  • Kenneth Gottfried Discusses The Short Drive To Insanity: How Family Members Encourage You To Hit The Gas
       Slam the Gavel welcomes back author Kenneth Gottfried to the podcast. Ken was last on Season 2, Episodes 108, 122 and 148 and Season 3, Episodes 98 and Season 4, Episodes 5 and 64. He discussed his book, VICTIM How the American Psychological Association Kills Parents, Abuses Children & Grows Their Base and his website childabusivejudges.com.      Ken discussed his fifth book," The Murder Of Nikola Tesla," and how this man went through years of disappointment and was murdered years before his death. This conversation extended into Parental Alienation and how blood is NOT thicker than water. Family members do not want to involve themselves in trying to reunite an estranged/alienated child/adult child with their parent/relative for several reasons. They may not want to get involved, they may not want to deal with past issues or they themselves selfishly do not want to risk losing contact with that alienated child.    A child/adult is half of each parent. Talking about the Trans movement, Ken connected that "some" alienated children may choose to be gay or go trans to avoid acknowledging the other parent who has been erased out of their lives.     A fascinating conversation to be heard on Slam the Gavel once again with Kenneth Gottfried who will return for another unique topic.How to reach Kenneth Gottfried: 828-406-8760https://www.childabusivejudges.com/gottfriedmarketingmemberprinting.comWhere to find Ken's books:  https://www.childabuserswearblackrobes.com/https://www.amazon.com/Kenneth-Gottfried/e/B088P6462L/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1This episode of Slam the Gavel is sponsored by CPSprotect Consulting Services. A Child Protective Services case is one of the most frightening experiences for any parent. Don’t face it alone. Face it with confidence! With UrgentAssist by CPSprotect, you can have access to former CPS investigators to make sure you preserve your rights and protect your family. If you’re facing CPS involvement and aren’t sure where to turn, their child welfare consultants can help you.  Visit cpsprotect.com/subscribe and enter the coupon code: SlamTheGavel for 60% off your first year of UrgentAssist AVAILABLE in ALL 50 STATES.Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/Support the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
    8/10/2023
    1:00:40
  • Mark Andrews Speaks Out On The Update Of His Federal Fight
         Slam the Gavel welcomes back Mark Andrews to the podcast. Mark Andrews has been on the podcast Season 2, Episode 80 and Season 3, Episode 13 and 23, and Season 4, Episode 116.      In the last podcast they discussed that their case was  in the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals in California. Attorney Eric Wafer is having them look at fraud upon the court on the entire proceeding. The court proceeding has been corrupted. Mark had evidence of Fraud on the Court.    We had talked about the cesspool of corruption of the 21 years he had been in court through 76 hearings and 15 judges later he had been in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California with fraud on the court. He has not seen his kids since 2008.     The court summarily dismissed the evidence of fraud on the court and then tossed it out of court calling it "insignificant." There was no legal substance as to why the case was dismissed. How do you have a fraud upon the court claim and then they dismiss the evidence of the fraud upon the court claim? If the evidence is so clear, don't they want to shut it down?      Mark and Mark's attorney are working with their investigator and currently got a call yesterday, the local police department went down to do a follow up interview because they had sent them over emails that they had gotten from the transcriptionist who DOCTORED the transcripts and she said she knew right where they were but this wasn't what she told the police officer. The police officer went over yesterday and the transcriptionist had acknowledged  that there is now an investigation by the Transcriptionist Bureau and that she did have her notes but she could not release anything while an investigation is pending and has invoked a lawyer......    The Police Department is seeing if they are going to submit the complaint itself as it is clear evidence, with TWO copies of the same transcript SAME DATE, SAME TIME SAME HEARING---BUT NOT THE SAME and that's a FELONY. Mark is hoping that they will send the complaint to the DA's office. Where it belongs.      MORE to follow up on Mark's case as he has come so far and will never give up until justice is brought forth.    To Reach Mark:  [email protected] and cell number: 707-280-7425This episode of Slam the Gavel is sponsored by CPSprotect Consulting Services. A Child Protective Services case is one of the most frightening experiences for any parent. Don’t face it alone. Face it with confidence! With UrgentAssist by CPSprotect, you can have access to former CPS investigators to make sure you preserve your rights and protect your family. If you’re facing CPS involvement and aren’t sure where to turn, their child welfare consultants can help you.  Visit cpsprotect.com/subscribe and enter the coupon code: SlamTheGavel for 60% off your first year of UrgentAssist AVAILABLE in ALL 50 STATES.Supportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/Support the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
    8/6/2023
    23:37
  • Kathy Watrel Speaks Out On Her Motion to Disqualify The Judge And It Was GRANTED: TIME TO CELEBRATE!!
