Episode 25 - SuperMotocross Continues with Pro Motocross Season
Episode 25 welcomes Jason Thomas to the SMX Insider show. The Pro Motocross on-track analyst joins Jason Weigandt, Daniel Blair and Clinton Fowler to preview the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
5/25/2023
30:46
Episode 24 – The Twists and Turns of the 2023 Supercross Season
On this week's show, SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair take a look back at the twists and turns of the dramatic Monster Energy Supercross season. The insiders welcome newly crowned 450 champ Chase Sexton to the show in the big interview, and stat man Clinton Fowler informs us all on details surrounding the historic season for Team Honda HRC.
5/19/2023
30:56
Episode 23 - Tomac's Injury, Sexton's Win
After the dramatic turn of events in Denver, Colorado the SMX Insiders are here to make sense of one of the strangest twists in 450 championship history. Join Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair as they breakdown Eli Tomac's injury, Chase Sexton's win, and a historic 250 West title for Jett Lawrence. NBC Supercross and Motocross analysts and multi time champions Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart join the show in the big interview and Clinton Fowler brings the truth about Chase Sexton's title run and just how long it has been for factory Honda to drink Championship champagne in the premiere class.
5/11/2023
34:41
Episode 22 - Wild Weekend in Nashville
This week on SMX Insider Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair re-cap a wild weekend in Nashville. It was gold record kind of night for Team Honda HRC as Chase Sexton gets his fourth win of the season and Hunter Lawrence captures his first AMA Supercross Championship. NBC Sports.com Motorsports writer Nate Ryan stops by and looks ahead to the SMX Playoffs in the big interview. In Fowlers Facts, Clinton schools the boys on historic 250 championship seasons.
5/4/2023
33:33
Episode 21 - The Good, The Bad and The Muddy
We have climbed out of the mud and are headed to Round 15 in Nashville.The SMX Insiders wrap up all of the news from MetLife Stadium including the details of Ken Roczen's busy weekend, RJ Hampshire's new contract, Eli Tomac's clutch ride, and the Love Moto Stop Cancer auction to benefit St. Jude Children's hospital. Max Anstie stops by to talk to Jason and Daniel about his big win, that made him just the second British racer to win a 250 Supercross main event. Stat man Clinton Fowler gives you the numbers on privateer athletes that are having stand-out seasons in 2023 during Fowler's Facts.