How to Use LinkedIn Newsletters: A Guide for Businesses

Want to know how top marketers are getting hundreds of thousands of newsletter subscribers on LinkedIn? Wondering why LinkedIn newsletters are outperforming traditional email marketing right now? To learn the exact strategies successful creators use to grow massive LinkedIn newsletters, including how to optimize for subscribers, create engaging content, and turn your newsletter into a lead generation machine, I interview Judi Fox.Guest: Judi Fox | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/648Review our show on Apple Podcasts.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.