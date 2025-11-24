Sound Prints 11032025 – News about Diabetes treatment and cancer detection, entertaining history tidbits, and details about the KCB 2025 convention

A new treatment for Type 1 diabetes that is expected to greatly reduce or eliminate the need for insulin; early cancer detection; fun historical tidbits about grooming, the development of daylight saving time, and past importance of handkerchiefs; and details about the upcoming Jackpot of Opportunities conference and convention of the Kentucky Council of the Blind. Find out more at https://sound-prints.pinecast.co