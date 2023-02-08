Kathy Watrel Speaks Out On What Exactly Her Judge Was Doodling During Hearings....And MORE

Slam the Gavel welcomes Kathy Watrel to the podcast. She has been suffering through Family Court for six years. She has been with Judge Bass for the last four. Apparently Judge Bass has some 'doodling,' that has been raising alarms with Kathy. Kathy had made a Public Record Requests for the court for the judges notes, phone calls, hand written notes and texts and found a distressing note written by the judge from last April 6, 2022 the judge wrote, "former wife is represented by her lover (and gave the name of her then attorney) and they are after money." This is what the judge concluded from a hearing that was related to getting services for their older child where child support wasn't being paid and the child was struggling and needed other supported living services and there was an escalating crisis of their youngest child. NOWHERE in that hearing that they were they talking about lovers or dating. Kathy asked the judge, through tears, "please help our family, we are in crisis and that there wasn't a day, a minute, an hour that went by that I wasn't fearful for both of her children or their well-being." Judge Bass then told her that that was very inappropriate, rude and not to talk to her and didn't want to know anything about it. She said that Kathy was distracting as Kathy's crying on mute on ZOOM distracted her a lot. In the transcripts there was nothing about being lovers with the attorney. Kathy obtained these notes by messaging the public informations officer of the whole city who then referred Kathy to the General Counsel for the Duval County Courthouse. They went back and forth and it was a process, the more specific the request the less expensive it will be. It was amazing that Kathy found this note as she was looking for exparte communication. Kathy is saddened by this whole situation because this is what the judge concluded instead of her children's needs. Kathy feels this judge is not fair prejudicial and fabricating fantasies about her. Kathy filed a Motion to Disqualify her July 21st, 2023 and haven't heard back and forwarded the motion to the chief Judges and hasn't heard a response back as of yet. Another concern is that another judge could read her FABRICATION and take on her perspective as well. Judicial Canons do not support this behavior. BEING A JUDGE IS NOT FOR EVERYONE. Back in 2013 when Judge Bass was newly elected as a judge, she was in criminal court. She was presiding over the nationally televised, "Loud Music Case." She called the victim's father on her cell phone this was discovered when the father was talking to opposing counsel. There was more to this case as she also prevented a witness from testifying. This judge's bias is shining through this note, and justice cannot be brought forth. Kathy has a court date in August.To Reach Kathy Watrel: POW Moms on FaceBook and One Mom's Battle in FL