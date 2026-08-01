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896 episodes
- Slam The Gavel welcomes back Theo Chino to the podcast to discuss an article written in the Illinois State Bar Association, The Bar News, "Illinois Supreme Court Disbars 4, Suspends 4 in Latest Disciplinary Filing." (Posted January 20th, 2026)
We talked about how the Illinois Supreme Court at that time, issued attorney disciplinary orders during its January 2026 Term of Court. There were sanctions imposed due to the fact that more than several attorneys took part in professional misconduct by violating Illinois state ethics laws.
To Reach Theo Chino: 708-847-7151 and barinvestigation.com
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Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetriFacebook:
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guitarpeace/
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maryann-petri-62a46b1ab/
Twitter https://x.com/PetriMaryann
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*DISCLAIMER* The use of this information is at the viewer/user's own risk. Content on this podcast does not constitute legal, financial, medical or any other professional advice. Viewer/user/guest should consult with the relevant professionals. IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Service, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Reproduction, distribution, performing, publicly displaying and making a derivative of the work is explicitly prohibited without permission from content creator. The content creator maintains the exclusive copyright and any unauthorized copyright usage is strictly prohibited. Podcast is protected by owner from duplication, reproduction, distribution, making a derivative of the work or by owner displaying the podcast. Owner shall be held harmless and indemnified from any and all legal liability.
Support the show
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
- Slam the gavel welcomes back Theo Chino to discuss an Illinois article written by Jonathan Bilyk (Legal Newsline), "Appeals court: Cook divorce judges can't hold ex-husbands 'hostage' to force families to pay divorce bills" (December 26, 2024 - UPDATED May 21, 2025. We discussed what imputation of income really means, Debtor's Prison and "recalcitrance."
To Reach Theo Chino: 708-847-7151 and barinvestigation.com
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetriFacebook:
https://youtube.com/@slamthegavelpodcast?si=INW9XaTyprKsaDkl
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetri
https://substack.com/@maryannpetri?r=kd7n6&utm_medium=ios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guitarpeace/
Pinterest: Slam The Gavel Podcast/@guitarpeace
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maryann-petri-62a46b1ab/
Twitter https://x.com/PetriMaryann
Ezlegalsuit.com https://ko-fi.com/maryannpetrihttps://www.zazzle.com/store/slam_the_gavel/aboout
*DISCLAIMER* The use of this information is at the viewer/user's own risk. Content on this podcast does not constitute legal, financial, medical or any other professional advice. Viewer/user/guest should consult with the relevant professionals. IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Service, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Reproduction, distribution, performing, publicly displaying and making a derivative of the work is explicitly prohibited without permission from content creator. The content creator maintains the exclusive copyright and any unauthorized copyright usage is strictly prohibited. Podcast is protected by owner from duplication, reproduction, distribution, making a derivative of the work or by owner displaying the podcast. Owner shall be held harmless and indemnified from any and all legal liability.
Support the show
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
- Slam The Gavel podcast welcomes Barb Varcl Smith from Aberdeen, Scotland. Barb Varcl Smith is a Trauma Recovery Educator, Speaker, Therapist and Creator of The Ascendance Method(TM), a practical framework for understanding trauma, recovery and personal transformation.
With over 20 years of professional experience and a unique systems-thinking background, Barb is known for making complex trauma concepts easy to understand and apply in every day life. Barb discussed how her work helps people recognize the hidden survival patterns that continue influencing thoughts, emotions, relationships, parenting and decision-making long after the original experiences have passed.
She is the creator of the Steps of Ascendance(TM) framework, the concept of Fake Resilience(TM), and host of the PODCAST, "Way Out Of Childhood Trauma." She is also the author of her upcoming book, "Purposeful Parenting: How to Raise a Healthy Mind - Applying the Ascendance Method(TM) to family life."
To Reach Barb Varcl Smith: your-steps.co.uk
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetriFacebook:
https://youtube.com/@slamthegavelpodcast?si=INW9XaTyprKsaDkl
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetri
https://substack.com/@maryannpetri?r=kd7n6&utm_medium=ios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guitarpeace/
Pinterest: Slam The Gavel Podcast/@guitarpeace
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maryann-petri-62a46b1ab/
Twitter https://x.com/PetriMaryann
Ezlegalsuit.com https://ko-fi.com/maryannpetrihttps://www.zazzle.com/store/slam_the_gavel/aboout
*DISCLAIMER* The use of this information is at the viewer/user's own risk. Content on this podcast does not constitute legal, financial, medical or any other professional advice. Viewer/user/guest should consult with the relevant professionals. IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Service, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Reproduction, distribution, performing, publicly displaying and making a derivative of the work is explicitly prohibited without permission from content creator. The content creator maintains the exclusive copyright and any unauthorized copyright usage is strictly prohibited. Podcast is protected by owner from duplication, reproduction, distribution, making a derivative of the work or by owner displaying the podcast. Owner shall be held harmless and indemnified from any and all legal liability.