       Slam the Gavel Podcast welcomes back Kathy Watrel. Kathy was last on the podcast July 30th, 2023, Season 4, Episode 134 where she spoke out on what exactly her judge was doodling during hearings..... and MORE.      This podcast TODAY is a CELEBRATION PARTY. The 4th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Judge Suzanne Bass GRANTED the FIFTH Verified Motion To Disqualify/Recuse Judge. Suzanne Bass Circuit Judge granted Kathy Watrel's Motion on the 21st of July, 2023. "The Court finds Defendant's Motion is legally sufficient. ORDERED that Former Wife's Fifth Verified Motion to Disqualify/Recuse Judge is GRANTED. The Court requests the Chief Judge appoint a successor judge as quickly as possible in this case. DONE in Chambers, at Jacksonville, Duval County, Florida on July 31, 2023."     This means a TOTAL SUCCESS for a Targeted parent with a case that has been long drawn out. It's not fair to the parent and not fair to the CHILDREN. Now, on to the next judge that in hopes WILL DO THE RIGHT THING.To Reach Kathy Watrel:  POW  Moms on FaceBook and One Mom's Battle in FL     This episode of Slam the Gavel is sponsored by CPSprotect Consulting Services. A Child Protective Services case is one of the most frightening experiences for any parent. Don’t face it alone. Face it with confidence! With UrgentAssist by CPSprotect, you can have access to former CPS investigators to make sure you preserve your rights and protect your family. If you’re facing CPS involvement and aren’t sure where to turn, their child welfare consultants can help you.  Visit cpsprotect.com/subscribe and enter the coupon code: SlamTheGavel for 60% off your first year of UrgentAssist AVAILABLE in ALL 50 STATES.SupSupport the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/Support the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
    8/2/2023
    25:50
  • Dolores Feliciano Speaks Out On Stopping The Leverage Of Collusion In The 'Family Court' System And Abolish Family Court
        Slam the Gavel welcomes back Dolores Feliciano from New York back to the podcast. Dolores is a wonderful and tenacious advocate/activist for Alienated parents since 2015. She has coverage on YouTube, olive of which is called, "Family Unjustifiably Torn Apart," (Part 1 and Part 2).     Also on YouTube Dolores has videos regarding protests in front of the Department of Social Services, in front of the UN building and has even spoke to Legislation regarding Family Court Corruption and CPS. Dolores has represented herself, along with having court watchers and also discussed this on the podcast.   Updating her case, Dolores explained that she has not seen her child in ten years and has been dealing with Parental Alienation since 2013. Dolores explained that the hardest thing was stepping back and giving it to God, to do the right thing for her child when the courts use leverage and collusion any way they can in order to use the children as pawns. "We don't want to become angry or bitter. We need to think about the child," Dolores states. Dolores also stated that the, "Family Court is not created for We The People."      Dolores spoke about the leverage that takes place in the 'family court,' via Guardian Ad Litem, CPS and collusion that took her daughter away from her and caused child psychological abuse/Parental Alienation.  We discussed the fear tactics the Alienating parent uses against the Target parent to keep the child away in fear of consequences.     The future generations are now thinking twice on the role of marriage and creating a new life to bring into this world. Dolores states, "STOP FEEDING THE MONSTER," of 'family court.' And there are ways to do it until family court is ABOLISHED.To Reach Dolores: [email protected], Facebook and InstagramThis episode of Slam the Gavel is sponsored by CPSprotect Consulting Services. A Child Protective Services case is one of the most frightening experiences for any parent. Don’t face it alone. Face it with confidence! With UrgentAssist by CPSprotect, you can have access to former CPS investigators to make sure you preserve your rights and protect your family. If you’re facing CPS involvement and aren’t sure where to turn, their child welfare consultants can help you.  Visit cpsprotect.com/subscribe and enter the coupon code: SlamTheGavel for 60% off your first year of UrgentAssist AVAILABLE in ALL 50 STATES.Support the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/Support the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
