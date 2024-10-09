Somebody's Gotta Win with Tara Palmeri

Playing Trump Cabinet Roulette With Marc Caputo and Meridith McGraw
Tara is joined by Marc Caputo from The Bulwark and Politico’s Meridith McGraw to discuss Donald Trump’s increasingly controversial cabinet selections. They shine a light on Trump’s new chief of staff, Susie Wiles; debate the viability of Matt Gaetz as his selection for attorney general; and speculate on what Trump's first days in office will look like.
For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, 'The Best and the Brightest,' at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guests: Marc Caputo and Meridith McGraw
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
40:25
How the 2024 Presidential Election Killed Identity Politics With Patrick Ruffini
Tara starts things off with some reporting on the growing number of appointments in Donald Trump’s increasingly controversial Cabinet. She's then joined by Republican Party pollster and strategist Patrick Ruffini to talk about how Trump won both the electoral and popular vote in spectacular fashion. They shine a light on the GOP’s ongoing efforts to court minority voters, discuss the Democrats' failed attempts at campaigning on identity politics, and speculate on how each political party will move forward from here.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Patrick Ruffini
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
46:50
Diagnosing the Democratic Condition
Tara begins the pod with an update on Donald Trump’s cabinet selections as his transition team prepares for Inauguration Day. She’s then joined by pollster and founding partner of Slingshot Strategies, Evan Roth Smith, to go through the numbers and break down how Kamala Harris lost the presidential election. They examine which of the gettable voter bases leaned to the right on election day, shine a light on some of Kamala’s political missteps during her campaign, and Evan offers some sobering advice to his Democratic colleagues on how to move forward as a party after this historic loss.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Evan Roth Smith
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
46:10
Election Hangover With Mosheh Oinounou and Peter Hamby
Tara and her Puck colleague Peter Hamby join Mosheh Oinounou on his podcast, ‘Mo News,’ to discuss the fallout of the 2024 presidential election. They break down the strategies of both parties throughout their campaigns, debate Kamala Harris’s missteps, and speculate on what’s next for Team Trump.
Hosts: Tara Palmeri, Peter Hamby, and Mosheh Oinounou
Producers: Chris Sutton and Mosheh Oinounou
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
1:06:51
An Election Autopsy With Steve Schmidt
Tara is joined by political strategist and host of the 'Warning’ podcast, Steve Schmidt, to assess the aftermath of Donald Trump’s historic victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. They discuss what went wrong with the Democrats' campaign, shine a light on Joe Biden’s possible role in the defeat, and talk about what Kamala could’ve done differently to improve her standing with voters.
Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Steve Schmidt
Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Puck senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri is here to help you get through what may be the most chaotic and consequential presidential election cycle of our lifetime. With 15 years covering politics, Tara speaks with the smartest political brains to discuss what is happening behind the scenes in Washington D.C., and on the campaign trail.