Slam The Gavel podcast welcomes back Linda Denton-Harris. Linda was last on in December 2nd, 2024, Season 5, Episode 194. Linda and I discussed her bestselling book, "They're NOT Here To Help, An Advocate's Guide to Surviving Family Court, CPS and the Systems that Profit from Families." Linda talked about her 25 years inside of family court and CPS, building a constitutional case against systems that claim to serve children while systematically silencing them. The stories of advocates as well as her own case shows how the same pattern repeats itself over and over and it's NOT by ACCIDENT, it is by DESIGN. They are counting on a parent not having the greatest weapon: KNOWLEDGE.

Linda has been an advocate since 2007, and graduated at the top of her class in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She is also the founder of Families Matter and Children's rights.

To Reach Linda Denton-Harris: www.FamiliesMatter.info

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