    8/2/2023
    1:08:00
  • Kathy Watrel Speaks Out On What Exactly Her Judge Was Doodling During Hearings....And MORE
         Slam the Gavel welcomes Kathy Watrel to the podcast. She has been suffering through Family Court for six years. She has been with Judge Bass for the last four. Apparently Judge Bass has some 'doodling,' that has been raising alarms with Kathy.      Kathy had made a Public Record Requests for the court for the judges notes, phone calls, hand written notes and texts and found a distressing note written by the judge from last April 6, 2022 the judge wrote, "former wife is represented by her lover (and gave the name of her then attorney) and they are after money." This is what the judge concluded from a hearing that was related to getting services for their older child where child support wasn't being paid and the child was struggling and needed other supported living services and there was an escalating crisis of their youngest child. NOWHERE in that hearing that they were  they talking about lovers or dating. Kathy asked the judge, through tears, "please help our family, we are in crisis and that there wasn't a day, a minute, an hour that went by that I wasn't fearful for both of her children or their well-being." Judge Bass then told her that that was very inappropriate, rude and not to talk to her and didn't want to know anything about it. She said that Kathy was distracting as Kathy's crying on mute on ZOOM distracted her a lot.  In the transcripts there was nothing about being lovers with the attorney.     Kathy obtained these notes by messaging the public informations officer of the whole city who then referred Kathy to the General Counsel for the Duval County Courthouse. They went back and forth and it was a process, the more specific the request the less expensive it will be.  It was amazing that Kathy found this note as she was looking for exparte communication. Kathy is saddened by this whole situation because this is what the judge concluded instead of her children's needs. Kathy feels this judge is not fair prejudicial and fabricating fantasies about her. Kathy filed a Motion to Disqualify her July 21st, 2023 and haven't heard back and forwarded the motion to the chief Judges and hasn't heard a response back as of yet. Another concern is that another judge could read her FABRICATION and take on her perspective as well. Judicial Canons do not support this behavior. BEING A JUDGE IS NOT FOR EVERYONE.     Back in 2013 when Judge Bass was newly elected as a judge, she was in criminal court.  She was presiding over the nationally televised, "Loud Music Case."  She called the victim's father on her cell phone this was discovered when the father was talking to opposing counsel. There was more to this case as she also prevented a witness from testifying.     This judge's bias is shining through this note, and justice cannot be brought forth. Kathy has a court date in August.To Reach Kathy Watrel:  POW  Moms on FaceBook and One Mom's Battle in FL     This episode of Slam the Gavel is sponsored by CPSprotect Consulting Services. A Child Protective Services case is one of the most frightening experiences for any parent. Don’t face it alone. Face it with confidence! With UrgentAssist by CPSprotect, you can have access to former CPS investigators to make sure you preserve your rights and protect your family. If you’re facing CPS involvement and aren’t sure where to turn, their child welfare consultants can help you.  Visit cpsprotect.com/subscribe and enter the coupon code: SlamTheGavel for 60% off your first year of UrgentAssist AVAILABLE in ALL 50 STATES.SupSupport the showSupportshow(https://www.buymeacoffee.com/maryannpetri)http://www.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com/
    7/30/2023
    1:00:39

About Slam the Gavel

Slam the Gavel is a podcast to discuss Family Court Issues, Support Court, Support-contempt conferences and hearings and Child Services issues. Advice on how parents can cope with these issues along with Parental Alienation. Based off the book, Dismantling Family Court Corruption, Why Taking The Kids Was Not Enough. This book can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Apple and Smashwords.dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.comPodcast music provided by [email protected]
