Somebody's Gotta Win with Tara Palmeri

Diagnosing the Democratic Condition

Tara begins the pod with an update on Donald Trump's cabinet selections as his transition team prepares for Inauguration Day. She's then joined by pollster and founding partner of Slingshot Strategies, Evan Roth Smith, to go through the numbers and break down how Kamala Harris lost the presidential election. They examine which of the gettable voter bases leaned to the right on election day, shine a light on some of Kamala's political missteps during her campaign, and Evan offers some sobering advice to his Democratic colleagues on how to move forward as a party after this historic loss. Host: Tara Palmeri Guest: Evan Roth Smith Producer: Chris Sutton Production Supervision: Conor Nevins