Soul Sessions with Amanda Rieger Green

Are you interested in finding inspiration, engaging your innate abilities, and awakening your Soul’s highest potential? Join renowned spiritual intuitive, psychic medium, and wellness leader, Amanda Rieger Green, for thought-provoking spiritual dialogues and intuitive readings designed to uncover and harness your deeper meaning and purpose.
From intuition, numerology, astrology, and mediumship, to the law of attraction and more, Amanda guides listeners through life’s ebbs and flows by sharing her insights, tools, and resources. She also invites guests for moving discussions, dynamic live readings, Q&A and more!
This interactive, monthly podcast brings together a tribe of curious seekers hungry for greater personal meaning and spiritual development. Are you in?!