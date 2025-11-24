Powered by RND
Sound Prints

Kentucky Council of the Blind
  • Sound Prints 11232025 – Cooking and Shopping Tips with Patti
    New officers in KCB and chapters; our holiday event calendar; shopping and cooking tips with Patti Cox from a November Roundabout
    58:01
  • Sound Prints 11032025 – News about Diabetes treatment and cancer detection, entertaining history tidbits, and details about the KCB 2025 convention
    A new treatment for Type 1 diabetes that is expected to greatly reduce or eliminate the need for insulin; early cancer detection; fun historical tidbits about grooming, the development of daylight saving time, and past importance of handkerchiefs; and details about the upcoming Jackpot of Opportunities conference and convention of the Kentucky Council of the Blind. Find out more at https://sound-prints.pinecast.co
    57:07
  • Sound Prints 10272025 – Kentucky Jackpot Auction, Page Turners and Spotlight on BRL
    Kentucky Jackpot Auction preview, sharing books at Page Turners, and a focus on the Braille Revival League and how it differs from the Library Users of America. Find out more at https://sound-prints.pinecast.co
    53:49
  • Sound Prints 10202025 – Kentucky Convention and Auction – ACB Families Meets the Monarch
    Pre-registration opens for the Kentucky convention; news about the Kentucky Jackpot auction; Joe Hodge from APH introduces ACB Families to the Monarch, the multi-line braille display with great graphics Find out more at https://sound-prints.pinecast.co
    54:16
  • Sound Prints 09292025 – Auction and Apple and BITS
    Kentucky 2025 Jackpot Auction promo, iPhone and iPad updates with Board of Publications member Belinda Collins, and exciting events from the Blind Information Technology Specialists (BITS) with President Jeff Bishop Find out more at https://sound-prints.pinecast.co
About Sound Prints

Sound Prints is a weekly magazine provided by the Kentucky Council of the Blind.
