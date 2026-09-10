Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
176 episodes
- Playoffs? We're talking SMX Playoffs! 🏁
SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas get you ready for the opening round of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs. They break down the 250 and 450 championship standings as the points reset for the postseason, and share their thoughts on Jo Shimoda's return, Eli Tomac's final SMX Playoff run, the battle between champions Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen, and the unpredictable SMX Wild Card races.
Plus, Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton join the show to discuss Columbus, the SMX postseason, and returning to Race Day Live on Peacock.
Topics Covered:
SMX Playoffs Columbus Preview
Monster Energy SMX World Championship
250SMX Championship Battle
450SMX Championship Battle
Eli Tomac Retirement Tour
Hunter Lawrence vs. Ken Roczen
Jo Shimoda Injury Return
SMX Wild Card Races Explained
Adam Cianciarulo Analysis
Justin Brayton Predictions
Race Day Live on Peacock
SMX Playoff Points Reset
- Ironman delivered a dramatic finish to the motocross season, and the SMX Insiders are breaking it all down. Join Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas as they recap the biggest moments from the Ironman National, where Cole Davies of New Zealand and Australia's Hunter Lawrence captured championship titles to close out an unforgettable summer.
In this episode, the guys discuss:
✅ Jorge Prado's breakthrough motocross victory
✅ Haiden Deegan's impressive rookie 450 campaign
✅ Jett Lawrence's return and recovery from injury
✅ The standout moments that shaped the season
✅ Early 2026 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) predictions for Team USA
With the SMX World Championship Playoffs just around the corner, get caught up on all the storylines, riders, and championship implications heading into the postseason.
- The 2026 Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) season is in the books, and the SMX Insiders are taking a deep dive into all the biggest storylines.
Join Katie Osborne and Haley Shanley as they review an incredible season of WMX racing, highlighted by Lachlan Turner's third consecutive championship, the continued growth of international talent, and packed gates at every round throughout the summer.
In this season review, the insiders discuss:
✅ Lachlan Turner's historic WMX three-peat
✅ The impact of the international riders shaping the championship
✅ Strong rider participation and full gates across the series
✅ Behind-the-scenes access from Loretta Lynn's Ranch
✅ Rising amateur stars and the future of women's motocross
✅ Key moments that defined the 2026 WMX season
From championship-winning performances to the next generation of talent, get caught up on everything that made this a memorable year for the Women's Motocross Championship powered by Synchrony.
- The one and only Travis Pastrana joins the show for the big interview. Your SMX Insiders break down the 3 titles up for grabs this weekend in Indiana. Which Lawrence has the upper hand? Will Davies hold off Kitchen? Plus, the SMX Insiders discuss the greatness of WMX star Lachlan Turner, and whether this may be the final time you see Cooper Webb or Eli Tomac on a Motocross track.
- Only 2 rounds remain in the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship and so SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas are here to get you ready for the annual trip to the nation’s capital and Budds Creek! Catch up with Zach Osborne in the Big Interview, learn about the last time the 250 points were this close with 2 rounds to go, and hear the insiders break down Hunter Lawrence’s crash and his chances to chase down Jett.
More Automotive podcasts
- The DrivecastAutomotive, Leisure, News, Technology
- THIS CAR POD! with Doug DeMuro & Friends!Automotive, Leisure, News, News Commentary
- Car Dealership Guy PodcastAutomotive, Leisure
- Everyday Driver Car DebateAutomotive, Leisure
- The Smoking TireAutomotive, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Leisure, News, Tech News, Technology
- Spike's Car RadioAutomotive, Leisure
- Very VehicularAutomotive, Leisure
- Talking Cars (MP3)Automotive, Business, Leisure, Non-Profit
- The Carpool with Kelly and LizzAutomotive, Kids & Family, Leisure, Parenting
- Highside/Lowside - A Motorcycle PodcastAutomotive, Leisure
Trending Automotive podcasts
About SMX Insider
Get all of the insight from the SuperMotocross paddock as we go behind the scenes with SMX Insider!Podcast website
Listen to SMX Insider, The Drivecast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
SMX Insider
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
SMX Insider: Podcasts in Family