Support the show
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
- Slam The Gavel podcast welcomes back Linda Denton-Harris. Linda was last on in December 2nd, 2024, Season 5, Episode 194. Linda and I discussed her bestselling book, "They're NOT Here To Help, An Advocate's Guide to Surviving Family Court, CPS and the Systems that Profit from Families." Linda talked about her 25 years inside of family court and CPS, building a constitutional case against systems that claim to serve children while systematically silencing them. The stories of advocates as well as her own case shows how the same pattern repeats itself over and over and it's NOT by ACCIDENT, it is by DESIGN. They are counting on a parent not having the greatest weapon: KNOWLEDGE.
Linda has been an advocate since 2007, and graduated at the top of her class in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She is also the founder of Families Matter and Children's rights.
To Reach Linda Denton-Harris: www.FamiliesMatter.info
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetriFacebook:
https://youtube.com/@slamthegavelpodcast?si=INW9XaTyprKsaDkl
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetri
https://substack.com/@maryannpetri?r=kd7n6&utm_medium=ios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guitarpeace/
Pinterest: Slam The Gavel Podcast/@guitarpeace
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maryann-petri-62a46b1ab/
Twitter https://x.com/PetriMaryann
Ezlegalsuit.com https://ko-fi.com/maryannpetrihttps://www.zazzle.com/store/slam_the_gavel/aboout
*DISCLAIMER* The use of this information is at the viewer/user's own risk. Content on this podcast does not constitute legal, financial, medical or any other professional advice. Viewer/user/guest should consult with the relevant professionals. IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Service, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Reproduction, distribution, performing, publicly displaying and making a derivative of the work is explicitly prohibited without permission from content creator. The content creator maintains the exclusive copyright and any unauthorized copyright usage is strictly prohibited. Podcast is protected by owner from duplication, reproduction, distribution, making a derivative of the work or by owner displaying the podcast. Owner shall be held harmless and indemnified from any and all legal liability.
Support the show
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
What To The Parent Is The 4th Of July?; Michael Phillips Article Read By Maryann Petri07/04/2026 | 16 mins.Slam the Gavel host Maryann Petri, reads Michael Phillips's article written 7-4-2026, "What to the Parent is the Fourth of July?" Michael Phillips can be found on Substack with other amazing articles. Today on America's 250th birthday, the oldest liberty: the Constitution, the Supreme Court identifies, remains the very LEAST protected right in American law, especially for parents. Thank you, Michael Phillips for this great article.
To Reach Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
Maryann Petri: dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
https://www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetriFacebook:
https://youtube.com/@slamthegavelpodcast?si=INW9XaTyprKsaDkl
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@maryannpetri
https://substack.com/@maryannpetri?r=kd7n6&utm_medium=ios
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guitarpeace/
Pinterest: Slam The Gavel Podcast/@guitarpeace
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maryann-petri-62a46b1ab/
Twitter https://x.com/PetriMaryann
Ezlegalsuit.com https://ko-fi.com/maryannpetrihttps://www.zazzle.com/store/slam_the_gavel/aboout
*DISCLAIMER* The use of this information is at the viewer/user's own risk. Content on this podcast does not constitute legal, financial, medical or any other professional advice. Viewer/user/guest should consult with the relevant professionals. IRS CIRCULAR 230 DISCLOSURE: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Service, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Reproduction, distribution, performing, publicly displaying and making a derivative of the work is explicitly prohibited without permission from content creator. The content creator maintains the exclusive copyright and any unauthorized copyright usage is strictly prohibited. Podcast is protected by owner from duplication, reproduction, distribution, making a derivative of the work or by owner displaying the podcast. Owner shall be held harmless and indemnified from any and all legal liability.
Support the show
Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)
http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
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About Slam the Gavel
Slam the Gavel is a podcast to discuss Family Court Issues, Support Court, Support-contempt conferences and hearings and Child Services issues. Advice on how parents can cope with these issues along with Parental Alienation. Based off the book, Dismantling Family Court Corruption, Why Taking The Kids Was Not Enough. This book can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Apple and Smashwords.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.comPodcast music provided by MicTechMusic@yahoo.comPodcast website
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