rebecca Ferguson Charles Dance   Written by: Teressa Tunney and K. B. Miller   Story by: K. B. Miller and Teressa Tunney   Starring: Mark Rylance Rebecca Ferguson Richard E. Grant Edward Hibbert Linda Powell Vanessa Redgrave Fisher Stevens Eliot Sumner John Douglas Thompson Kathleen Turner With: Charles Dance and Sting   Cast (in order of appearance): THE MAKER by Mark Rylance PRESIDENTIAL ARCHIVIST by Norm Sherman SHADOW by Charles Dance NSA SENIOR AGENT by Linda Powell HEAD LIBRARIAN by Eliot Sumner ELECTRONIC VOICE by Trudie Styler AGENT #7, SHARPSHOOTER #3, AGENT #16 by Jake Horowitz AGENT #2, MAÎTRE D', SHARPSHOOTER #6 by Ajay Naidu PILOT, SHARPSHOOTER #5, AGENT #15 by Robin Galloway    AGENT #10, FEMALE AGENT, AGENT #1 by De’Adre Aziza ROOFLESS POET by Vanessa Redgrave WAITER by Edward Hibbert HER’ by Rebecca Ferguson AMERICAN by Fisher Stevens DOROTHEA by Mary Beard TREK GUIDE by Rhani Krija LAVENDER FARMER by Alain Pichon VEILED MAN by Sting CONSTANTINE by Kathleen Turner SIR ANTHONY CASTLE by Richard E. Grant AGENT #11, AGENT #4 by Alfredo Narciso AGENT #12, AGENT #13 by Conor Cook SWEDISH CONSUL by Lars Nord SON IN CAR by Jonathon Grant SCREAMING MOTHER by Rossana Redondo  REBECCA by Teressa Tunney POTUS by John Douglas Thompson LOOP GROUP: Kelly Burke John Chancer Rebecca LaChance  Laurel Lefkow Chris Peluso Chris Ragland   Casting Director and Associate Producer: Jack Doulin   Assistant Director: Audra LaBrosse Associate Producer: Ali McKegney   Sound Recordist: Phil Bodger Sound design: Sonorise Systems Additional sound design: Mike Winship Foley:  The Foley Farmers Foley mixer:  Maxwell MacRae Foley artists:  Franziska Treutler, Pete Burgis Assistant Audio Designer and Composer: Norm Sherman Additional recording: CDM Sound Studios, Inc. Health & Safety Supervisor: Louise M. Reed, RN Assistant Production Coordinator: Demaris Brinton   Psychological Consultant: Sheldon Solomon   Environmental Editor: Ned Potter Story consultants: Frank C. DiGiovanni Andrew C. Miller   Menu consultant: The Musket Room, New York   Wine consultant: Starfield Vineyards   Artist: Tim Kent   Legal Services by: Reavis Page Jump LLP, New York Heidi Reavis Deena Merlen Michelle Lamardo -------------------------------------- A Very Special thank you for the inspiration to: Silvia Benso Sheldon Solomon Wendell Wallach -------------------------------------- For a conversation about the issues raised here, see also: All Things Have Standing: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-things-have-standing-part-1-our-stories/id130062462?i=1000585392266  Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TUm26fKbfg1YLZJsIouCs?si=abecebac7bd64d56 Full thanks and credits found at https://www.realm.fm/shows/spark-hunter --------------------------------------
