The 2026 Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) season is in the books, and the SMX Insiders are taking a deep dive into all the biggest storylines.



Join Katie Osborne and Haley Shanley as they review an incredible season of WMX racing, highlighted by Lachlan Turner's third consecutive championship, the continued growth of international talent, and packed gates at every round throughout the summer.



In this season review, the insiders discuss:

✅ Lachlan Turner's historic WMX three-peat

✅ The impact of the international riders shaping the championship

✅ Strong rider participation and full gates across the series

✅ Behind-the-scenes access from Loretta Lynn's Ranch

✅ Rising amateur stars and the future of women's motocross

✅ Key moments that defined the 2026 WMX season



From championship-winning performances to the next generation of talent, get caught up on everything that made this a memorable year for the Women's Motocross Championship powered by Synchrony.